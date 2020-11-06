Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.    EGLE   MHY2187A1507

EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.

(EGLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eagle Bulk Shipping : 3Q20 Earnings Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 05:36pm EST

providing optimized global transportation of drybulk commodities

Earnings Presentation

Third Quarter 2020

6 November 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided for under these sections. These statements may include words such as "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and observations with respect to future events and financial performance. Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by those forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

The principal factors that affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows include, charter market rates, which have declined significantly from historic highs, periods of charter hire, vessel operating expenses and voyage costs, which are incurred primarily in U.S. dollars, depreciation expenses, which are a function of the cost of our vessels, significant vessel improvement costs and our vessels' estimated useful lives, and financing costs related to our indebtedness. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors which could include the following:

  1. changes in demand in the drybulk market, including, without limitation, changes in production of, or demand for, commodities and bulk cargoes, generally or in particular regions; (ii) greater than anticipated levels of drybulk vessel newbuilding orders or lower than anticipated rates of drybulk vessel scrapping; (iii) changes in rules and regulations applicable to the drybulk industry, including, without limitation, legislation adopted by international bodies or organizations such as the International Maritime Organization and the European Union or by individual countries; (iv) actions taken by regulatory authorities including without limitation the
    U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC"); (v) changes in trading patterns significantly impacting overall drybulk tonnage requirements; (vi) changes in the typical seasonal variations in drybulk charter rates; (vii) changes in the cost of other modes of bulk commodity transportation;
  1. changes in general domestic and international political conditions; (ix) changes in the condition of the Company's vessels or applicable maintenance or regulatory standards (which may affect, among other things, our anticipated drydocking costs); (x) significant deterioration in charter hire rates from current levels or the inability of the Company to achieve its cost-cutting measures; (xi) the duration and impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic; (xii) the relative cost and availability of low and high sulfur fuel oil; (xiii) our ability to realize the economic benefits or recover the cost of the scrubbers we have installed; (xiv) any legal proceedings which we may be involved from time to time; and other factors listed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This discussion also includes statistical data regarding world drybulk fleet and order book and fleet age. We generated some of this data internally, and some were obtained from independent industry publications and reports that we believe to be reliable sources. We have not independently verified this data nor sought the consent of any organizations to refer to their reports in this presentation. We disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

2

Agenda

  1. Highlights
  2. Financial Summary
  3. Industry Review
  • Appendix

3

Highlights

COVID-19 Update: Crew Changeover

% of Crew Onboard Past Contract Completion Date

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

  • As of November, the vast majority of our crew who were overdue for relief have been changed over, with just 26 seafarers (out of ~1000) beyond their contractual working period

28-Feb15-Mar31-Mar15-Apr30-Apr15-May31-May15-Jun30-Jun15-Jul31-Jul15-Aug31-Aug15-Sep30-Sep15-Oct31-Oct5-Nov

5

LTM TCE Outperformance of USD 2,101 per Day

Eagle Revenue + Cost Performance

$14,000

4q20 - 73%

1,200

Fixed

$12,142

$12,000

$11,453$11,281

$11,014

$11,292

$11,275

1,000

$11,052

$10,452

$10,075

$9,620

$9,607

$9,731

$10,000

$9,142

$8,660

800

$8,038

$7,825

$8,000

600

$6,000

$6,049

$5,670

400

$4,000

$4,425

$2,938

200

$2,000

$-

0

1q16

2q16

3q16

4q16

1q17

2q17

3q17

4q17

1q18

2q18

3q18

4q18

1q19

2q19

3q19

4q19

1q20

2q20

3q20

4q20e

4q20 EGLE TCE and TC-in days fixed to date as of Nov 2, 2020. 4q20 BSI includes Oct actual and Nov-Dec FFA curve as of Nov 2. TCE relative performance is benchmarked against Adj. net BSI = gross BSI net of commission, adjusted for owned-fleet specification, ex-scrubber.BSI-52 index used up through 4q18, and BSI-58 index used as from 1q19. 6 G&A excludes stock-based compensation. Please refer to Appendix for full TCE definition and reconciliation

Historical EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

$30.0

LTM TCE Outperformance equates to ~USD 37 million of

$14,000

incremental EBITDA, basis current fleet count on an

$25.0

annualized basis

$23.5

$20.0

$17.2

$18.8

$21.1

$20.2

$15.4

$18.8

$12,000

$10,000

$15.0

$10.4

$13.2

$11.5

$9.3

$9.8

$8.4

$10.0

$4.6

$8,000

$5.0

$(2.0)

$1.8

$6,000

$-

$(3.4)

$(5.0)

$(6.7)

$4,000

$2,000

$(10.0)

$

(14.5)

$(15.0)

$-

1q16

2q16

3q16

4q16

1q17

2q17

3q17

4q17

1q18

2q18

3q18

4q18

1q19

2q19

3q19

4q19

1q20

2q20

3q20

Core Business

TCE Underperformance

TCE Outperformance

Adj. EBITDA

Adj. Net BSI (RHS)

  • Please refer to Appendix for definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation

Please refer to Appendix for TCE definition and reconciliation

7

Core Business reflects EBITDA generated by TCE performance at index level (i.e. no out/under-performance) less OPEX and cash G&A

S&P Activity Significantly Improving Fleet Makeup

Fleet Age Profile (ex-Pending Sales)

  • Fleet (proforma for pending sales) of 46 ships | ~8.8 yrs-old
  • Thirty-eightvessels bought and sold since 2016
    • Twenty Ultramaxes acquired averaging ~3yrs old
    • Eighteen Supramaxes sold averaging ~14yrs old

4

3

1

3

9

15

11

6

7

4

1

<5

5-7.5

7.5-10

10-12.5

12.5-15

>15

Age Grouping

Existing Fleet

Vessels Bought

Vessels Sold

Sale Pending

Fleet Count + Vessel Size Evolution

52

60.0

50

59.0

Average DWT per Ship

48

58.0

(MT, thousands)

Fleet Count

46

57.0

56.0

44

55.0

42

54.0

40

53.0

38

52.0

Fleet Count

Average DWT

Fuel Consumption per DWT per Day

0.62

0.60

0.58

0.56

0.54

0.52

0.50

0.48

Avg Fuel Consumption per 1k DWT per Sailing Day (Tons)

Eagle fleet count and ages as of Sep 30, 2020. Agreements signed for sale of Osprey I, Shrike, and Skua, expected to complete in the 4th

8

quarter. Average age of vessels sold at time of sale was ~14yrs. Chart depicts current age of sold vessels. Fleet renewal/growth

commenced in April 2016

Financial Summary

Earnings

USD in Thousands except EPS

Revenues, net of commissions

$

Operating expenses

Voyage expenses

Charter hire expenses

Vessel expenses

Depreciation and amortization

General and administrative expenses

Loss/(gain) on sale of vessels

Lease impairment

Total operating expenses

Operating income / (loss)

Other expenses

Interest expense,net - cash

1

Interest expense - debt discount & deferred financing costs

Loss/(gain) on derivatives

Loss on debt extinguishment

Total other expenses, net

Net loss

$

Weighted average shares outstanding (Basic)

2

EPS (Basic)

2

$

3

$

Adjusted EBITDA

3q20

2q20

3q19

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

68,182

$

57,392

$

74,110

$

199,952

$

220,891

19,628

23,768

19,446

69,960

66,260

5,061

4,719

11,346

15,821

34,017

21,749

20,232

19,954

65,681

60,006

12,618

12,503

10,056

37,587

29,224

7,997

6,767

8,451

22,724

24,902

389

-

(971)

389

(6,044)

-

352

-

352

-

67,440

68,342

68,281

212,515

208,364

743

(10,950)

5,829

(12,563)

12,527

7,322

7,139

6,341

21,992

17,879

1,609

1,542

1,136

4,655

2,265

2,971

860

2,915

(4,031)

640

-

-

-

-

2,268

11,902

9,541

10,392

22,616

23,052

(11,159)

$

(20,491)

$

(4,563)

$

(35,179)

$

(10,525)

10,280

10,278

10,193

10,275

10,190

(1.09)

$

(1.99)

$

(0.45)

$

(3.42)

$

(1.03)

11,519

$

1,768

$

13,154

$

32,098

$

38,895

1

- Includes non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of the equity component of the convertible bond of $1.0 million for 3q20, $1.0 million for

2q20, $2.9 million for YTD 2020, and $0.6 million for both 3q19 and YTD 2019.

10

2

- Weighted average shares outstanding and EPS adjusted to give effect for the 1 for 7 reverse stock split that became effective on September 15, 2020

3 - Please see the Definitions slide in the Appendix for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA

Balance Sheet + Liquidity

Balance Sheet (USD thousands)

Liquidity Trend (USD millions)

1

85,281

$180

Cash

$160

Accounts receivable

12,998

$140

Inventory

11,694

$120

Vessels held for sale

5,169

$100

Other current assets

9,537

$80

Vessels, net

833,571

$60

Right of use assets - lease

10,669

$40

Other assets

26,110

$20

$-

Total assets

995,029

Accounts payable

13,312

Revolver Availability

Cash (Includes Restricted Cash)

Current liabilities

25,800

2

497,266

Debt (including $39.2M current)

Liquidity Position (USD thousands)

Fair value of derivatives - LT

681

1

Lease liability ($10.8M current)

11,642

85,281

Cash

Total liabilities

548,702

Revolver undrawn availability

20,000

Stockholder's equity

446,326

Total liquidity

105,281

Total liabilities and stockholder's equity

995,029

1

- Cash balance includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

11

2

- Debt is net of $25.1m of debt discount and deferred financing costs

Cash Flow

Cash Flow from Operations - Quarterly ($ Millions)

17

12

15

14

16

7

13

13

12

12

12

12

10

10

10

7

7

7

8

6

6

5

2

2

3

3

-

-

(2)

(3)

(3)

(2)

(1)

(4)

(3)

(7)

(12)

(8)

(13)

1q17

2q17

3q17

4q17

1q18

2q18

3q18

4q18

1q19

2q19

3q19

4q19

1q20

2q20

3q20

3q20

YTD

Cash flow from operations

ex Changes in operating assets and liabilities

12

Cash Walk

3q20 Cash Walk ($ Millions)

2020 YTD Cash Walk ($ Millions)

Cash balances at beginning and end of period include 1) cash, 2) cash equivalents, and 3) restricted cash

13

1 - Debt proceeds in YTD chart is net of RCF repayment done in 3q20

Cash Breakeven per Vessel per Day

3q20 YTD

3q20

2q20

FY 2019

Operating

Vessel expenses

$

4,813

$

4,784

$

4,447

$

4,859

Drydocking

794

936

308

702

G&A*

1,476

1,596

1,328

1,681

Total operating

7,083

7,316

6,083

7,243

Debt Service

Interest Expense

1,612

1,611

1,569

1,471

Debt Principal Repayment

1,826

1,718

2,483

1,366

Total Cash Breakeven

$

10,521

$

10,644

$

10,135

$

10,080

3q20 Cash Breakeven by Category

Drydocking

10%

G&A*

18%

Vessel Expenses

Interest Expense

18%

54%

G&A excludes stock-based compensation for all periods shown. G&A for 3q20 YTD and FY 2019 excludes certain non-recurring expenses. 14

Industry Review

Historical Spot Freight Rates

Baltic Supramax Index (BSI-58)

$16,000

$14,000

$12,000

$10,000

$8,000

$6,000

$4,000

$2,000

$-

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source(s): Clarksons

16

Strong US Soybean Exports in New Marketing Year

Weekly US Soybean Exports, 1st Six Months of Marketing Year (million metric tons)

3.5

3.0

2.5

2.0

1.5

1.0

0.5

-

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

Source: USDA Export Sales Query. The six weeks from Jan 10 to Feb 21 of 2019 are average weekly exports based on a combined report

17

for the nine week period as the government lockdown caused data disruptions

Supramax/Ultramax 2020f Net Fleet Growth ~3.3%

Drybulk Deliveries + Scrapping (DWT)

100

Net Fleet Growth

Drybulk

Supramax

/ Ultramax

80

2020f

3.4%

3.3%

2021f

1.3%

2.1%

60

40

20

0

-20

-40

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020f

2021f

Total Deliveries

Total Demolition

Drybulk Net Supply

Supramax/Ultramax Net Supply

Figures are in million DWT

18

Source(s): Clarksons (October 2020)

Demand Expected to Recover Strongly in 2021

Drybulk Trade vs. Global GDP

15.0%

Shaded area

represents range of

13.0%

GDP forecasts for

2020-2022

11.0%

9.0%

7.0%

5.0%

3.0%

1.0%

-1.0%

-3.0%

-5.0%

-7.0%

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020f

2021f

2022f

Drybulk Trade

GDP (IMF)

Source(s): Clarksons (October 2020), IMF (October 2020), Bloomberg

19

Drybulk Trade growth is calculated basis ton-miles

APPENDIX

Corporate Structure

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

(Parent | NASDAQ: EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Mgmt. LLC

100%

100%

100%

Eagle Bulk Shipco LLC

23 vessels

Eagle Bulk Ultraco LLC

26 vessels

EBSC debt is non-

recourse to the parent

All management services (strategic / commercial / operational / technical / administrative) are performed in house by Eagle Bulk Management LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Parent

Fleet count as of September 30, 2020

Shipco vessel count includes the Osprey I, Shrike, and Skua. We have reached agreements to sell these vessels. The transactions

21

are expected to close in the 4th quarter.

Eagle Debt Terms

PARENT

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

ISSUER/

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipco LLC

Eagle Bulk Ultraco LLC

BORROWER

LOAN TYPE

Convertible Note

Bond

RCF

Term Loan

RCF

AMOUNT

USD 114m

USD 200m

USD 15m

USD 210m

USD 55m

OUTSTANDING

USD 114m

USD 184m

USD 15m

USD 174m

USD 35m

SECURITY

Senior Unsecured

Senior Secured

Super Senior

Senior Secured

Secured

RECOURSE

Parent Guarantee

Ringfenced and non-recourse to the

Parent Guarantee

Parent

COLLATERAL

N/A

23 vessels + restricted cash

26 vessels

INTEREST RATE

5.0% fixed

8.25% fixed

L+200bps

L+250bps

INTEREST RATE

100% of

SWAPS IN

N/A

N/A

N/A

Outstanding

N/A

PLACE

Amount at 58bps

MATURITY

2024

2022

2024

AMORTIZATION

N/A

USD 8m/year

N/A

USD 31.2m/year

25.453 shares common stock per

CONVERSION

USD 1,000 principal (approx. share

N/A

N/A

price of USD 39.29)

All figures as of September 30, 2020

Shipco vessel count includes the Osprey I, Shrike, and Skua. We have reached agreements to sell these vessels. The transactions

22

are expected to close in the 4th quarter.

Owned Fleet

49 Ships

|

41 Vessels Scrubber-fitted

|

2894 DWT (MT, thousands)

|

9.3 yrs-old

Eagle Bulk Shipco LLC

Eagle Bulk Ultraco LLC

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23

23

Vessel

Scrubber

Singapore Eagle

1

Shanghai Eagle

1

Stamford Eagle

Sandpiper Bulker

1

Roadrunner Bulker

1

Puffin Bulker

1

Petrel Bulker

1

Owl

1

Oriole

1

Egret Bulker

1

Crane

1

Canary

1

Bittern

1

Stellar Eagle

1

Crested Eagle

1

Crowned Eagle

1

Jaeger

Cardinal

Skua

Shrike

Tern

Osprey I

Hawk I

Vessels

Built

DWT

2017

63.4

1

2016

63.4

2

2016

61.5

3

2011

57.8

4

2011

57.8

5

2011

57.8

6

2011

57.8

7

2011

57.8

8

2011

57.8

9

2010

57.8

10

2010

57.8

11

2009

57.8

12

2009

57.8

13

2009

56.0

14

2009

56.0

15

2008

55.9

16

2004

52.5

17

2004

55.4

18

2003

53.4

19

2003

53.3

20

2003

50.2

21

2002

50.2

22

2001

50.3

23

24

25

26

1,300

26

Vessel

Scrubber

Hong Kong Eagle

1

Santos Eagle

1

Copenhagen Eagle

1

Sydney Eagle

1

Dublin Eagle

1

New London Eagle

1

Cape Town Eagle

1

Westport Eagle

1

Hamburg Eagle

1

Madison Eagle

1

Greenwich Eagle

1

Groton Eagle

1

Fairfield Eagle

1

Southport Eagle

1

Rowayton Eagle

1

Mystic Eagle

1

Stonington Eagle

1

Nighthawk

1

Martin

1

Kingfisher

1

Jay

1

Ibis Bulker

1

Grebe Bulker

1

Gannet Bulker

1

Imperial Eagle

1

Golden Eagle

1

Vessels

Built

DWT

2016

63.5

2015

63.5

2015

63.5

2015

63.5

2015

63.5

2015

63.1

2015

63.7

2015

63.3

2014

63.3

2013

63.3

2013

63.3

2013

63.3

2013

63.3

2013

63.3

2013

63.3

2013

63.3

2012

63.3

2011

57.8

2010

57.8

2010

57.8

2010

57.8

2010

57.8

2010

57.8

2010

57.8

2010

56.0

2010

56.0

1,594

Fleet count as of September 30, 2020

Shipco vessel count includes the Osprey I, Shrike, and Skua. We have reached agreements to sell these vessels. The transactions

23

are expected to close in the 4th quarter.

TCE Reconciliation

$ Thousands except TCE and days

Revenues, net

$

Less:

Voyage expenses

Charter hire expenses

Reversal of one legacy time charter

Realized gain/(loss) - Derivatives

TCE revenue

$

Owned available days *

TCE

$

$ Thousands except TCE and days

Revenues, net

$

Less:

Voyage expenses

Charter hire expenses

Reversal of one legacy time charter

Realized gain/(loss) - Derivatives

TCE revenue

$

Owned available days *

TCE

$

1q16

2q16

3q16

21,278

$

25,590

$

35,788

$

(9,244)

(7,450)

(11,208)

(1,489)

(1,668)

(3,822)

1,045

793

670

-

-

(449)

11,590

$

17,265

$

20,979

$

3,945

3,902

3,700

2,938

$

4,425

$

5,670

$

3q18

4q18

1q19

69,093

$

86,692

$

77,390

$

(15,126)

(24,721)

(25,906)

(7,460)

(10,209)

(11,492)

497

(226)

(414)

284

(211)

(475)

47,288

$

51,326

$

39,102

$

4,192

4,227

4,070

11,281

$

12,142

$

9,607

$

4q16

1q17

2q17

3q17

4q17

1q18

2q18

41,836

$

45,855

$

53,631

$

62,711

$

74,587

$

79,371

$

74,939

(14,192)

(13,353)

(13,380)

(17,463)

(18,155)

(22,515)

(17,205)

(5,866)

(3,873)

(6,446)

(9,652)

(11,312)

(10,268)

(10,108)

432

(302)

584

329

426

(86)

(404)

(113)

-

83

248

(349)

117

345

22,097

$

28,326

$

34,473

$

36,173

$

45,197

$

46,619

$

47,567

3,653

3,620

3,771

4,177

4,324

4,218

4,153

6,049

$

7,825

$

9,142

$

8,660

$

10,452

$

11,052

$

11,453

2q19

3q19

4q19

1q20

2q20

3q20

69,391

$

74,110

$

71,486

$

74,378

$

57,392

$

68,182

(20,907)

(19,446)

(21,442)

(26,564)

(23,768)

(19,628)

(11,179)

(11,346)

(8,152)

(6,041)

(4,719)

(5,061)

767

(120)

(270)

463

(42)

(88)

861

(806)

294

756

7,164

(1,029)

38,933

$

42,393

$

41,917

$

42,992

$

36,027

$

42,377

4,001

3,849

3,712

4,267

4,482

4,405

9,731

$

11,014

$

11,292

$

10,075

$

8,038

$

9,620

Please see the Definitions slide in the Appendix for an explanation of Owned Available Days

24

EBITDA Reconciliation

USD in Thousands

1q16

2q16

3q16

4q16

1q17

2q17

3q17

4q17

1q18

2q18

Net Income / (Loss)

$

(39,279)

$

(22,496)

$

(19,359)

$(142,389)

$

(11,068)

$

(5,888)

$

(10,255)

$

(16,584)

$

53

$

3,451

Less adjustments to reconcile:

Interest expense

2,818

4,903

7,434

6,644

6,445

6,859

7,837

8,236

6,261

6,387

Interest income

(3)

-

(88)

(124)

(190)

(186)

(143)

(133)

(95)

(112)

EBIT

(36,464)

(17,593)

(12,013)

(135,868)

(4,813)

785

(2,561)

(8,481)

6,219

9,726

Depreciation and amortization

9,397

9,654

9,854

9,979

7,493

8,021

8,981

9,196

9,276

9,272

EBITDA

(27,068)

(7,939)

(2,159)

(125,889)

2,680

8,805

6,420

715

15,495

18,998

Less adjustments to reconcile:

Stock-based compensation

827

842

(735)

1,273

2,171

2,478

2,350

1,740

3,511

2,410

One-time and non-cash adjustments

11,756

436

(509)

122,656

(297)

(1,977)

(373)

14,764

(170)

(276)

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

(14,486)

$

(6,661)

$

(3,403)

$

(1,961)

$

4,553

$

9,307

$

8,397

$

17,219

$

18,835

$

21,132

USD in Thousands

3q18

4q18

1q19

2q19

3q19

4q19

1q20

2q20

3q20

Net Income / (Loss)

$

2,585

$

6,486

$

29

$

(5,992)

$

(4,563)

$

(11,171)

$

(3,528)

$

(20,491)

$

(11,159)

Less adjustments to reconcile:

Interest expense

6,574

6,521

6,762

6,733

8,117

8,965

9,192

8,737

8,954

Interest income

(129)

(248)

(434)

(393)

(640)

(400)

(157)

(56)

(24)

EBIT

9,030

12,759

6,357

348

2,914

(2,606)

5,507

(11,810)

(2,229)

Depreciation and amortization

9,460

9,708

9,407

9,761

10,056

11,322

12,466

12,503

12,618

EBITDA

18,490

22,467

15,764

10,109

12,970

8,715

17,974

693

10,389

Less adjustments to reconcile:

Stock-based compensation

2,100

1,187

1,445

1,227

1,155

998

836

723

741

One-time and non-cash adjustments

(406)

(165)

(1,838)

(967)

(971)

66

-

352

389

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

20,184

$

23,489

$

15,372

$

10,370

$

13,154

$

9,780

$

18,810

$

1,768

$

11,519

Please see the Definitions slide in the Appendix for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA

25

Drydock and Scrubber Schedule

Forecast Capital Expenditure, Offhire Days*

160

104

144

155

165

377

$5.3

$5.4

$5.4

$3.9

$3.1$3.0

4q20

1q21

2q21

3q21

4q21

FY2022

Drydock Capex

BWTS Capex

Scrubber Capex

Offhire Days

Actual duration of off-hire days will vary based on the condition of the vessel, yard schedules and other factors. Actual costs will vary based

26

on various factors, including where the drydockings are actually performed. BWTS requires advance payments as per the contract terms.

Scrubber amounts represent cash to be paid on amounts accrued as of September 30, 2020

Evaluating TCE Relative Performance

This page is meant to assist analysts/investors on how to potentially evaluate and forecast vessel/fleet TCE relative performance within the Supramax/Ultramax segment

  • Since the Supramax/Ultramax segment is comprised of a number of different ship types / sizes / designs, TCE generation ability can differ significantly from the standard vessel used to calculate the BSI-58 benchmark
  • For example, a 2013-built Chinese 60-65k DWT Ultramax should be expected to earn a significant premium to a 2013-built55-60k Supramax, particularly given the incremental cost of the 60-65k DWT vessel
  • Ultimately, it's about yield - the expected earnings ability of a vessel versus its cost

Supramax/Ultramax TCE Performance Matrix

VESSEL TYPE INDEX FACTOR

SHIP TYPE

SIZE (DWT)

(AS COMPARED TO THE BSI VESSEL)

JAPAN

CHINA

Matrix depicts the estimated TCE Earnings Performance range for a generic Supramax/Ultramax vessel type as compared to the BSI-58 ship

FROM

TO

FROM

TO

FROM

BSI-58

58,000

100.0%

1

50,000

55,000

86.0%

95.0%

81.0%

TO

The BSI-58 is based on the 58k DWT Japanese

TESS-58 design Supramax and is gross of

87.0%

commissions

2

55,000

60,000

96.0%

106.0%

88.0%

3 60,000 65,000 106.0% 118.0% 102.0%

For Illustrative Purposes Only

97.0% 113.0%

A Chinese 60-65k DWT Ultramax should earn a premium of 2-13% to the net BSI-58, depending on its specific design characteristics, due to cargo carrying capacity, speed, and fuel consumption differences

The Matrix is meant to capture general ship types but there are likely some vessels which fall outside the stated figures. The index

factors shown were calculated using a TCE of USD 10,000 per day and fuel cost of USD 400 per ton. The specific index factors can

27

change somewhat with movements in both fuel prices and (spot) rate environment, but the relative relationships will remain similar to

those shown.

Cargo Mix

Eagle Cargoes Carried

Forest Products, 1%

Other, 1%

Agriculture Products, 3%

Fertilizer, 6%

Coke, 9%

Cement, 9%

Steel Products, 8%

Metal & Ore, 14%

  • Manganese ore, scrap, copper concentrate, bauxite

Coal, 18%

Grain, 9%

  • Wheat, soybeans, corn

Iron Ore, 6%

Minerals, 16%

  • Salt, gypsum, feldspar, limestone

Minor Bulks ~67%

Major Bulks ~33%

Cargoes loaded during the 12 months ended September 30, 2020

28

Definitions

Item

Description

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used as a supplemental financial measure by our management and

Adjusted EBITDA

by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess our operating

performance as compared to that of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or

historical costs basis. Our Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income/(loss), operating

income/(loss), cash flows provided by/(used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity

presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another

company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA represents

EBITDA adjusted to exclude the items which represent certain non-cash,one-time and other items such as vessel impairment,

lease impairment, gain/(loss) on sale of vessels, stock-based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment and restructuring

expenses that the Company believes are not indicative of the ongoing performance of its core operations.

TCE

Time charter equivalent ("TCE") is a non-GAAP financial measure that is commonly used in the shipping industry primarily to

compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters,

because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charter hire

rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in such amounts. The Company defines TCE as shipping revenues

less voyage expenses and charter hire expenses, adjusted for the impact of one legacy time charter and realized gains on

FFAs and bunker swaps, divided by the number of owned available days. TCE provides additional meaningful information in

conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in

making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. The

Company's calculation of TCE may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. The Company calculates relative

performance by comparing TCE against the Baltic Supramax Index ("BSI") adjusted for commissions and fleet makeup. The

BSI was initiated in 2006 based on the Tess 52 design. The index for the Tess 58 design has been published commencing on

April 3, 2017, and transition was completed as of December 2018, when the Baltic stopped publishing a dynamic Tess 52 daily

rate. The Company has now switched to the Tess 58 index for valuation modeling as of January 1, 2019. The change in the

BSI may affect comparability of our TCE against BSI in periods prior to Company switching to the Tess 58 index.

Owned available days is the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us

less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to vessel familiarization upon acquisition, repairs, vessel

upgrades or special surveys. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a period during

which vessels should be capable of generating revenues.

29

www.eagleships.com

Disclaimer

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.
05:36pEAGLE BULK SHIPPING : 3Q20 Earnings Presentation
PU
11/05Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
GL
10/20Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to Issue Third Quarter 2020 Results and Hold Investo..
GL
09/15Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Previously Announced Reve..
GL
09/15EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 7
FA
09/14Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split
GL
08/07EAGLE BULK SHIPPING : 2Q 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
08/06Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
07/21Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to Issue Second Quarter 2020 Results and Hold Invest..
GL
06/24EAGLE BULK SHIPPING : Shipco LLC – 2020 First Quarter Consolidated Financi..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 181 M - -
Net income 2020 -30,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 152 M 152 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 974
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 26,98 $
Last Close Price 14,75 $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 82,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Scott Vogel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Matison Leand Chairman
Frank C. de Costanzo Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Randee E. Day Independent Director
Justin A. Knowles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.220.65%162
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.64.11%3 337
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-13.57%868
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-4.03%623
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-46.23%610
KOREA LINE CORPORATION-29.13%344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group