Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (EFSI) Q1 2023

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2023) - Eagle Financial Services, Inc (OTCQX: EFSI): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Eagle Financial Services, Inc (OTCQX: EFSI). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: EFSI Q1 2023 Report

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Community banks remain on stronger footing than region banks

Company maintains diverse market exposure

Ratios and liquidity remain positives

Click image above to view full announcement.

About StonegateStonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners

(214) 987-4121

info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169350