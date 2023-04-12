Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Eagle Financial Services, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EFSI   US26951R1041

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(EFSI)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:33:20 2023-04-10 pm EDT
33.75 USD   -0.44%
05:55pStonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (EFSI) Q4 2022
NE
03/29EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation (form 10-K)
AQ
03/29Tranche Update on Eagle Financial Services, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 8, 2019.
CI
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (EFSI) Q4 2022

04/12/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Eagle Financial Services, Inc (OTCQX: EFSI): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Eagle Financial Services, Inc (OTCQX: EFSI). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/EFSI_22Q4.pdf

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Diverse market exposure
  • Experienced management team with high levels of ownership
  • Proven record of sustained profitability

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/162205_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162205


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60,5 M - -
Net income 2022 14,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,62x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 119 M 119 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brandon Craig Lorey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen J. Chappell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas T. Gilpin Chairman
Thomas T. Byrd Independent Director
Mary Bruce Glaize Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.0.00%119
