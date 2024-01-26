Eagle Financial Services, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
January 26, 2024 at 05:00 pm EST
Eagle Financial Services, Inc. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 12.29 million compared to USD 13.26 million a year ago. Net income was USD 2.4 million compared to USD 3.2 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.68 compared to USD 0.92 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.68 compared to USD 0.92 a year ago.
For the full year, net interest income was USD 50.29 million compared to USD 49.21 million a year ago. Net income was USD 9.36 million compared to USD 14.52 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.66 compared to USD 4.17 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.66 compared to USD 4.17 a year ago.
Eagle Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company for Bank of Clarke (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of retail and commercial banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It operates through two segments, including community banking and marine lending. The Bank has over 13 full-service branches, two loan production offices, and one drive-through-only facility. The Bank has over 13 automated teller machine (ATM) locations in its trade area, and issues debit cards to deposit customers. The Bank offers telephone banking, Internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers. The Bank offers other commercial deposit account services, such as automated clearing house origination and remote deposit capture. The Bank has Virginia offices located in Clarke County, Frederick County, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, and Fairfax County, as well as the Towns of Leesburg, Ashburn and Purcellville, and the City of Winchester.