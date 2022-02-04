Log in
    EFBI   US26952G1076

EAGLE FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC.

(EFBI)
Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend and 2022 Annual Meeting Date

02/04/2022 | 04:16pm EST
Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: EFBI), the holding company for EAGLE.bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about February 28, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2022.

The Company also announced today that the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders of Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. will be held on April 19, 2022.

About EAGLE.bank

EAGLE.bank, an Ohio chartered bank headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, was originally chartered in 1882. At December 31, 2021 Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc., our holding company, had $174.8 million of total assets, $141.5 million of total deposits and $30.1 million of total stockholders’ equity. We provide financial services primarily to individuals, families and businesses through our main office and two branch offices located in Hamilton County, Ohio.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “subject,” “believe,” “will,” “intends,” “will be” or “would.” These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management’s analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, the ability of the Company to effectively manage its growth, the results of regulatory examinations, and the effect of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on our Company, the communities where we have our branches, the state of Ohio and the United States, including its effect on the economy and overall financial stability. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may also exacerbate the effects of the other factors listed herein. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Other factors including uncertainties and risks that may affect our results are disclosed in our SEC filings, including under the heading “Risk Factors.”


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9,31 M - -
Net income 2020 2,08 M - -
Net cash 2020 13,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 0,91%
Capitalization 26,2 M 26,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Gary J. Koester President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin R. Schramm Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Guy W. Cagney Independent Director
Steven J. Dulle Independent Director
Adam B. Goetzman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGLE FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC.0.00%26
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.31%437 788
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.36%375 054
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 969
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.99%214 380
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 820