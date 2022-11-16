Advanced search
    EYE   GB00BKF1YD83

EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC

(EYE)
2022-11-16
568.10 GBX   -1.63%
09:19aEagle Eye : Proposed acquisition of Untie Nots SAS
PU
06:19aEagle Eye Solutions to Buy French Software Company Untie Nots
MT
05:50aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Enteq jumps as interim revenue more than doubles
AN
Eagle Eye : Proposed acquisition of Untie Nots SAS

11/16/2022 | 09:19am EST
For the full regulatory announcement, pleasevisit here. The below information is a summary of the announcement.

We are delighted to announce that we have conditionally agreed to acquire Untie Nots, a high-growth SaaS business based in France, providing retailers with AI powered promotion and gamification software solutions.

Better together - acquisition highlights

  • Enhances our international reach namely in France and North America
  • Expands our base of blue-chip enterprise customers, offering synergistic cross-selling opportunities globally across complementary customer bases, predominantly in enterprise grocery and health & beauty retail
  • Provides immediate product enhancement and extends our capability in Data, AI, UX and gamification
  • Strengthens our pool of talent, digital expertise and technical capabilities


Tim Mason, Eagle Eye's Chief Executive Officer commented:

"The acquisition of Untie Nots will provide us with accelerated entry into the French digital promotions market, bring some of Europe's largest grocers into the Group and add to our growing roster of US clients, providing a wealth of cross-sale opportunities.

At a time when retailers are accelerating their digital promotions activities to retain and grow their customer bases, we believe Untie Nots' gamification technology will resonate across our customer base and pipeline.

Untie Not's customer list and strong financial metrics speak to the quality of the business, offering and people behind it, and we are confident that together we will be able to unlock a considerable additional growth opportunity."

Zyed Jamoussi & Cédric Chéreau, Untie Nots' Group Managing Directors commented:

"By joining forces with the Eagle Eye family, we will be capable of bringing a compelling cloud-based SaaS software suite to the retail industry loyalty and promotion space. From one-to-one targeting to real time transactions and gamified customer experience, we will provide the retail industry with the end-to-end solution suite to take their promotion and loyalty to the next stage.

We are very excited about joining Eagle Eye since it will allow us to cover the retail market from Asia Pacific across Europe, the UK to North America."

Disclaimer

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 14:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
