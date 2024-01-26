Eagle Financial Services, Inc. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 12.29 million compared to USD 13.26 million a year ago. Net income was USD 2.4 million compared to USD 3.2 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.68 compared to USD 0.92 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.68 compared to USD 0.92 a year ago.
For the full year, net interest income was USD 50.29 million compared to USD 49.21 million a year ago. Net income was USD 9.36 million compared to USD 14.52 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.66 compared to USD 4.17 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.66 compared to USD 4.17 a year ago.