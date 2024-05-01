Eagle Bay Resources Corp. is a Canada-based exploration company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, developing, and evaluating mineral resource properties. The Company is in the exploration stage and has interests in properties located in British Columbia (BC), Canada. The Company is specialized in the acquisition and development of rare earth elements (REEs) and niobium properties. The principal business carried on and intended to be carried on by the Company is the exploration of mineral resources on the Companyâs principal property, being the Cap Property, which is in the exploration stage. Its mineral properties form two distinct claim groups on trend and are within the Rocky Mountain Rare Metal Belt. The two claim groups are the Carbo and Cap properties. Its CAP Property Claims are located approximately 85 km northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. Its Carbo property consists of approximately 18 claims of 2,499.02 hectares.