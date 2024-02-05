The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on April 12, 2024, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of heavy construction products and light building materials. Eagle’s primary products, Portland Cement and Gypsum Wallboard, are essential for building, expanding and repairing roads and highways and for building and renovating residential, commercial and industrial structures across America. Eagle manufactures and sells its products through a network of more than 70 facilities spanning 21 states and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit eaglematerials.com for more information.

