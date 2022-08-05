Log in
    EGLE   MHY2187A1507

EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.

(EGLE)
  Report
08/05/2022
50.99 USD   +4.49%
Eagle Bulk Shipping : 2Q22 Earnings Presentation

08/05/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Earnings Presentation

providing optimized globalSecond Quarter 2022

transportation of drybulk

5 August 2022

commodities

EAGLE BULK

MISSION

Copenhagen

Providing optimized global transportation of drybulk

Stamford

commodities; delivering superior results for our

customers and stakeholders.

VISION

Singapore

To be the leading integrated shipowner-operator through

consistent outperformance and sustainable growth.

VALUES

Passion for excellence drives us

Empowerment of our people leads to better results

Integrity defines our culture

Responsibility to safety underpins every decision

Forward Thinking takes us to a more successful tomorrow

: EGLE

Disclaimer

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided for under these sections. These statements may include words such as "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and observations with respect to future events and financial performance. Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, including future plans with respect to financial performance, the payment of dividends and/or repurchase of shares, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by those forward- looking statements.

Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by those forward-looking statements. The principal factors that affect our financial position, results of operations, cash flows, and dividend policy include charter market rates, which could decline significantly from historic highs, periods of charter hire, vessel operating expenses and voyage costs, which are incurred primarily in U.S. dollars, depreciation expenses, which are a function of the purchase price of our vessels and our vessels' estimated useful lives and scrap value, general and administrative expenses, and financing costs related to our indebtedness. The accuracy of the Company's assumptions, expectations, beliefs and projections depends on events or conditions that change over time and are thus susceptible to change based on actual experience, new developments and known and unknown risks. The Company gives no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be correct and does not undertake any duty to update them. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors which could include the following: (i) changes in demand in the drybulk market, including, without limitation, changes in production of, or demand for, commodities and bulk cargoes, generally or in particular regions; (ii) greater than anticipated levels of drybulk vessel newbuilding orders or lower than anticipated rates of drybulk vessel scrapping; (iii) changes in rules and regulations applicable to the drybulk industry, including, without limitation, legislation adopted by international bodies or organizations such as the International Maritime Organization and the European Union (the "EU") or by individual countries; (iv) actions taken by regulatory authorities including without limitation the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC"); (v) changes in trading patterns significantly impacting overall drybulk tonnage requirements; (vi) changes in the typical seasonal variations in drybulk charter rates; (vii) changes in the cost of other modes of bulk commodity transportation; (viii) changes in general domestic and international political conditions including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which may impact our ability to retain and source crew, and in turn, could adversely affect our revenue, expenses, and profitability ; (ix) changes in the condition of the Company's vessels or applicable maintenance or regulatory standards (which may affect, among other things, our anticipated dry docking costs); (x) significant deterioration in charter hire rates from current levels or the inability of the Company to achieve its cost- cutting measures; (xi) the duration and impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic; (xii) the relative cost and availability of low and high sulfur fuel oil; (xiii) our ability to realize the economic benefits or recover the cost of the scrubbers we have installed; and (xiv) any legal proceedings which we may be involved from time to time; and other factors listed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

We have based these statements on assumptions and analyses formed by applying our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. The Company's future results may be impacted by adverse economic conditions, such as inflation, deflation, or lack of liquidity in the capital markets, that may negatively affect it or parties with whom it does business. Should one or more of the foregoing risks or uncertainties materialize in a way that negatively impacts the Company, or should the Company's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements, and its business, financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected.

Non-GAAPMeasures. This presentation includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules. Please see the Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

3

Agenda

  1. Highlights
  2. Financial Summary
  3. Industry Review
  • Appendix

4

Highlights

Disclaimer

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
