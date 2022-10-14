Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRF   US2694511005

EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC.

(GRF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
9.080 USD   +0.87%
05:01pEagle Capital Growth Fund Declares Year-End Distribution of $0.37 Per Share in Cash
BU
08/23Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
03/10Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Declares Year-End Distribution of $0.37 Per Share in Cash

10/14/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ("Fund") (NYSE American: GRF) today declared a year-end distribution of $0.37 per share in cash. The record date for this distribution is November 18, 2022, and the payment date is December 14, 2022.

On a preliminary basis, this distribution represents a combination of net investment income of $0.0300 per share and long-term capital gains of $0.3400 per share. This preliminary information is subject to change. Shareholders will receive definitive information with respect to U.S. Federal income tax treatment. In addition, shareholders can access definitive tax information by going to the fund's website after year-end.

The Fund is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in high quality growth companies. To learn more about the Fund, please go the Fund's website: www.eaglecapitalgrowthfund.com

If you have a question about the Fund, please contact David C. Sims, the Fund's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, at (414) 765-1107, or by e-mail to: dave@simscapital.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC.
05:01pEagle Capital Growth Fund Declares Year-End Distribution of $0.37 Per Share in Cash
BU
08/23Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 3..
CI
03/10Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
2021Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Year-End Distribution of $0.97 Per Share
PU
2021Eagle Capital Growth Fund Declares Year-End Distribution of $0.97 Per Share
BU
2021Eagle Capital Growth Fund Declares Year-End Distribution, Payable on December 23, 2021
CI
2021Eagle Capital Growth Fund Declares Year-End Capital Gain Distribution, Payable on Decem..
CI
2021Eagle Capital Growth Fund : ELECTS ANNE M. NICHOLS, CFA AS DIRECTOR; EXPANDS STOCK REPURCH..
PU
2021Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Eagle Capital Growth Fund : Re-Authorizes 1 Million-Share Stoc..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,67 M - -
Net income 2021 8,82 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,31x
Yield 2021 10,2%
Capitalization 36,1 M 36,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 47,0x
Capi. / Sales 2021 55,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Luke Edward Sims President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Cary Sims CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Robert Michael Bilkie Chairman
Phillip J. Hanrahan Independent Director
Neal F. Zalenko Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC.-5.34%36
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-15.81%9 017
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-13.85%5 124
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-13.48%3 513
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-9.97%3 400
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-18.51%3 281