Eagle Bancorp Montana : Earns $3.1 Million in Third Quarter of 2022

Contacts: Peter J. Johnson, CEO (406) 457-4006 Laura F. Clark, President (406) 457-4007 Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $3.1 Million, or $0.40 per Diluted Share, in Third Quarter of 2022; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.1375 per Share Helena, Montana - October 25, 2022 - Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the "Company," "Eagle"), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $4.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the third quarter a year ago. Second quarter 2022 results were impacted by $1.9 million in acquisition costs associated with its merger of First Community Bancorp, Inc., and its subsidiary, First Community Bank ("First Community"). In the first nine months of 2022, net income was $7.1 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2021. Year-to-date results included $2.3 million in acquisition costs related to the First Community acquisition, compared to $35,000 in acquisition related expenses during the first nine months of 2021. Eagle's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1375 per share on October 20, 2022. The dividend will be payable December 2, 2022 to shareholders of record November 10, 2022. The current dividend represents an annualized yield of 2.95% based on recent market prices. "We delivered solid earnings for the third quarter highlighted by strong organic loan growth and significant non- interest income generation," said Peter J. Johnson, CEO. "Third quarter loan growth totaled $61.2 million and was well diversified across all of our loan categories. Additionally, our net interest margin improved both year-over-year and on a linked quarter basis as we took advantage of interest rate increases enacted by the Federal Reserve. We remain well positioned for growth throughout the rest of the year." "In addition to delivering solid organic growth, we are excited to report our first full quarter reflecting our successful merger with First Community. It has been a smooth integration of our banks and we welcome First Community customers, employees and shareholders to our Eagle family," said Laura F. Clark, President. "We completed the First Community acquisition in the middle of the second quarter of 2022, and the acquisition is already contributing nicely to our operating results. We look forward to the opportunities this merger provides for continued long-term growth." Eagle closed its acquisition of First Community on April 30, 2022, in a transaction valued at approximately $38.6 million. The acquisition added approximately $370 million in assets, $321 million in deposits and $191 million in loans. Third Quarter 2022 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, except where noted): Net income was $3.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $4.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the third quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin ("NIM") was 4.18% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 4.09% in the preceding quarter, and 3.87% in the third quarter a year ago.

Revenues (net interest income before the loan loss provision, plus noninterest income) increased 8.6% to $25.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $23.3 million in the preceding quarter and decreased modestly compared to $25.4 million in the third quarter a year ago.

EBMT Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results October 25, 2022 Page 2 The Company recorded a discount on loans acquired from First Community of $5.4 million at April 30, 2022 of which $4.4 million remained as of September 30, 2022.

Remaining discount on loans from acquisitions prior to 2022 totaled $762,000 as of September 30, 2022.

The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the First Community, and previous acquisitions, was $392,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to accretion on purchased loans from acquisitions of $790,000 in the preceding quarter.

The allowance for loan losses represented 306.4% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 156.3% a year earlier.

Total loans increased 48.3% to $1.31 billion, at September 30, 2022, compared to $884.9 million a year earlier, and increased 4.9% compared to $1.25 billion at June 30, 2022.

Total deposits increased 40.2% to $1.67 billion at September 30, 2022, from $1.19 billion a year ago, and increased 1.4% compared to $1.65 billion at June 30, 2022.

Paid a quarterly cash dividend in the third quarter of $0.1375 per share on September 2, 2022 to shareholders of record August 12, 2022. Balance Sheet Results Eagle's total assets increased 36.7% to $1.92 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.41 billion a year ago, and increased 1.2% from $1.90 billion three months earlier. The year over year increase was primarily due to the First Community acquisition that closed during the second quarter of 2022. The investment securities portfolio totaled $351.9 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $240.0 million a year ago, and $384.0 million at June 30, 2022. Eagle originated $142.0 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter and sold $121.3 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.46%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $159.2 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $150.5 million and an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.47%. "Organic loan growth was strong, increasing $61.2 million or 4.9% during the third quarter," said Clark. Commercial real estate loans increased 33.3% to $506.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $380.1 million a year earlier. Agricultural and farmland loans increased 103.0% to $240.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $118.5 million a year earlier. Commercial construction and development loans increased 86.1% to $145.3 million, compared to $78.1 million a year ago. Residential mortgage loans increased 38.6% to $137.8 million, compared to $99.4 million a year earlier. Commercial loans increased 37.1% to $131.0 million, compared to $95.6 million a year ago. Home equity loans increased 27.2% to $67.4 million, residential construction loans increased 32.2% to $57.5 million, and consumer loans increased 46.3% to $27.7 million, compared to a year ago. Total deposits increased 40.2% to $1.67 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.19 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased 1.4% from $1.65 billion at June 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented 30.3%, interest-bearing checking accounts represented 15.1%, savings accounts represented 17.0%, money market accounts comprised 23.8% and time certificates of deposit made up 13.8% of the total deposit portfolio at September 30, 2022. Shareholders' equity was $151.3 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $156.5 million a year earlier and $162.8 million three months earlier. Tangible book value was $13.60 per share, at September 30, 2022, compared to $19.74 per share a year earlier and $14.82 per share three months earlier. Operating Results "Higher yields on interest earning assets contributed to NIM expansion during the third quarter, expanding nine basis points compared to the preceding quarter and 31 basis points compared to the third quarter a year ago," said Johnson.

EBMT Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results October 25, 2022 Page 3 "With the additional 150 basis point rate increases enacted by the Federal Reserve during the third quarter, we anticipate continued improvement in our NIM in future quarters." Eagle's NIM was 4.18% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 4.09% in the preceding quarter, and 3.87% in the third quarter a year ago. The interest accretion on acquired loans totaled $392,000 and resulted in a nine basis-point increase in the NIM during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $790,000 and a 20 basis-point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter. Average yields on interest earning assets for the third quarter increased to 4.52% from 4.12% a year ago. For the first nine months of 2022, the NIM expanded 12 basis points to 4.00%, compared to the same period one year earlier. Eagle's third quarter revenues increased 8.6% to $25.3 million, compared to $23.3 million in the preceding quarter and decreased modestly compared to $25.4 million in the third quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of 2022, revenues were $68.8 million, compared to $72.5 million in the first nine months of 2021. The decrease for the first nine months of the year compared to the respective period a year ago was largely due to lower mortgage volumes. Net interest income, before the loan loss provision, increased 12.0% to $17.9 million in the third quarter, compared to $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, and increased 48.7% compared to $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Year-to-date, net interest income, before the loan loss provision, increased 32.5% to $45.7 million, compared to $34.5 million in the same period one year earlier. Eagle's total noninterest income increased 1.0% to $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $7.3 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 44.5% compared to $13.4 million in the third quarter a year ago. Net mortgage banking, the largest component of noninterest income, totaled $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $5.5 million in the preceding quarter and $11.7 million in the third quarter a year ago. Other noninterest income includes $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $361,000 for the third quarter of 2021 related to commodity sales income from Eagle's subsidiary Western Financial Services ("WFS"). WFS facilitates deferred payment contracts for customers that produce agricultural products. The corresponding commodity sales expense is included in other noninterest expense. In the first nine months of 2022, noninterest income decreased 39.4% to $23.1 million, compared to $38.1 million in the first nine months of 2021. Net mortgage banking decreased 51.5% to $16.2 million in the first nine months of 2022, compared to $33.4 million in the first nine months of 2021. Decreases in net mortgage banking were largely driven by reduced mortgage volumes. Other noninterest income includes $2.1 million for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $962,000 for the first nine months of 2021 related to commodity sales income for WFS. Third quarter noninterest expense increased to $20.7 million, compared to $20.0 million in the preceding quarter and $18.8 million in the third quarter a year ago. Acquisition costs related to the merger with First Community totaled $103,000 for the current quarter, compared to $1.9 million in the prior quarter and $35,000 one year ago. Other noninterest expense includes $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $361,000 for the third quarter of 2021 related to commodity sales expense for WFS. Year-to-date, noninterest expense increased to $57.7 million, compared to $55.1 million in same period a year ago. Salaries and employee benefits expense were down overall due to lower commissions for residential mortgage originations. However, acquisition costs were $2.3 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $35,000 in the first nine months of 2021. In addition, other noninterest expense includes $2.1 million for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $962,000 for the first nine months of 2021 related to commodity sales expense for WFS. For the third quarter of 2022, the income tax provision totaled $1.0 million, for an effective tax rate of 25.0%, compared to $634,000 in the preceding quarter, and $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Credit Quality The loan loss provision was $517,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $858,000 in the preceding quarter and $255,000 in the third quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses represented 306.4% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 233.3% three months earlier and 156.3% a year earlier. Nonperforming loans decreased to $4.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $5.7 million at June 30, 2022, and $7.8 million a year earlier.

EBMT Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results October 25, 2022 Page 4 Eagle had no other real estate owned and other repossessed assets on its books at September 30, 2022. This compared to $345,000 at June 30, 2022, and $117,000 at September 30, 2021. Net loan recoveries totaled $8,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $233,000 in the preceding quarter and net loan recoveries of $45,000 in the third quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses was $13.9 million, or 1.06% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared to $13.3 million, or 1.07% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, and $12.2 million, or 1.38% of total loans, a year ago. Capital Management The ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity (shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) to tangible assets (total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) decreased to 5.77% at September 30, 2022 from 6.45% at June 30, 2022. Shareholders' equity was reduced during the third quarter due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities available-for-sale. These unrealized losses were primarily a result of increased interest rates. As of September 30, 2022, Eagle's regulatory capital was in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements and is deemed well capitalized. Eagle's Tier 1 capital to adjusted total average assets was 7.78% as of September 30, 2022. About the Company Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 32 banking offices. Additional information is available on the Bank's website at www.opportunitybank.com. The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "EBMT." Forward Looking Statements This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "will" "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, mergers, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the current global COVID-19 pandemic, statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; general economic conditions and political events, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to vaccine efficacy and immunization rates, new variants, steps taken by governmental and other authorities to contain, mitigate and combat the pandemic, adverse effects on our employees, customers and third-party service providers, the increase in cyberattacks in the current work-from-home environment, the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects, continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility, and potential impairment charges; competition among depository and other financial institutions; loan demand or residential and commercial real estate values in Montana; the concentration of our business in Montana; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial real estate, commercial business and agricultural loans; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and