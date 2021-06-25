Eagle Bulk Shipping : Shipco LLC – 2021 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements

EAGLE BULK SHIPCO LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES Fleet List Responsibility Statement Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

TABLE OF CONTENTS PART I Fleet List 3 Responsibility statement 4 PART II Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 6

Our Fleet The 20 vessels in our owned fleet as of March 31, 2021 are fitted with cargo cranes and cargo grabs that enable our vessels to load and unload cargo in ports that do not have shore-side cargo handling infrastructure in place. Our owned vessels are flagged in the Marshall Islands and are employed on time and voyage charters. Our owned fleet as of March 31, 2021 included the following vessels: Vessel Class Dwt Year Built Bittern Supramax 57,809 2009 Canary Supramax 57,809 2009 Cardinal Supramax 55,362 2004 Crane Supramax 57,809 2010 Crested Eagle Supramax 55,989 2009 Crowned Eagle Supramax 55,940 2008 Egret Bulker Supramax 57,809 2010 Jaeger Supramax 52,483 2004 Oriole Supramax 57,809 2011 Oslo Eagle Ultramax 63,655 2015 Owl Supramax 57,809 2011 Petrel Bulker Supramax 57,809 2011 Puffin Bulker Supramax 57,809 2011 Roadrunner Bulker Supramax 57,809 2011 Sandpiper Bulker Supramax 57,809 2011 Shanghai Eagle Ultramax 63,438 2016 Singapore Eagle Ultramax 63,386 2017 Stamford Eagle Ultramax 61,530 2016 Stellar Eagle Supramax 55,989 2009 Tern Supramax 50,209 2003 3

Responsibility Statement We confirm, to the best of our knowledge, that the condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 have been prepared in accordance with current applicable accounting standards, and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit/(loss) for the Issuer and the Company taken as a whole. Stamford, CT USA, 25 June 2021 The Management of Eagle Bulk Shipco LLC President and Chief Executive Officer /s/ Gary Vogel (Principal Executive Officer) Gary Vogel Vice President, Secretary and Chief Financial Officer /s/ Frank De Costanzo (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) Frank De Costanzo 4

INDEX TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 6 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive income/(loss) for the three 7 months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholder's Equity for the three months ended 8 March 31, 2021 and 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 9 2020 Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 10 5

