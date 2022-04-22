Log in
    EFSI   US26951R1041

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(EFSI)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/20 11:53:58 am EDT
35.25 USD    0.00%
10:28aEAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
10:21aEAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20Eagle financial services, inc. announces quarterly dividend
PR
EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

04/22/2022 | 10:28am EDT
EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

April 20, 2022

Contact: Kathleen J. Chappell, Executive Vice President and CFO540-955-2510kchappell@bankofclarke.com

BERRYVILLE, VIRGINIA (April 20, 2022) - Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), the holding company for Bank of Clarke County, whose divisions include Eagle Investment Group, declared a regular cash dividend on April 20, 2022, of $0.28 per common share payable May 16, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 2, 2022.

The Bank of Clarke County offers a wide range of retail and commercial banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits and consumer and commercial loans. The Bank also offers both a trust department and investment services. The Bank has 12 full-service branches, two loan production offices, and one drive-through only facility. The Bank serves Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley area, with branches located in Clarke County, Fredrick County VA, Loudon County, Fairfax County, Frederick County MD, and the Towns of Leesburg and Purcellville, and the City of Winchester. The Company's common stock trades on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQX Market under the symbol EFSI.

Disclaimer

Eagle Financial Services Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 14:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 123 M 123 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 222
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brandon Craig Lorey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen J. Chappell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas T. Gilpin Chairman
Thomas T. Byrd Independent Director
Mary Bruce Glaize Independent Director
