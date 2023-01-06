Eagle Materials : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
01/06/2023 | 09:37pm GMT
8-K
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 4, 2023
Eagle Materials Inc.
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02(b): Retirement of Named Executive Officer
On January 4, 2023, Steven L. Wentzel, President of American Gypsum Company LLC ("American Gypsum")-an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Eagle Materials Inc. (the "Company")-notified the Company of his decision to retire from his position effective as of June 1, 2023. Mr. Wentzel, who is 62 years old, has served American Gypsum for 28 years, most recently as its President for the past three years.
As a part of the Company's succession planning process, Eric M. Cribbs will become President of American Gypsum, effective as of Mr. Wentzel's retirement on June 1, 2023. Mr. Cribbs is currently the Company's Executive Vice President of Concrete & Aggregates, Advanced Cementitious Materials, Logistics, and Procurement & Materials - a role he has held since January 2021. Mr. Cribbs joined the Company in June 2015 and prior to his current position, most recently served as Vice President of Concrete and Aggregates, Safety, Logistics, and Procurement & Materials (January 2020 until January 2021) and Vice President of Concrete and Aggregates (November 2018 until January 2020). Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Cribbs was the US Northern Region Operations Manager for Halliburton. Mr. Cribbs holds a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
Exhibit Number
Description
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
EAGLE MATERIALS INC.
By:
/s/ Matt Newby
Matt Newby
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
Eagle Materials Inc. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 21:35:59 UTC.