  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EYE   GB00BKF1YD83

EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC

(EYE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-18 am EST
567.50 GBX    0.00%
02:52pDIRECTOR DEALINGS: Eagle Eye non-exec sells GBP6 million in shares
AN
11/16Eagle Eye Solutions to buy Unite Nots; finishes GBP7 million fundraise
AN
11/16UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Eagle Eye non-exec sells GBP6 million in shares

11/18/2022 | 02:52pm EST
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC - London-based marketing solutions provider - Catherine Currie, wife of Non-Executive Director William Currie, sells 1.1 million shares at 555 pence each. Total disposal GBP6.0 million. William Currie has a beneficial interest of 2.3 million shares, about 8.4% of company's share capital, following the transaction.

----------

Frontier Developments PLC - Cambridge, England-based video games developer and publisher - Non-executive director Charles Cotton sells 10,000 shares at 1,407 pence per share. Cotton's total disposal worth GBP140,700. Remains interested in 165,634 shares, representing 0.4% of issued share capital. Chief Operating Officer James Dixon sells 20,000 shares at 1,406.5p per share. Total disposal worth GBP281,400. Dixon remains interested in 31,180 shares, representing 0.1% of company's share capital.

----------

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC 0.00% 567.5 Delayed Quote.-14.02%
FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC -2.77% 1264 Delayed Quote.-26.97%
Financials
Sales 2023 35,7 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
Net income 2023 1,60 M 1,88 M 1,88 M
Net cash 2023 5,25 M 6,18 M 6,18 M
P/E ratio 2023 114x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 157 M 187 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,26x
EV / Sales 2024 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 170
Free-Float 51,0%
Managers and Directors
Timothy John Rollit Mason Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lucy Sharman-Munday Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Malcolm Robert Wall Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Rothwell Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
David Aylmer Chief Operating Officer
