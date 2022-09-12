Advanced search
    EFSI   US26951R1041

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(EFSI)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:15 2022-09-07 pm EDT
36.95 USD   -0.05%
Summary 
Summary

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (EFSI)

09/12/2022 | 02:50pm EDT
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) -  Eagle Financial Services, Inc (OTCQX: EFSI): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Eagle Financial Services, Inc (OTCQX: EFSI). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/EFSI_Q2F22.pdf.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Proven record of sustained profitability
  • Located in diversified markets with growth
  • Experienced management team with high levels of ownership

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/136805_figure1.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:
Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com
Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136805


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50,6 M - -
Net income 2021 11,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 58,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 129 M 129 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 222
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brandon Craig Lorey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen J. Chappell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas T. Gilpin Chairman
Thomas T. Byrd Independent Director
Mary Bruce Glaize Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.0.00%129
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.74%349 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.47%280 751
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-10.91%213 078
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.52%171 939
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.11%154 698