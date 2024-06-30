Organised around Olympique Lyonnais, the football club founded in 1950, Eagle Football Group (formerly OL Groupe) has become a leader in the entertainment and media sector in France. Since Olympique Lyonnais' privately-owned stadium came into service in January 2016, new businesses have been developed, in particular major sporting, cultural and corporate events. This has generated new sources of revenue, independent of the Group's core football business. The Group is organised around six complementary sources of revenue: - Ticketing; - Media and marketing rights; - Sponsoring and advertising; - Brand-related revenue (derivative products, OL Images, etc.); - Events; - Player trading. The OL Academy, among the best in Europe, and the recruitment of talented young players are an integral part of the strategy, which aims to unlock the potential of the teams, both on the pitch and economically. Since December 2022, Eagle Football Group (formerly OL Groupe) has been part of the Eagle Football Holdings Bidco Limited multi-club group, controlled by American businessman Mr. John Textor.