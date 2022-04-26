Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc
  News
  Summary
    EYE   GB00BKF1YD83

EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC

(EYE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/26 08:02:38 am EDT
463.80 GBX   +2.16%
08:13aEAGLE EYE : recognised for commitment to workplace excellence with Best Co...
PU
03/17EAGLE EYE : Interim Report 2022
PU
03/16EAGLE EYE : Interim Results Presentation 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Eagle Eye : recognised for commitment to workplace excellence with Best Co...

04/26/2022 | 08:13am EDT
Eagle Eye Solutions, a global marketing technology company has been recognised for its approach to workplace engagement with a sought-after industry standard.

The organisation, which employs over 170 staff, has been certified by Best Companies and recognised for their commitment to employees, with a 3-star accreditation rating, which represents 'world class' levels of engagement.

The achievement comes after Eagle Eye implemented a number of initiatives including family friendly policies that give greater emphasis on flexible working; education and support of health-related issues impacting employees; extended paid leave for parents; and additional support for parents returning to work.

Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye, said: "I am delighted that all the efforts of all our people to make Eagle Eye a great place to work has been recognised by this prestigious award."

Best Companies has over 20 years' experience in helping organisations measure and improve employee engagement using a robust methodology, with their accreditation standard certifying excellence in the workplace since 2006.

Jonathan Austin, Founder and CEO of Best Companies, said: "Eagle Eye should be very proud of their achievement, demonstrating world class levels of engagement. This accreditation is recognition of all they have done to be a best company to work for, and always putting their people first."

Disclaimer

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 12:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28,1 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
Net income 2022 0,20 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
Net Debt 2022 0,50 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1 513x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 119 M 151 M 151 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
EV / Sales 2023 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 158
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC
Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 454,00 GBX
Average target price 640,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy John Rollit Mason Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lucy Sharman-Munday Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Malcolm Robert Wall Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Rothwell Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
David Aylmer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC-31.21%151
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.53%2 104 520
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-33.48%64 292
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-23.77%56 179
SEA LIMITED-59.98%49 929
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.05%44 539