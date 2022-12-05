Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRF   US2694511005

EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC.

(GRF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:48 2022-12-05 pm EST
9.080 USD   -0.11%
01:32pEagle Capital Growth Fund : Plante & Moran, PLLC letter, dated December 5, 2022, to the Securities and Exchange Commission - Form 8-K
PU
10/14Eagle Capital Growth Fund Declares Year-End Distribution of $0.37 Per Share in Cash
BU
10/14Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Year-End Long-Term Capital Gains Distribution Payable on December 14, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eagle Capital Growth Fund : Plante & Moran, PLLC letter, dated December 5, 2022, to the Securities and Exchange Commission - Form 8-K

12/05/2022 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook



December 5, 2022

Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, DC 20549

Commissioners:

We have read Item 4.01 of Form 8-K of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. dated December 5, 2022, and agree with the statements concerning our firm contained therein. We have no basis to agree or disagree with other statements of the registrant contained therein.

Very truly yours,
/s/ Plante & Moran, PLLC
Grand Rapids, MI


Attachments

Disclaimer

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 18:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC.
01:32pEagle Capital Growth Fund : Plante & Moran, PLLC letter, dated December 5, 2022, to the Se..
PU
10/14Eagle Capital Growth Fund Declares Year-End Distribution of $0.37 Per Share in Cash
BU
10/14Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Year-End Long-Term Capital Gains Distribution ..
CI
10/14Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Year-End Net Investment Income Distribution, P..
CI
08/23Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 3..
CI
03/10Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
2021Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Year-End Distribution of $0.97 Per Share
PU
2021Eagle Capital Growth Fund Declares Year-End Distribution of $0.97 Per Share
BU
2021Eagle Capital Growth Fund Declares Year-End Distribution, Payable on December 23, 2021
CI
2021Eagle Capital Growth Fund Declares Year-End Capital Gain Distribution, Payable on Decem..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,67 M - -
Net income 2021 8,82 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,31x
Yield 2021 10,2%
Capitalization 36,5 M 36,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 47,0x
Capi. / Sales 2021 55,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Luke Edward Sims President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Cary Sims CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Robert Michael Bilkie Chairman
Phillip J. Hanrahan Independent Director
Neal F. Zalenko Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC.0.00%36
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.45%10 039
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-4.97%5 631
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-7.70%4 056
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.53%3 984
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-19.57%3 492