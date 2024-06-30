COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

Levée DE L'OPTION D'ACHAT

POUR SAID BENRAHMA

Euronext Paris - compartiment C

Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00

Code ISIN: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)

Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)

Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

ICB : 40501030 Services de loisirs

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com

1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Eagle Football Group SA published this content on 30 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2024 15:24:02 UTC.