  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Eagle Graphite Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    EGA   CA2695483016

EAGLE GRAPHITE INCORPORATED

(EGA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:02 2022-10-04 am EDT
0.0850 CAD   +6.25%
04:35pEagle Graphite Confirms Cease Trade Order and Suspension of Trading
GL
10/04IIROC Trading Halt - EGA
AQ
09/27Eagle Graphite Anticipates Cease Trade Order, Announces Board Resignations
AQ
Eagle Graphite Confirms Cease Trade Order and Suspension of Trading

10/21/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Graphite Incorporated (TSXV: EGA) (the "Corporation") announces that, further to its news release of September 27, 2022, the TSX Venture Exchange suspended trading in the Corporation's securities on October 4, 2022 as a result of a Cease Trade Order (the "CTO") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission. The CTO was issued as a result of the Corporation's failure to file its interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and certificate of the foregoing filings for the period ended May 31, 2022.

About Eagle Graphite

Eagle Graphite owns the Black Crystal Graphite quarry, located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, and 70 kilometres north of the state of Washington. Black Crystal is the only constructed graphite quarry with production history in Western North America. Eagle's shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "EGA".

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Jamie Deith, CEO
604-909-4247
Email: jdeith@eaglegraphite.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,15 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,22 M 2,34 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart EAGLE GRAPHITE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Eagle Graphite Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jamie Deith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Douglas Logie Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Torey Robert Marshall Executive Vice President-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGLE GRAPHITE INCORPORATED-46.88%2
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.69%8 106
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.14.87%8 034
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-14.22%6 548
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.-8.67%652
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-37.12%354