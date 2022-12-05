Eagle Capital Growth Fund : Plante & Moran, PLLC letter, dated December 5, 2022, to the Securities and Exchange Commission - Form 8-K
12/05/2022 | 01:32pm EST
December 5, 2022
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, DC 20549
Commissioners:
We have read Item 4.01 of Form 8-K of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. dated December 5, 2022, and agree with the statements concerning our firm contained therein. We have no basis to agree or disagree with other statements of the registrant contained therein.
