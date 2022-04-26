Eagle Eye : recognised for commitment to workplace excellence with Best Co...

Eagle Eye Solutions, a global marketing technology company has been recognised for its approach to workplace engagement with a sought-after industry standard.



The organisation, which employs over 170 staff, has been certified by Best Companies and recognised for their commitment to employees, with a 3-star accreditation rating, which represents 'world class' levels of engagement.



The achievement comes after Eagle Eye implemented a number of initiatives including family friendly policies that give greater emphasis on flexible working; education and support of health-related issues impacting employees; extended paid leave for parents; and additional support for parents returning to work.



Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye, said: "I am delighted that all the efforts of all our people to make Eagle Eye a great place to work has been recognised by this prestigious award."



Best Companies has over 20 years' experience in helping organisations measure and improve employee engagement using a robust methodology, with their accreditation standard certifying excellence in the workplace since 2006.



Jonathan Austin, Founder and CEO of Best Companies, said: "Eagle Eye should be very proud of their achievement, demonstrating world class levels of engagement. This accreditation is recognition of all they have done to be a best company to work for, and always putting their people first."

