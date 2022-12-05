Eagle Capital Growth Fund : Plante & Moran, PLLC letter, dated December 5, 2022, to the Securities and Exchange Commission - Form 8-K





December 5, 2022





Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, DC 20549





Commissioners:





We have read Item 4.01 of Form 8-K of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. dated December 5, 2022, and agree with the statements concerning our firm contained therein. We have no basis to agree or disagree with other statements of the registrant contained therein.

Very truly yours, /s/ Plante & Moran, PLLC Grand Rapids, MI



