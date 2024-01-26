BERRYVILLE, Va., Jan. 26,2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), the holding company for Bank of Clarke, whose divisions include Bank of Clarke Wealth Management, announced its fourth quarter 2023 results. On January 24, 2024, the Board of Directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on February 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 5, 2024. Select highlights for the fourth quarter (compared to the third quarter of 2023) include:

Noninterest expenses decreased $853 thousand or 6.0% during the quarter.

or 6.0% during the quarter. Return on average total equity increased to 9.33% during the quarter from 8.87%.

Total noninterest bearing deposits increased $5.7 million or 1.32% during the quarter.

Brandon Lorey, President and CEO, stated, "I am happy to report a strong finish to 2023, despite the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, with improvements across multiple segments. Core deposits grew by $5.8 million during the quarter with $5.7 million or 1.3% growth in noninterest bearing accounts as our retail and commercial bankers continued to deepen existing relationships and expand into our new markets. As a result of the sale of our niche marine division, non-interest expense decreased 6.0% during the quarter with a notable improvement in the Bank's return on equity. Furthermore, the bank posted record non-interest income with its Wealth Management group adding over $1.3 million in income to the organization during 2023 coupled with record mortgage and SBA income. I would like to personally thank our phenomenal staff who always put our customers in the center of everything we do as we remain committed to our clients and communities."

Income Statement Review

Total loan interest income was $19.4 million and $20.2 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Total loan interest income was $15.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Total loan interest income increased $4.3 million or 28.5% from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were $1.45 billion compared to $1.26 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The tax equivalent yield on average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 5.32%, an increase of 54 basis points from the 4.78% average yield for the same time period in 2022. The decrease in loan interest income during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 is mainly due to the decrease in the average loans outstanding during the period, partly related to the sale of the marine finance line of business during the third quarter of 2023. The majority of the increase compared to December 31, 2022 in yield can be attributed to the current rising interest rate environment.

Interest and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $932 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to $931 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Interest income and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $879 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The tax equivalent yield on average investments for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 2.63%, up 15 basis points from 2.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and up 37 basis points from 2.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Total interest expense was $9.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $9.3 million and $2.9 million for three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The increase in interest expense resulted from increases on rates paid on deposit accounts and Federal Home Loan Bank advances entered into during 2022 and 2023 with varying interest rates and terms. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 11 and 184 basis points when comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2023 to the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $13.3 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $327.0 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to the same period in 2023. In addition to the growth in interest-bearing liabilities, there has been a shift in the mix of interest-bearing deposits towards higher interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $12.3 million reflecting a decrease of 4.9% from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and a decrease of 7.3% from the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net interest income was $12.9 million and $13.3 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The decrease in net interest income from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 resulted primarily from the significant increase in the cost of funds during the year.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $2.4 million reflecting an increase of 3.3% from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and a decrease of 25.1% from the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was due to several factors that occurred in the third quarter including one-time overhead expenses related to the sale of the marine finance line of business partially offset by the gain related to the sale. The decrease in net income from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was mainly driven by the increased funding costs for deposits and increased salaries and employee benefits expenses to hire and retain employees. While the beginning and ending number of FTEs remained fairly consistent from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023, salary and medical insurance costs have increased along with the salary impact of the employees that were a part of the marine finance line of business for the first eight months of 2023, as discussed below. Net income was $2.3 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 and $3.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The net interest margin was 2.85% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the net interest margin was 2.93% and 3.68%, respectively. The Company's net interest margin is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, but it is a common measure used by the financial services industry to determine how profitably earning assets are funded. The Company's net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent net interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized is 21%.

Noninterest income was $3.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, which represented a decrease of $556 thousand or 13.2% from the $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $3.1 million. The decrease from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was mainly due to the sale of the marine finance line of business, which resulted in a net gain of $463 thousand during the third quarter. The increase from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was due to the growth of the wealth management division along with an increase in production of saleable mortgage loans which resulted in a higher gain on sale of loans held for sale.

Noninterest expense decreased $853 thousand, or 6.0%, to $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $14.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Noninterest expense was $11.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $1.7 million or 15.0% when comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2023 to the quarter ended December 31, 2022. An increase in salaries and benefits expenses was noted between December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Annual pay increases, newly hired employees, incentive plan accruals and increased insurance costs have attributed to these increases. FTEs remained stable at 241 when comparing December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023. FTE's rose to 275 at June 30, 2023 prior to the sale of the marine finance line of business on August 23, 2023. While there was some reduction in overhead costs by having the marine finance line of business in operation only through August 2023, there was approximately $1.5 million in additional expense recognized during the third quarter due to its sale. These costs included a change in control agreement, accelerated deferred compensation expenses, legal costs and advisory firm expenses. The decrease in noninterest expense between the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023 was largely related to these additional expenses from the sale. See below for further discussion regarding the sale of the marine finance line of business. An increase in FDIC assessment was also noted between the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. This increase is due to the growth in the Company, along with a two-basis point increase in the assessment rate charged by the FDIC. This increase in assessment rate applies to all financial institutions.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets consist of nonaccrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, other real estate owned (foreclosed properties), and repossessed assets. Nonperforming assets increased from $6.0 million or 0.32% of total assets at September 30, 2023 to $6.1 million or 0.34% of total assets at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $2.4 million at December 31, 2022. Total nonaccrual loans were $5.7 million at December 31, 2023 and $5.7 million at September 30, 2023. Nonaccrual loans were $2.6 million at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets remained consistent between September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023. Nonaccrual loans, and in turn nonperforming assets, increased during the year due mainly to two loan relationships, one residential real estate relationship totaling $1.1 million, and a non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan in the amount of $2.4 million. The majority of all nonaccrual loans are secured by real estate and management evaluates the financial condition of these borrowers and the value of any collateral on these loans. The results of these evaluations are used to estimate the amount of losses which may be realized on the disposition of these nonaccrual loans. Other real estate owned was $304 thousand at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 and zero at December 31, 2022.

The Company realized $383 thousand in net charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to $156 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2023. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, $454 thousand in net charge-offs were recognized.

Beginning January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326), which replaced the former "incurred loss" model for recognizing credit losses with an "expected loss" model referred to as the CECL model. The adoption of the CECL model resulted in a $2.1 million increase in the allowance for loan losses and a $406 thousand increase in other liabilities due to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments. At adoption, we also recorded a corresponding $2.0 million after-tax decrease in retained earnings. Utilizing CECL may have an impact on our allowance for credit losses going forward and may result in a lack of comparability between 2023 and 2022 quarterly periods. The amount of provision for credit losses reflects the results of the Bank's analysis used to determine the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. The Company recorded $366 thousand in provision for credit loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 due mainly to the growth of the loan portfolio during the quarter. The Company recognized provision for credit losses of $216 thousand and provision for loan losses of $930 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The provision for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 resulted mostly from loan growth during the quarter. The provision for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was mainly needed to keep pace with strong loan growth.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.99% and 1.01% at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.85% at December 31, 2022. The increase in the ratio during 2023 is mainly attributable to the adoption of CECL. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total nonaccrual loans was 256.74% and 255.80% at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 518.86% at December 31, 2022. Management's judgment in determining the level of the allowance is based on evaluations of the collectability of loans while taking into consideration such factors as trends in delinquencies and charge-offs, changes in the nature and volume of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions that may affect a borrower's ability to repay and the value of collateral, overall portfolio quality and review of specific potential losses. The Company is committed to maintaining an allowance at a level that adequately reflects the risk inherent in the loan portfolio.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets of the Company at December 31, 2023 were $1.83 billion, which represented an increase of $24.1 million or 1.34% from total assets of $1.80 billion at September 30, 2023. At December 31, 2022, total consolidated assets were $1.62 billion. The majority of the growth in consolidated assets during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was due to the increase in net loans. The majority of loan growth during the quarter was in consumer real estate. The majority of growth in consolidated assets between December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023 was due to increase in cash and cash equivalents along with the growth in net loans. The majority of loan growth during the year was in consumer real estate, followed closely by the increase in non-owner occupied commercial real estate.

Total cash and cash equivalents (including cash and due from banks and federal funds sold) decreased $3.7 million or 2.6% as of December 31, 2023, compared to September 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents decreased as a percentage of total assets to 7.6% in the fourth quarter as compared to 7.9% at September 30, 2023 and increased as compared to 4.1% at December 31, 2022. The year-over-year increase was due mainly to the growth of deposits in excess of the change in net loans which are discussed in further detail below.

At December 31, 2023, total securities available for sale were $147.0 million, an increase of $4.5 million from September 30, 2023, and a decrease of $11.4 million from December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $22.8 million, a gain of $7.0 million from total net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $29.8 million at September 30, 2023 and a gain of $3.1 million from December 31, 2022.

Total net loans increased $21.8 million from $1.43 billion at September 30, 2023 to $1.45 billion at December 31, 2023. During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, through the normal course of business, $18.4 million in loans were sold. The Company sold $11.1 million in mortgage loans on the secondary market and $7.4 million of loans from the commercial and consumer loan portfolios. These loan sales resulted in net gains of $536 thousand. The decline from sold loans was offset completely by growth in loans largely due to organic loan portfolio growth as the Company expands lending types and markets.

On August 23, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its marine finance business, operating under the name LaVictoire Finance, to Axos Bank. Under the Asset Purchase Agreement, Axos Bank agreed to assume the servicing of Bank of Clarke's retail marine loans and those of third parties, each of which were previously being serviced by Bank of Clarke. All LaVictoire Finance employees became employees of Axos Bank. Pursuant to the Loan Purchase Agreement, Axos Bank acquired all the marine vessel dealer floor plans loans currently held by Bank of Clarke at par value. The acquired loans had an aggregate principal balance of approximately $52.8 million as of the date of the Loan Purchase Agreement. All marine finance loans, with a balance of $251.2 million as of December 31, 2023, are still assets of Bank of Clarke.

Total deposits increased to $1.51 billion as of December 31, 2023 when compared to September 30, 2023 deposits of $1.50 billion. At December 31, 2022 total deposits were $1.26 billion. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the majority of growth in deposits was from core accounts, which include all transactional deposit accounts as well as certificates of deposits less than $250 thousand. Approximately $5.8 million of total deposit growth was core deposit growth as the Company continued to expand and grow into newer market areas. Non-core deposits increased by $2.2 million, attributable to increases in certificates of deposit accounts $250 thousand and greater. As interest rates have risen, the Company has noticed a shift in the mix of deposits away from non-interest bearing deposits and towards time deposits during 2023. However, during the fourth quarter of 2023, time deposits increased by $1.9 million or 0.5%, while non-interest bearing deposits have increased $5.7 million or 1.3%. Time deposits as a percentage of total deposits have increased from 12.5% at December 31, 2022 to 27.4% at December 31, 2023. Time deposits as a percentage of total deposits remain stable from 27.5% at September 30, 2023. The increase in time deposits between December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023 is partially due to $30.0 million in brokered accounts that the Company entered into during the first quarter of 2023. At December 31, 2023, over 75% of deposits were fully FDIC insured.

The Company had $165.0 million and $145.0 million, respectively, in outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. There was $175.0 million in outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank as of December 31, 2022. The average rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank advances as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 was 4.76% and 4.765%, respectively. These borrowings were used mainly to fund the strong loan growth that occurred during the past several quarters.

On March 31, 2022, the Company entered into Subordinated Note Purchase Agreements with certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited institutional investors, pursuant to which the Company issued 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032, in the aggregate principal amount of $30.0 million.

Shareholders' equity was $108.4 million and $101.2 million at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Shareholders' equity was $101.7 million at December 31, 2022. Shareholders' equity has been impacted by an accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities available-for-sale. These unrealized losses are primarily a result of rapid increases in interest rates during 2022 and 2023. The book value of the Company at December 31, 2023 was $30.78 per common share. Total common shares outstanding were 3,520,894 at December 31, 2023. On January 24, 2024, the Board of Directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on February 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 5, 2024.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. KEY STATISTICS





For the Three Months Ended





4Q23



3Q23



2Q23



1Q23



4Q22

Net Income (dollars in thousands)

$ 2,395



$ 2,319



$ 2,058



$ 2,585



$ 3,197

Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.69



$ 0.66



$ 0.58



$ 0.73



$ 0.92

Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.69



$ 0.66



$ 0.58



$ 0.73



$ 0.92

Return on average total assets



0.53 %



0.51 %



0.48 %



0.63 %



0.83 % Return on average total equity



9.33 %



8.87 %



7.93 %



9.99 %



12.70 % Dividend payout ratio



43.48 %



45.45 %



51.72 %



41.10 %



32.61 % Fee revenue as a percent of total revenue



17.32 %



16.95 %



18.01 %



16.33 %



14.92 % Net interest margin(1)



2.85 %



2.93 %



2.99 %



3.27 %



3.68 % Yield on average earning assets



5.10 %



5.03 %



4.88 %



4.79 %



4.48 % Rate on average interest-bearing liabilities



3.09 %



2.98 %



2.71 %



2.23 %



1.25 % Net interest spread



2.01 %



2.05 %



2.17 %



2.56 %



3.23 % Tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income (dollars in thousands)

$ 29



$ 28



$ 25



$ 26



$ 20

Non-interest income to average assets



0.80 %



0.93 %



0.78 %



0.85 %



0.80 % Non-interest expense to average assets



2.92 %



3.13 %



3.00 %



3.00 %



2.99 % Efficiency ratio(2)



83.01 %



84.71 %



81.91 %



76.52 %



70.53 %





(1) The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and the reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns a fair amount of nontaxable interest income due to the mix of securities in its investment security portfolio, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above. (2) The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investment portfolio and sales of repossessed assets. The tax rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and a reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate its overhead structure or how effectively it is operating. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a larger percentage of its income to expenses. The Company believes that the efficiency ratio is a reasonable measure of profitability.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY QUARTER





4Q23



3Q23



2Q23



1Q23



4Q22

BALANCE SHEET RATIOS





























Loans to deposits



97.10 %



96.17 %



100.89 %



100.77 %



104.72 % Average interest-earning assets to average-interest bearing liabilities



137.35 %



142.07 %



142.63 %



146.06 %



155.58 % PER SHARE DATA





























Dividends

$ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 0.30

Book value



30.78





28.74





29.47





29.65





29.15

Tangible book value



30.78





28.74





29.47





29.65





29.15

SHARE PRICE DATA





























Closing price

$ 30.00



$ 31.90



$ 30.50



$ 33.96



$ 35.95

Diluted earnings multiple(1)



11.03





12.08





13.15





11.63





9.77

Book value multiple(2)



0.97





1.11





1.04





1.15





1.23

COMMON STOCK DATA





























Outstanding shares at end of period



3,520,894





3,520,894





3,528,240





3,522,874





3,490,086

Weighted average shares outstanding



3,520,894





3,523,943





3,526,934





3,522,431





3,489,764

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



3,520,894





3,523,943





3,526,934





3,522,431





3,489,764

CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK ONLY)





























Leverage ratio



8.48 %



8.36 %



8.61 %



9.02 %



9.19 % CREDIT QUALITY





























Net charge-offs to average loans



0.03 %



0.01 %



(0.01) %



0.00 %



0.04 % Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.40 %



0.40 %



0.23 %



0.14 %



0.19 % Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.34 %



0.33 %



0.19 %



0.11 %



0.16 % Non-accrual loans to:





























total loans



0.39 %



0.40 %



0.21 %



0.13 %



0.16 % total assets



0.31 %



0.32 %



0.17 %



0.10 %



0.13 % Allowance for loan losses to:





























total loans



0.99 %



1.01 %



0.99 %



1.00 %



0.85 % non-performing assets



236.97 %



242.83 %



433.94 %



702.77 %



433.45 % non-accrual loans



256.74 %



255.80 %



466.74 %



758.56 %



518.86 % NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:





























(dollars in thousands)





























Loans delinquent over 90 days

$ 167



$ —



$ 235



$ 146



$ 318

Non-accrual loans



5,645





5,697





3,109





1,839





2,162

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets



304





304





—





—





108

NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES):





























(dollars in thousands)





























Loans charged off

$ 427



$ 187



$ 52



$ 75



$ 491

(Recoveries)



(44)





(31)





(202)





(21)





(37)

Net charge-offs (recoveries)



383





156





(150)





54





454

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (dollars in thousands)

$ 366



$ 216



$ 403



$ 664



$ 930

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (dollars in thousands)



14,493





14,573





14,511





13,905





11,218







(1) The diluted earnings multiple (or price earnings ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by total equity per weighted average shares outstanding, diluted for the period. The diluted earnings multiple is a measure of how much an investor may be willing to pay for $1.00 of the Company's earnings. (2) The book value multiple (or price to book ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by the period's book value per share. The book value multiple is a measure used to compare the Company's market value per share to its book value per share.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands)





Unaudited

12/31/2023



Unaudited

09/30/2023



Unaudited

06/30/2023



Unaudited

03/31/2023



Audited

12/31/2022

Assets





























Cash and due from banks

$ 112,066



$ 63,239



$ 48,907



$ 117,342



$ 66,531

Federal funds sold



26,287





78,799





29,988





11,373





363

Securities available for sale, at fair value



147,011





142,559





151,513





160,192





158,389

Loans held for sale



1,661





3,564





3,570





—





153

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses



1,448,193





1,426,412





1,456,459





1,386,750





1,312,565

Bank premises and equipment, net



18,108





18,421





18,064





17,827





18,064

Bank owned life insurance



29,575





24,404





24,219





24,041





23,862

Other assets



42,696





44,072





43,996





39,197





36,790

Total assets

$ 1,825,597



$ 1,801,470



$ 1,776,716



$ 1,756,722



$ 1,616,717

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





























Liabilities





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$ 436,619



$ 430,910



$ 433,220



$ 464,123



$ 478,750

Savings and interest bearing demand deposits



656,439





656,111





645,834





652,802





627,431

Time deposits



413,264





411,359





378,954





273,026





157,894

Total deposits

$ 1,506,322



$ 1,498,380



$ 1,458,008



$ 1,389,951



$ 1,264,075

Federal funds purchased



—





—





—





—





32,980

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



165,000





145,000





170,000





220,000





175,000

Subordinated debt



29,444





29,428





29,411





29,394





29,377

Other liabilities



16,452





27,479





15,327





12,917





13,556

Commitments and contingent liabilities



—





—





—





—





—

Total liabilities

$ 1,717,218



$ 1,700,287



$ 1,672,746



$ 1,652,262



$ 1,514,988

Shareholders' Equity





























Preferred stock, $10 par value



—





—





—





—





—

Common stock, $2.50 par value



8,660





8,660





8,661





8,651





8,629

Surplus



14,280





13,970





13,881





13,435





13,268

Retained earnings



103,445





102,106





100,844





99,845





100,278

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)



(18,006)





(23,553)





(19,416)





(17,471)





(20,446)

Total shareholders' equity

$ 108,379



$ 101,183



$ 103,970



$ 104,460



$ 101,729

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,825,597



$ 1,801,470



$ 1,776,716



$ 1,756,722



$ 1,616,717



EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. LOAN DATA (dollars in thousands)









12/31/2023



9/30/2023



6/30/2023



3/31/2023



12/31/2022

Mortgage real estate loans:





























Construction & Secured by Farmland

$ 84,145



$ 80,012



$ 95,433



$ 90,660



$ 89,652

HELOCs



47,674





44,719





44,333





41,827





43,587

Residential First Lien - Investor



117,431





120,547





117,265





113,483





111,074

Residential First Lien - Owner Occupied



178,180





162,919





142,417





130,383





125,088

Residential Junior Liens



12,831





12,284





11,869





11,142





11,417

Commercial - Owner Occupied



251,456





244,088





243,610





238,578





230,983

Commercial - Non-Owner Occupied & Multifamily



348,879





355,122





350,210





353,330





316,458

Commercial and industrial loans:





























BHG loans



5,105





5,419





5,747





6,185





6,688

SBA PPP loans



51





57





62





69





74

Other commercial and industrial loans



102,672





91,411





95,012





95,943





92,883

Marine loans



251,168





260,518





299,304





253,893





230,874

Triad Loans



25,877





26,519





27,157





27,795





28,472

Consumer loans



16,542





16,019





16,486





16,046





16,369

Overdrafts



253





207





308





151





218

Other loans



12,895





13,089





13,805





13,608





12,503

Total loans

$ 1,455,159



$ 1,432,930



$ 1,463,018



$ 1,393,093



$ 1,316,340

Net deferred loan costs and premiums



7,527





8,055





7,952





7,609





7,443

Allowance for credit/loan losses



(14,493)





(14,573)





(14,511)





(13,950)





(11,218)

Net loans

$ 1,448,193



$ 1,426,412



$ 1,456,459



$ 1,386,752



$ 1,312,565



EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands) Unaudited





Three Months Ended



Year Ended











December 31,





12/31/2023



9/30/2023



6/30/2023



3/31/2023



12/31/2022



2023



2022

Interest and Dividend Income









































Interest and fees on loans

$ 19,420



$ 20,179



$ 18,754



$ 17,167



$ 15,117



$ 75,520



$ 50,682

Interest on federal funds sold



71





51





28





10





15





160





30

Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:









































Taxable interest income



771





781





785





804





815





3,141





3,292

Interest income exempt from federal income taxes



4





3





5





4





4





16





221

Dividends



157





147





136





83





60





523





109

Interest on deposits in banks



1,592





1,030





656





490





153





3,768





352

Total interest and dividend income

$ 22,015



$ 22,191



$ 20,364



$ 18,558



$ 16,164



$ 83,128



$ 54,686

Interest Expense









































Interest on deposits

$ 7,658



$ 6,978



$ 5,535



$ 3,459



$ 1,474



$ 23,630



$ 2,941

Interest on federal funds purchased



—





—





—





70





151





70





170

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



1,714





1,943





2,032





2,031





891





7,720





1,295

Interest on subordinated debt



354





354





355





354





392





1,417





1,067

Total interest expense

$ 9,726



$ 9,275



$ 7,922



$ 5,914



$ 2,908



$ 32,837



$ 5,473

Net interest income

$ 12,289



$ 12,916



$ 12,442



$ 12,644



$ 13,256



$ 50,291



$ 49,213

Provision For Credit Losses



366





216





403





664





930





1,649





1,830

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

$ 11,923



$ 12,700



$ 12,039



$ 11,980



$ 12,326



$ 48,642



$ 47,383

Noninterest Income









































Income from fiduciary activities

$ 1,315



$ 1,190



$ 1,263



$ 1,158



$ 1,072



$ 4,926



$ 4,149

Service charges on deposit accounts



467





460





447





436





423





1,810





1,618

Other service charges and fees



979





1,252





1,135





1,047





944





4,413





3,943

(Loss) gain on the sale of marine finance assets



(28)





463





—





—





—





435





—

Gain (loss) on the sale of bank premises and equipment



—





7





7





—





(8)





14





(11)

(Loss) gain on sales of AFS securities



—





—





—





—





—





—





(737)

Gain on sale of loans HFS



515





265





192





456





331





1,428





1,875

Officer insurance income



171





184





179





179





131





713





626

Other operating income



234





388





134





250





196





1,006





1,882

Total noninterest income

$ 3,653



$ 4,209



$ 3,357



$ 3,526



$ 3,089



$ 14,745



$ 13,345

Noninterest Expenses









































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 7,849



$ 7,598



$ 7,561



$ 7,298



$ 6,857



$ 30,306



$ 25,730

Occupancy expenses



581





570





533





518





506





2,202





2,068

Equipment expenses



320





341





315





323





307





1,299





1,121

Advertising and marketing expenses



291





228





342





296





332





1,157





770

Stationery and supplies



44





69





56





22





64





191





199

ATM network fees



421





426





365





351





336





1,563





1,313

Other real estate owned expenses



—





—





—





5





34





5





34

Loss on the sale of other real estate owned



—





—





—





(7)





—





(7)





—

FDIC assessment



478





495





346





266





184





1,585





614

Computer software expense



373





396





281





310





270





1,360





960

Bank franchise tax



339





340





313





263





233





1,255





886

Professional fees



577





497





753





713





409





2,540





2,019

Data processing fees



513





542





478





402





393





1,935





1,779

Other operating expenses



1,494





2,631





1,612





1,626





1,623





7,363





5,564

Total noninterest expenses

$ 13,280



$ 14,133



$ 12,955



$ 12,386



$ 11,548



$ 52,754



$ 43,057

Income before income taxes

$ 2,296



$ 2,776



$ 2,441



$ 3,120



$ 3,867



$ 10,633



$ 17,671

Income Tax Expense



(99)





457





383





535





670





1,276





3,150

Net income

$ 2,395



$ 2,319



$ 2,058



$ 2,585



$ 3,197



$ 9,357



$ 14,521

Earnings Per Share









































Net income per common share, basic

$ 0.68



$ 0.66



$ 0.58



$ 0.73



$ 0.92



$ 2.66



$ 4.17

Net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.68



$ 0.66



$ 0.58



$ 0.73



$ 0.92



$ 2.66



$ 4.17



EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average

Assets:

Balance



Expense



Yield



Balance



Expense



Yield

Securities:



































Taxable

$ 139,978



$ 928





2.63 %

$ 153,747



$ 875





2.26 % Tax-Exempt (1)



485





5





4.13 %



533





5





4.15 % Total Securities

$ 140,463



$ 933





2.63 %

$ 154,280



$ 880





2.26 % Loans:



































Taxable

$ 1,434,928



$ 19,316





5.34 %

$ 1,245,038



$ 15,045





4.79 % Non-accrual



5,452





—





— %



2,311





—





— % Tax-Exempt (1)



10,602





132





4.95 %



9,492





91





3.82 % Total Loans

$ 1,450,982



$ 19,448





5.32 %

$ 1,256,841



$ 15,136





4.78 % Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in other banks



122,502





1,663





5.39 %



23,914





168





2.79 % Total earning assets

$ 1,713,947



$ 22,044





5.10 %

$ 1,435,035



$ 16,184





4.48 % Allowance for loan losses



(14,420)

















(10,657)













Total non-earning assets



103,876

















106,442













Total assets

$ 1,803,403















$ 1,530,820













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































NOW accounts

$ 258,935



$ 1,582





2.42 %

$ 177,190



$ 318





0.71 % Money market accounts



257,360





1,297





2.00 %



280,439





578





0.82 % Savings accounts



140,445





42





0.12 %



177,565





40





0.09 % Time deposits:



































$250,000 and more



148,133





1,758





4.71 %



64,223





296





1.83 % Less than $250,000



267,873





2,979





4.41 %



75,395





242





1.27 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,072,746



$ 7,658





2.83 %

$ 774,812



$ 1,474





0.75 % Federal funds purchased



—





—





— %



26,476





151





2.26 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



145,652





1,714





4.67 %



90,217





891





3.92 % Subordinated debt



29,434





354





4.78 %



29,366





392





5.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,247,832



$ 9,726





3.09 %

$ 920,871



$ 2,908





1.25 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



































Demand deposits



432,767

















493,373













Other Liabilities



20,948

















16,737













Total liabilities

$ 1,701,547















$ 1,430,981













Shareholders' equity



101,856

















99,839













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,803,403















$ 1,530,820













Net interest income







$ 12,318















$ 13,276







Net interest spread















2.01 %















3.23 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets















2.25 %















0.81 % Net interest margin















2.85 %















3.68 %





(1) Income and yields are reported on tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





12/31/2023



9/30/2023



6/30/2023



3/31/2023



12/31/2022

GAAP Financial Measurements:





























Interest Income - Loans

$ 19,420



$ 20,179



$ 18,754



$ 17,167



$ 15,117

Interest Income - Securities and Other Interest-Earnings Assets



2,595





2,012





1,610





1,391





1,047

Interest Expense - Deposits



7,658





6,978





5,535





3,459





1,474

Interest Expense - Interest Rate Swap



—





—





—





—





—

Interest Expense - Other Borrowings



2,068





2,297





2,387





2,455





1,434

Total Net Interest Income

$ 12,289



$ 12,916



$ 12,442



$ 12,644



$ 13,256

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements:





























Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Loans

$ 28



$ 27



$ 24



$ 25



$ 19

Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Securities



1





1





1





1





1

Total Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income

$ 29



$ 28



$ 25



$ 26



$ 20

Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

$ 12,318



$ 12,944



$ 12,467



$ 12,670



$ 13,276



