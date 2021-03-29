Log in
EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.

(EGLE)
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to Participate in Bloomberg DryBulk Webinar

03/29/2021 | 07:44am EDT
STAMFORD, Conn., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk”, “Eagle” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax drybulk segment, today announced that Gary Vogel, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer will participate in a Bloomberg Intelligence Webinar titled “Will Dry Bulk Finally Deliver?” on April 1, 2021 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

During the 1-hour webinar, which will be hosted by Lee Klaskow, Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence, Mr. Vogel will discuss the current dynamics in the drybulk shipping market, Eagle Bulk’s strategy and competitive positioning and the prospects for continued market strength throughout 2021 and beyond.

The webinar will be broadcast live and available for on-demand replay. It can accessed through a Bloomberg terminal or at no cost using Bloomberg’s website.

Please visit https://www.bloomberg.com/event-registration/?id=106179 to register for the webinar.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a U.S. based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Denmark, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including strategic, commercial, operational, technical and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

CONTACT

Company Contact:
Frank De Costanzo
Chief Financial Officer
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
Tel. +1 203-276-8100
Email: investor@eagleships.com

Media:
Rose and Company
Tel. +1 212-359-2228


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 260 M - -
Net income 2021 32,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 463 M 463 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 38,10 $
Last Close Price 37,25 $
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary Scott Vogel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank C. de Costanzo Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Matison Leand Chairman
Claus Usen Jensen Director-Technical Management
Randee E. Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.96.05%484
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.5.77%7 390
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-0.67%2 966
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%2 875
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.71.29%1 591
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA20.69%1 410
