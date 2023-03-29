Advanced search
    EXP   US26969P1084

EAGLE MATERIALS INC.

(EXP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-29 pm EDT
144.15 USD   +0.81%
04:58pEagle Materials : Mine Safety Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
04:33pEagle Materials Inc : Mine Safety - Reporting of Shutdowns and Patterns of Violations, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16EAGLE MATERIALS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eagle Materials : Mine Safety Disclosure - Form 8-K

03/29/2023 | 04:58pm EDT
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 23, 2023

Eagle Materials Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware 1-12984 75-2520779

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

5960 Berkshire Ln., Suite 900

Dallas, Texas

75225
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (214)432-2000

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.01 par value EXP New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 1.04 Mine Safety - Reporting of Shutdown and Patterns of Violations

Eagle Materials Inc.'s cement joint venture, Texas Lehigh Cement Company LP, received an order at its cement plant and quarry located in Buda, Texas on March 23, 2023 issued by the Mine Safety and Health Administration under section 107(a) of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977. The order states that the structural integrity of the steel truss on an overhead conveyor (a gypsum loading belt) was observed by the inspector to be compromised, exposing miners working on or under the conveyor to potential injury. No one was injured in connection with the cited condition, and Texas Lehigh immediately withdrew miners from the area and cordoned off the conveyor. Texas Lehigh is working with MHSA personnel to clear this order, and its cement production has not been materially impacted by the loss of the use of this conveyor.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibit Number

Description

104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

EAGLE MATERIALS INC.
By:

/s/ Matt Newby

Matt Newby

Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Date: March 29, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eagle Materials Inc. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 20:57:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 130 M - -
Net income 2023 448 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 015 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 0,72%
Capitalization 5 155 M 5 155 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
EV / Sales 2024 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart EAGLE MATERIALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Materials Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE MATERIALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 142,99 $
Average target price 157,38 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael R. Haack President, CEO & Executive Director
Dale Craig Kesler CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Michael Robert Nicolais Chairman
Richard Ross Stewart Independent Director
Martin M. Ellen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGLE MATERIALS INC.7.63%5 155
HOLCIM LTD20.09%36 784
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.73%20 881
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD9.51%11 228
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED8.17%11 063
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC10.34%10 117
