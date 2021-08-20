Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRF   US2694511005

EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC.

(GRF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND : ELECTS ANNE M. NICHOLS, CFA AS DIRECTOR; EXPANDS STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORITY (Form 8-K)

08/20/2021 | 10:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND ELECTS ANNE M. NICHOLS, CFA AS
DIRECTOR; EXPANDS STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORITY

August 19, 2021 04:01 PM Eastern Daylight Time
MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ('Fund') (NYSE American: GRF) at a regular Board meeting today unanimously elected Anne M. Nichols, CFA as a Director.

Ms. Nichols is a Managing Director of Fern Capital, Inc. (Detroit, MI), a registered investment advisor. Ms. Nichols received her undergraduate degree (BS) in Business Administration (with a specialization in Finance) from Marquette University (Milwaukee, WI) in 1983, and she secured her Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1986. Ms. Nichols was elected as a Director in Class II, with a term that expires at the Fund's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

At this meeting the Board also replaced the Fund's existing stock repurchase authority with a new Common Stock repurchase plan authorizing Fund management to repurchase up to 1,000,000 shares. The Fund is authorized to repurchase shares in the open market or otherwise, at a price or prices reasonably related to the then prevailing market price.

The Fund is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in high quality growth companies. To learn more about the Fund, please go the Fund's website: www.eaglecapitalgrowthfund.com.

If you have a question about the Fund, please contact David C. Sims, the Fund's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, at (414) 765-1107, or by e-mail to: dave@simscapital.com

###


Disclaimer

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 14:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC.
10:54aEAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND : ELECTS ANNE M. NICHOLS, CFA AS DIRECTOR; EXPANDS STO..
PU
10:49aEAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/19EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND : Re-Authorizes 1 Million-Share Stock Buyback Program
MT
08/19EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND : Elects Anne M. Nichols, CFA as Director; Expands Sto..
BU
08/19Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Elects Anne M. Nichols as Director
CI
08/13Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year En..
CI
04/16EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fin..
AQ
04/15Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Announces the Election of Jason W. Allen as a..
CI
04/15EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND : Elects New Director Jason W. Allen, And Bids Farewel..
PU
03/10Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,66 M - -
Net income 2020 3,55 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,15x
Yield 2020 6,89%
Capitalization 36,1 M 36,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2019 39,1x
Capi. / Sales 2020 47,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Luke Edward Sims President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Cary Sims CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Robert Michael Bilkie Chairman
Phillip J. Hanrahan Independent Director
Neal F. Zalenko Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC.16.79%36
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION15.57%8 703
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.33.76%6 316
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.02%3 877
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION46.77%3 079
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.9.19%2 612