(Alliance News) - Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC on Monday said it has struck a deal for a five-year contract with Canadian grocery retailer Pattison Food Group Ltd, strengthening its presence in North America.

London-based software-as-a-service marketing solutions provider said the contract is for its AIR platform, which will help enhance Pattison Food's loyalty programme, More Rewards.

Eagle Eye will also provide its new product suite of artificial intelligence tool, EagleAI.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Mason said: "We're delighted to be working with PFG to support the transformation of its highly successful digital loyalty programme. We continue to strengthen our presence in North America, a rapidly growing digital promotions market and, with the addition of EagleAI to our best-in-class enterprise grade AIR platform, have a supercharged offering to take to this significant market."

Shares in Eagle Eye were up 1.7% at 498.50 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

