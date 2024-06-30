COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE
Levée DE L'OPTION D'ACHAT
POUR SAID BENRAHMA
Euronext Paris - compartiment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Code ISIN: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
ICB : 40501030 Services de loisirs
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Eagle Football Group SA published this content on 30 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2024 15:24:02 UTC.