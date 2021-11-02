Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Eagle Materials Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EXP   US26969P1084

EAGLE MATERIALS INC.

(EXP)
  Report
Eagle Materials Inc. Appoints Mauro Gregorio to Its Board of Directors

11/02/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) announced today that it has appointed Mauro Gregorio to its Board of Directors. Mr. Gregorio is the President of Performance Materials and Coatings at Dow. With annual sales of $9 Billion, this business provides innovative solutions to global markets in infrastructure and transportation as well as other segments. Mr. Gregorio also has executive oversight for Dow’s business in the Latin America Region.

Mr. Gregorio has a 35-year track-record of increasing responsibility and achievement at Dow, and externally he has been recognized as #1 on the Empower Top 100 Ethnic Minority Senior Business Leader Role Models list for 2020.

Eagle Materials Board Chair Mike Nicolais commented, “Eagle Materials has a strong board with a diverse mix of backgrounds, capabilities and experiences, and today our Board is even stronger with the addition of Mauro. I could not be more delighted that Mauro is joining us. His insights and perspective will be invaluable as Eagle continues on its path of dynamic growth and achievement.”

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle’s corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 850 M - -
Net income 2022 371 M - -
Net Debt 2022 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 6 134 M 6 134 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart EAGLE MATERIALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Materials Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE MATERIALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 150,80 $
Average target price 175,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael R. Haack President, CEO & Executive Director
Dale Craig Kesler CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Michael Robert Nicolais Chairman
Richard Ross Stewart Independent Director
F. William Barnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGLE MATERIALS INC.48.79%6 134
HOLCIM LTD-4.09%31 287
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-22.35%30 040
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC36.03%17 521
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED21.37%14 055
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC14.33%11 572