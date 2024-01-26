Eagle Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company for Bank of Clarke (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of retail and commercial banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It operates through two segments, including community banking and marine lending. The Bank has over 13 full-service branches, two loan production offices, and one drive-through-only facility. The Bank has over 13 automated teller machine (ATM) locations in its trade area, and issues debit cards to deposit customers. The Bank offers telephone banking, Internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers. The Bank offers other commercial deposit account services, such as automated clearing house origination and remote deposit capture. The Bank has Virginia offices located in Clarke County, Frederick County, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, and Fairfax County, as well as the Towns of Leesburg, Ashburn and Purcellville, and the City of Winchester.

Sector Banks