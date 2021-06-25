Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGLE   MHY2187A1507

EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.

(EGLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eagle Bulk Shipping : Shipco LLC – 2021 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements

06/25/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EAGLE BULK SHIPCO LLC

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Fleet List

Responsibility Statement

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I

Fleet List

3

Responsibility statement

4

PART II

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

6

Our Fleet

The 20 vessels in our owned fleet as of March 31, 2021 are fitted with cargo cranes and cargo grabs that enable our vessels to load and unload cargo in ports that do not have shore-side cargo handling infrastructure in place. Our owned vessels are flagged in the Marshall Islands and are employed on time and voyage charters. Our owned fleet as of March 31, 2021 included the following vessels:

Vessel

Class

Dwt

Year Built

Bittern

Supramax

57,809

2009

Canary

Supramax

57,809

2009

Cardinal

Supramax

55,362

2004

Crane

Supramax

57,809

2010

Crested Eagle

Supramax

55,989

2009

Crowned Eagle

Supramax

55,940

2008

Egret Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2010

Jaeger

Supramax

52,483

2004

Oriole

Supramax

57,809

2011

Oslo Eagle

Ultramax

63,655

2015

Owl

Supramax

57,809

2011

Petrel Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2011

Puffin Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2011

Roadrunner Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2011

Sandpiper Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2011

Shanghai Eagle

Ultramax

63,438

2016

Singapore Eagle

Ultramax

63,386

2017

Stamford Eagle

Ultramax

61,530

2016

Stellar Eagle

Supramax

55,989

2009

Tern

Supramax

50,209

2003

3

Responsibility Statement

We confirm, to the best of our knowledge, that the condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 have been prepared in accordance with current applicable accounting standards, and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit/(loss) for the Issuer and the Company taken as a whole.

Stamford, CT USA, 25 June 2021

The Management of Eagle Bulk Shipco LLC

President and Chief Executive Officer

/s/ Gary Vogel

(Principal Executive Officer)

Gary Vogel

Vice President, Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

/s/ Frank De Costanzo

(Principal Financial and Accounting Officer)

Frank De Costanzo

4

INDEX TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

6

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive income/(loss) for the three

7

months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholder's Equity for the three months ended

8

March 31, 2021 and 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and

9

2020

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

10

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 21:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.
05:35pEAGLE BULK SHIPPING  : Shipco LLC – 2021 First Quarter Consolidated Financ..
PU
05:18pEAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
06/24INSIDER TRENDS : Eagle Bulk Shipping Insider Exercises Options Derivative Securi..
MT
06/21EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
06/15INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Add to 90-Day Trend at Eagle Bulk Shipping
MT
06/02EAGLE BULK SHIPPING  : Buys Two Ultramax Bulk Carriers for $44 Million; To Sell ..
MT
06/02Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Acquires Two Modern Ultramax Bulkcarriers
GL
05/27EAGLE BULK SHIPPING  : Wolfe Research 14th Annual Global Transportation & Indust..
PU
05/13EAGLE BULK SHIPPING  : Investor Presentation 5.13.21
PU
05/10EAGLE BULK SHIPPING  : B. Riley Raises Eagle Bulk Shipping's Price Target to $62..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 341 M - -
Net income 2021 107 M - -
Net Debt 2021 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 682 M 682 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 54,32 $
Average target price 57,90 $
Spread / Average Target 6,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Scott Vogel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank C. de Costanzo Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Matison Leand Chairman
Claus Usen Jensen Director-Technical Management
Randee E. Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.185.89%682
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.293.12%28 609
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 123
PAO SOVCOMFLOT3.38%3 029
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.171.46%2 442
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.12.09%1 669