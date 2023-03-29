Eagle Materials : Mine Safety Disclosure - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
FORM 8-K
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 23, 2023
Eagle Materials Inc.
Item 1.04 Mine Safety - Reporting of Shutdown and Patterns of Violations
Eagle Materials Inc.'s cement joint venture, Texas Lehigh Cement Company LP, received an order at its cement plant and quarry located in Buda, Texas on March 23, 2023 issued by the Mine Safety and Health Administration under section 107(a) of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977. The order states that the structural integrity of the steel truss on an overhead conveyor (a gypsum loading belt) was observed by the inspector to be compromised, exposing miners working on or under the conveyor to potential injury. No one was injured in connection with the cited condition, and Texas Lehigh immediately withdrew miners from the area and cordoned off the conveyor. Texas Lehigh is working with MHSA personnel to clear this order, and its cement production has not been materially impacted by the loss of the use of this conveyor.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
