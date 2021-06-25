Eagle Bulk Shipping : Shipco LLC – 2021 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART I
Fleet List
3
Responsibility statement
4
PART II
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
6
Our Fleet
The 20 vessels in our owned fleet as of March 31, 2021 are fitted with cargo cranes and cargo grabs that enable our vessels to load and unload cargo in ports that do not have shore-side cargo handling infrastructure in place. Our owned vessels are flagged in the Marshall Islands and are employed on time and voyage charters. Our owned fleet as of March 31, 2021 included the following vessels:
Vessel
Class
Dwt
Year Built
Bittern
Supramax
57,809
2009
Canary
Supramax
57,809
2009
Cardinal
Supramax
55,362
2004
Crane
Supramax
57,809
2010
Crested Eagle
Supramax
55,989
2009
Crowned Eagle
Supramax
55,940
2008
Egret Bulker
Supramax
57,809
2010
Jaeger
Supramax
52,483
2004
Oriole
Supramax
57,809
2011
Oslo Eagle
Ultramax
63,655
2015
Owl
Supramax
57,809
2011
Petrel Bulker
Supramax
57,809
2011
Puffin Bulker
Supramax
57,809
2011
Roadrunner Bulker
Supramax
57,809
2011
Sandpiper Bulker
Supramax
57,809
2011
Shanghai Eagle
Ultramax
63,438
2016
Singapore Eagle
Ultramax
63,386
2017
Stamford Eagle
Ultramax
61,530
2016
Stellar Eagle
Supramax
55,989
2009
Tern
Supramax
50,209
2003
3
Responsibility Statement
We confirm, to the best of our knowledge, that the condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 have been prepared in accordance with current applicable accounting standards, and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit/(loss) for the Issuer and the Company taken as a whole.
Stamford, CT USA, 25 June 2021
The Management of Eagle Bulk Shipco LLC
President and Chief Executive Officer
/s/ Gary Vogel
(Principal Executive Officer)
Gary Vogel
Vice President, Secretary and Chief Financial Officer
/s/ Frank De Costanzo
(Principal Financial and Accounting Officer)
Frank De Costanzo
4
INDEX TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
6
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive income/(loss) for the three
7
months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholder's Equity for the three months ended
8
March 31, 2021 and 2020
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and
9
2020
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
10
5
