DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Eagle Eye non-exec sells GBP6 million in shares

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC - London-based marketing solutions provider - Catherine Currie, wife of Non-Executive Director William Currie, sells 1.1 million shares at 555 pence each. Total disposal GBP6.0 million. William Currie has a beneficial interest of 2.3 million shares, about 8.4% of company's share capital, following the transaction.

----------

Frontier Developments PLC - Cambridge, England-based video games developer and publisher - Non-executive director Charles Cotton sells 10,000 shares at 1,407 pence per share. Cotton's total disposal worth GBP140,700. Remains interested in 165,634 shares, representing 0.4% of issued share capital. Chief Operating Officer James Dixon sells 20,000 shares at 1,406.5p per share. Total disposal worth GBP281,400. Dixon remains interested in 31,180 shares, representing 0.1% of company's share capital.

----------

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.