Lyon, July 7, 2024



Olympique Lyonnais have announced the definitive acquisition of Ghanaian international striker Ernest Nuamah from RWDM on a 4-year contract until June 30, 2028. The transfer is worth €28.5m.

Having arrived on loan in the summer of 2023, the former member of Ghana's "Right to Dream" academy made a name for himself this season, making 33 appearances in all competitions and scoring 3 goals. A dynamic, fast, hard-hitting striker, Ernest Nuamah - who made his name with Nordsjaelland in Denmark between January 2022 and August 2023 (49 matches / 20 goals) - has convinced his coach and directors to extend his OL adventure.



The 20-year-old Ghanaian international (11 caps), who possesses exceptional qualities and great potential for progression, will resume training on Monday July 8.

