Eagle Bulk Shipping : Adjustment of Conversion Rate on Convertible Notes

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. - Adjustment of Conversion Rate on Convertible Notes
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (the "Company" or the "Issuer") adjusted the conversion rate applicable to its 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024. The conversion rate has been adjusted due to the Company's upcoming cash dividend payment of $1.80 per share on November 23, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022.
|
Issue description:
|
5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024
|
Issuer:
|
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|
Amount Outstanding: USD 104.1 million
|
Issue date:
|
July 29, 2019
|
Maturity:
|
August 1, 2024
|
Coupon:
|
5.0%
|
Conversion Rate:
|
30.6947*
|
Conversion Price:
|
$32.5789*
|
ISIN:
|
US 269442AB53
*as adjusted and effective on November 14, 2022
About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ("Eagle" or the "Company") is a US-based fully integrated shipowner- operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile midsize drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.
Company Contact
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. investor@eagleships.com +1 203 276 8100
Media Contact
ICR, Inc
+1 203 682 8396
Source: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
Disclaimer
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 16:08:07 UTC.