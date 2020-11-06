Eagle Bulk Shipping : 3Q20 Earnings Presentation

providing optimized global transportation of drybulk commodities
Earnings Presentation
Third Quarter 2020
6 November 2020
Disclaimer
This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided for under these sections. These statements may include words such as "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and observations with respect to future events and financial performance. Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by those forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.
The principal factors that affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows include, charter market rates, which have declined significantly from historic highs, periods of charter hire, vessel operating expenses and voyage costs, which are incurred primarily in U.S. dollars, depreciation expenses, which are a function of the cost of our vessels, significant vessel improvement costs and our vessels' estimated useful lives, and financing costs related to our indebtedness. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors which could include the following:
changes in demand in the drybulk market, including, without limitation, changes in production of, or demand for, commodities and bulk cargoes, generally or in particular regions; (ii) greater than anticipated levels of drybulk vessel newbuilding orders or lower than anticipated rates of drybulk vessel scrapping; (iii) changes in rules and regulations applicable to the drybulk industry, including, without limitation, legislation adopted by international bodies or organizations such as the International Maritime Organization and the European Union or by individual countries; (iv) actions taken by regulatory authorities including without limitation the
U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC"); (v) changes in trading patterns significantly impacting overall drybulk tonnage requirements; (vi) changes in the typical seasonal variations in drybulk charter rates; (vii) changes in the cost of other modes of bulk commodity transportation;
changes in general domestic and international political conditions; (ix) changes in the condition of the Company's vessels or applicable maintenance or regulatory standards (which may affect, among other things, our anticipated drydocking costs); (x) significant deterioration in charter hire rates from current levels or the inability of the Company to achieve its cost-cutting measures; (xi) the duration and impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic; (xii) the relative cost and availability of low and high sulfur fuel oil; (xiii) our ability to realize the economic benefits or recover the cost of the scrubbers we have installed; (xiv) any legal proceedings which we may be involved from time to time; and other factors listed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This discussion also includes statistical data regarding world drybulk fleet and order book and fleet age. We generated some of this data internally, and some were obtained from independent industry publications and reports that we believe to be reliable sources. We have not independently verified this data nor sought the consent of any organizations to refer to their reports in this presentation. We disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
Agenda
Highlights
Financial Summary
Industry Review
Appendix
Highlights
COVID-19 Update: Crew Changeover
% of Crew Onboard Past Contract Completion Date
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
As of November, the vast majority of our crew who were overdue for relief have been changed over, with just 26 seafarers (out of ~1000) beyond their contractual working period
4q20 EGLE TCE and TC-in days fixed to date as of Nov 2, 2020. 4q20 BSI includes Oct actual and Nov-Dec FFA curve as of Nov 2. TCE relative performance is benchmarked against Adj. net BSI = gross BSI net of commission, adjusted for owned-fleet specification, ex-scrubber.BSI-52 index used up through 4q18, and BSI-58 index used as from 1q19. 6 G&A excludes stock-based compensation. Please refer to Appendix for full TCE definition and reconciliation
Historical EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
$30.0
LTM TCE Outperformance equates to ~USD 37 million of
$14,000
incremental EBITDA, basis current fleet count on an
$25.0
annualized basis
$23.5
$20.0
$17.2
$18.8
$21.1
$20.2
$15.4
$18.8
$12,000
$10,000
$15.0
$10.4
$13.2
$11.5
$9.3
$9.8
$8.4
$10.0
$4.6
$8,000
$5.0
$(2.0)
$1.8
$6,000
$-
$(3.4)
$(5.0)
$(6.7)
$4,000
$2,000
$(10.0)
$
(14.5)
$(15.0)
$-
1q16
2q16
3q16
4q16
1q17
2q17
3q17
4q17
1q18
2q18
3q18
4q18
1q19
2q19
3q19
4q19
1q20
2q20
3q20
Core Business
TCE Underperformance
TCE Outperformance
Adj. EBITDA
Adj. Net BSI (RHS)
Please refer to Appendix for definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation
▪
Please refer to Appendix for TCE definition and reconciliation
▪
Core Business reflects EBITDA generated by TCE performance at index level (i.e. no out/under-performance) less OPEX and cash G&A
S&P Activity Significantly Improving Fleet Makeup
Fleet Age Profile (ex-Pending Sales)
Fleet (proforma for pending sales) of 46 ships | ~8.8 yrs-old
Thirty-eightvessels bought and sold since 2016
Twenty Ultramaxes acquired averaging ~3yrs old
Eighteen Supramaxes sold averaging ~14yrs old
4
3
1
3
9
15
11
6
7
4
1
<5
5-7.5
7.5-10
10-12.5
12.5-15
>15
Age Grouping
Existing Fleet
Vessels Bought
Vessels Sold
Sale Pending
Fleet Count + Vessel Size Evolution
52
60.0
50
59.0
Average DWT per Ship
48
58.0
(MT, thousands)
Fleet Count
46
57.0
56.0
44
55.0
42
54.0
40
53.0
38
52.0
Fleet Count
Average DWT
Fuel Consumption per DWT per Day
0.62
0.60
0.58
0.56
0.54
0.52
0.50
0.48
Avg Fuel Consumption per 1k DWT per Sailing Day (Tons)
▪ Eagle fleet count and ages as of Sep 30, 2020. Agreements signed for sale of Osprey I, Shrike, and Skua, expected to complete in the 4th
quarter. Average age of vessels sold at time of sale was ~14yrs. Chart depicts current age of sold vessels. Fleet renewal/growth
Shipco vessel count includes the Osprey I, Shrike, and Skua. We have reached agreements to sell these vessels. The transactions
23
are expected to close in the 4th quarter.
TCE Reconciliation
$ Thousands except TCE and days
Revenues, net
$
Less:
Voyage expenses
Charter hire expenses
Reversal of one legacy time charter
Realized gain/(loss) - Derivatives
TCE revenue
$
Owned available days *
TCE
$
$ Thousands except TCE and days
Revenues, net
$
Less:
Voyage expenses
Charter hire expenses
Reversal of one legacy time charter
Realized gain/(loss) - Derivatives
TCE revenue
$
Owned available days *
TCE
$
1q16
2q16
3q16
21,278
$
25,590
$
35,788
$
(9,244)
(7,450)
(11,208)
(1,489)
(1,668)
(3,822)
1,045
793
670
-
-
(449)
11,590
$
17,265
$
20,979
$
3,945
3,902
3,700
2,938
$
4,425
$
5,670
$
3q18
4q18
1q19
69,093
$
86,692
$
77,390
$
(15,126)
(24,721)
(25,906)
(7,460)
(10,209)
(11,492)
497
(226)
(414)
284
(211)
(475)
47,288
$
51,326
$
39,102
$
4,192
4,227
4,070
11,281
$
12,142
$
9,607
$
4q16
1q17
2q17
3q17
4q17
1q18
2q18
41,836
$
45,855
$
53,631
$
62,711
$
74,587
$
79,371
$
74,939
(14,192)
(13,353)
(13,380)
(17,463)
(18,155)
(22,515)
(17,205)
(5,866)
(3,873)
(6,446)
(9,652)
(11,312)
(10,268)
(10,108)
432
(302)
584
329
426
(86)
(404)
(113)
-
83
248
(349)
117
345
22,097
$
28,326
$
34,473
$
36,173
$
45,197
$
46,619
$
47,567
3,653
3,620
3,771
4,177
4,324
4,218
4,153
6,049
$
7,825
$
9,142
$
8,660
$
10,452
$
11,052
$
11,453
2q19
3q19
4q19
1q20
2q20
3q20
69,391
$
74,110
$
71,486
$
74,378
$
57,392
$
68,182
(20,907)
(19,446)
(21,442)
(26,564)
(23,768)
(19,628)
(11,179)
(11,346)
(8,152)
(6,041)
(4,719)
(5,061)
767
(120)
(270)
463
(42)
(88)
861
(806)
294
756
7,164
(1,029)
38,933
$
42,393
$
41,917
$
42,992
$
36,027
$
42,377
4,001
3,849
3,712
4,267
4,482
4,405
9,731
$
11,014
$
11,292
$
10,075
$
8,038
$
9,620
▪ Please see the Definitions slide in the Appendix for an explanation of Owned Available Days
EBITDA Reconciliation
USD in Thousands
1q16
2q16
3q16
4q16
1q17
2q17
3q17
4q17
1q18
2q18
Net Income / (Loss)
$
(39,279)
$
(22,496)
$
(19,359)
$(142,389)
$
(11,068)
$
(5,888)
$
(10,255)
$
(16,584)
$
53
$
3,451
Less adjustments to reconcile:
Interest expense
2,818
4,903
7,434
6,644
6,445
6,859
7,837
8,236
6,261
6,387
Interest income
(3)
-
(88)
(124)
(190)
(186)
(143)
(133)
(95)
(112)
EBIT
(36,464)
(17,593)
(12,013)
(135,868)
(4,813)
785
(2,561)
(8,481)
6,219
9,726
Depreciation and amortization
9,397
9,654
9,854
9,979
7,493
8,021
8,981
9,196
9,276
9,272
EBITDA
(27,068)
(7,939)
(2,159)
(125,889)
2,680
8,805
6,420
715
15,495
18,998
Less adjustments to reconcile:
Stock-based compensation
827
842
(735)
1,273
2,171
2,478
2,350
1,740
3,511
2,410
One-time and non-cash adjustments
11,756
436
(509)
122,656
(297)
(1,977)
(373)
14,764
(170)
(276)
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
(14,486)
$
(6,661)
$
(3,403)
$
(1,961)
$
4,553
$
9,307
$
8,397
$
17,219
$
18,835
$
21,132
USD in Thousands
3q18
4q18
1q19
2q19
3q19
4q19
1q20
2q20
3q20
Net Income / (Loss)
$
2,585
$
6,486
$
29
$
(5,992)
$
(4,563)
$
(11,171)
$
(3,528)
$
(20,491)
$
(11,159)
Less adjustments to reconcile:
Interest expense
6,574
6,521
6,762
6,733
8,117
8,965
9,192
8,737
8,954
Interest income
(129)
(248)
(434)
(393)
(640)
(400)
(157)
(56)
(24)
EBIT
9,030
12,759
6,357
348
2,914
(2,606)
5,507
(11,810)
(2,229)
Depreciation and amortization
9,460
9,708
9,407
9,761
10,056
11,322
12,466
12,503
12,618
EBITDA
18,490
22,467
15,764
10,109
12,970
8,715
17,974
693
10,389
Less adjustments to reconcile:
Stock-based compensation
2,100
1,187
1,445
1,227
1,155
998
836
723
741
One-time and non-cash adjustments
(406)
(165)
(1,838)
(967)
(971)
66
-
352
389
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
20,184
$
23,489
$
15,372
$
10,370
$
13,154
$
9,780
$
18,810
$
1,768
$
11,519
▪ Please see the Definitions slide in the Appendix for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA
Drydock and Scrubber Schedule
Forecast Capital Expenditure, Offhire Days*
160
104
144
155
165
377
$5.3
$5.4
$5.4
$3.9
$3.1$3.0
4q20
1q21
2q21
3q21
4q21
FY2022
Drydock Capex
BWTS Capex
Scrubber Capex
Offhire Days
Actual duration of off-hire days will vary based on the condition of the vessel, yard schedules and other factors. Actual costs will vary based
on various factors, including where the drydockings are actually performed. BWTS requires advance payments as per the contract terms.
Scrubber amounts represent cash to be paid on amounts accrued as of September 30, 2020
Evaluating TCE Relative Performance
This page is meant to assist analysts/investors on how to potentially evaluate and forecast vessel/fleet TCE relative performance within the Supramax/Ultramax segment
Since the Supramax/Ultramax segment is comprised of a number of different ship types / sizes / designs, TCE generation ability can differ significantly from the standard vessel used to calculate the BSI-58 benchmark
For example, a 2013-built Chinese 60-65k DWT Ultramax should be expected to earn a significant premium to a 2013-built55-60k Supramax, particularly given the incremental cost of the 60-65k DWT vessel
Ultimately, it's about yield - the expected earnings ability of a vessel versus its cost
Supramax/Ultramax TCE Performance Matrix
VESSEL TYPE INDEX FACTOR
SHIP TYPE
SIZE (DWT)
(AS COMPARED TO THE BSI VESSEL)
JAPAN
CHINA
Matrix depicts the estimated TCE Earnings Performance range for a generic Supramax/Ultramax vessel type as compared to the BSI-58 ship
FROM
TO
FROM
TO
FROM
BSI-58
58,000
100.0%
1
50,000
55,000
86.0%
95.0%
81.0%
TO
The BSI-58 is based on the 58k DWT Japanese
TESS-58 design Supramax and is gross of
87.0%
commissions
2
55,000
60,000
96.0%
106.0%
88.0%
3 60,000 65,000 106.0% 118.0% 102.0%
For Illustrative Purposes Only
97.0% 113.0%
A Chinese 60-65k DWT Ultramax should earn a premium of 2-13% to the net BSI-58, depending on its specific design characteristics, due to cargo carrying capacity, speed, and fuel consumption differences
▪ The Matrix is meant to capture general ship types but there are likely some vessels which fall outside the stated figures. The index
factors shown were calculated using a TCE of USD 10,000 per day and fuel cost of USD 400 per ton. The specific index factors can
change somewhat with movements in both fuel prices and (spot) rate environment, but the relative relationships will remain similar to
those shown.
Cargo Mix
Eagle Cargoes Carried
Forest Products, 1%
Other, 1%
Agriculture Products, 3%
Fertilizer, 6%
Coke, 9%
Cement, 9%
Steel Products, 8%
Metal & Ore, 14%
Manganese ore, scrap, copper concentrate, bauxite
Coal, 18%
Grain, 9%
Wheat, soybeans, corn
Iron Ore, 6%
Minerals, 16%
Salt, gypsum, feldspar, limestone
Minor Bulks ~67%
Major Bulks ~33%
▪ Cargoes loaded during the 12 months ended September 30, 2020
Definitions
Item
Description
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used as a supplemental financial measure by our management and
Adjusted EBITDA
by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess our operating
performance as compared to that of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or
historical costs basis. Our Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income/(loss), operating
income/(loss), cash flows provided by/(used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity
presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another
company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA represents
EBITDA adjusted to exclude the items which represent certain non-cash,one-time and other items such as vessel impairment,
lease impairment, gain/(loss) on sale of vessels, stock-based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment and restructuring
expenses that the Company believes are not indicative of the ongoing performance of its core operations.
TCE
Time charter equivalent ("TCE") is a non-GAAP financial measure that is commonly used in the shipping industry primarily to
compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters,
because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charter hire
rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in such amounts. The Company defines TCE as shipping revenues
less voyage expenses and charter hire expenses, adjusted for the impact of one legacy time charter and realized gains on
FFAs and bunker swaps, divided by the number of owned available days. TCE provides additional meaningful information in
conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in
making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. The
Company's calculation of TCE may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. The Company calculates relative
performance by comparing TCE against the Baltic Supramax Index ("BSI") adjusted for commissions and fleet makeup. The
BSI was initiated in 2006 based on the Tess 52 design. The index for the Tess 58 design has been published commencing on
April 3, 2017, and transition was completed as of December 2018, when the Baltic stopped publishing a dynamic Tess 52 daily
rate. The Company has now switched to the Tess 58 index for valuation modeling as of January 1, 2019. The change in the
BSI may affect comparability of our TCE against BSI in periods prior to Company switching to the Tess 58 index.
Owned available days is the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us
less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to vessel familiarization upon acquisition, repairs, vessel
upgrades or special surveys. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a period during
which vessels should be capable of generating revenues.
