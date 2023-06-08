Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Eagle Financial Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFSI   US26951R1041

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(EFSI)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:06:57 2023-06-08 am EDT
31.35 USD   +1.29%
05:10pStonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (EFSI) Q1 2023
NE
05/18Eagle Financial Services Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15Tranche Update on Eagle Financial Services, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 8, 2019.
CI
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (EFSI) Q1 2023

06/08/2023 | 05:10pm EDT
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2023) - Eagle Financial Services, Inc (OTCQX: EFSI): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Eagle Financial Services, Inc (OTCQX: EFSI). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: EFSI Q1 2023 Report

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Community banks remain on stronger footing than region banks
  • Company maintains diverse market exposure
  • Ratios and liquidity remain positives

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/169350_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About StonegateStonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169350


© Newsfilecorp 2023
