Under the liquidity contract entered into between EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (formerly OL GROUPE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:

- 361,501 shares

- € 179,397.16

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 324

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 278

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 66,739 shares for € 139,484.68

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 37,706 shares for € 80,023.69

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:

- 332,468 shares

- € 235,583.58

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 133

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 78

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 24,302 shares for € 48,996.10

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 13,658 shares for € 27,851.77

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 294,516 shares

- € 190,384.17

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

