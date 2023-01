Jan 5 (Reuters) - Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc

* EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC. ADDS CAPACITY - ACQUIRES MODERN ULTRAMAX BULKCARRIER

* EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR USD 24.3 MILLION

* EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC - ACQUIRED VESSEL EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED TO CO DURING Q1 OF 2023 Source text for Eikon:

