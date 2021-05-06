Eagle Legend Asia : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 8 JUNE 2021 05/06/2021 | 03:27pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields EAGLE LEGEND ASIA LIMITED 鵬 程 亞 洲 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 936) FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 8 JUNE 2021 I/We (Note a) of being the registered holder(s) of (Note b) ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of Eagle Legend Asia Limited (the "Company" and the "Shares", respectively), hereby appoint the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Meeting"), or (Note c) of to act as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Meeting to be held at Room 3610, 36/F., The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 8 June 2021 at 11:00 a.m. or at any adjournment thereof on the following resolution as indicated below or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit. SPECIAL RESOLUTION FOR (Note d) AGAINST (Note d) 1. To approve (i) the change of the English name of the Company from "Eagle Legend Asia Limited" to "Kaisa Capital Investment Holdings Limited"; and (ii) the adoption of the Chinese name of "佳兆業資本投資集團 有限公司" as the dual foreign name of the Company in place of its existing Chinese name "鵬程亞洲有限公 司", and that any one or more of the directors or the company secretary of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts, deeds and things and execute all such documents and make all such arrangements as he/she/they consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the above proposed change of company name and to attend to any necessary registration and/or filing for and on behalf of the Company. Dated this day of 2021 Shareholder's signature (Note g) Notes: Full name(s) and address(es) are to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s). If you wish to appoint some person other than the chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, please delete the words "the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the " Meeting "), or" and insert the name and address of the person to be appointed as proxy in the space provided. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If you wish to vote for the resolution set out above, please tick (" ✓ ") the boxes marked "For". If you wish to vote against such resolution, please tick (" ✓ ") the boxes marked "Against". Failure to complete the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast your votes at his/her discretion or abstain from voting. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those set out in the notice convening the Meeting. Delivery of any instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof or poll concerned and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. In the case of a joint holding, this form of proxy may be signed by any joint holder, but if more than one joint holder is present at the Meeting, whether in person or by proxy, that joint holder whose name stands first on the register of shareholders of the Company in respect of the relevant joint holding shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. This form of proxy must be signed by the appointer, or your attorney duly authorised in writing, or in the case of a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person so authorised. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited to the office of the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Any alteration made to this form must be initialled by the person(s) who sign(s) the form. The full text of the resolution is set out in the notice convening the Meeting. PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" defined in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"), which include your and your proxy's name and address. Your supply of the Personal Data is on a voluntary basis and for the purpose of processing your instructions as stated in this Proxy Form (the "Purposes"). If you fail to supply sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions. The Company may disclose or transfer the Personal Data to its subsidiaries, its Share Registrar and/or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to the Company for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. The Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes (including for verification and record purposes). Request for access to and/or correction of the Personal Data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO and any such request should be in writing and sent to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Eagle Legend Asia Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 19:26:18 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about EAGLE LEGEND ASIA LIMITED 03:27p EAGLE LEGEND ASIA : Form of proxy for the extraordinary general meeting to be h.. PU 04/30 EAGLE LEGEND ASIA : Mighty Empire Group Completes Purchase of Eagle Legend Shar.. MT 04/28 EAGLE LEGEND ASIA : Joint announcement PU 2020 EAGLE LEGEND ASIA : Profit warning PU