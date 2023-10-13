The Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (“Fund”) (NYSE American: GRF) today declared a year-end distribution of $0.35 per share in cash. The record date for this distribution is November 24, 2023, and the payment date is December 15, 2023.

On a preliminary basis, this distribution represents a combination of net investment income of $0.07 per share, short-term capital gains of $0.03 per share, and long-term capital gains of $0.25 per share. This preliminary information is subject to change. Shareholders will receive definitive information with respect to U. S. Federal income tax treatment. In addition, shareholders can access definitive tax information by going to the Fund’s website after year-end.

The Fund is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in high quality growth companies. To learn more about the Fund, please go to the Fund’s website: www.eaglecapitalgrowthfund.com.

If you have a question about the Fund, please contact David C. Sims, the Fund’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, at (414) 765-1107, or by e-mail to: dave@simscapital.com.

