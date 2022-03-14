Eagle Mountain Mining : Further High Grade Drilling Results at Oracle Ridge
03/14/2022 | 06:00pm EDT
A S X A N N O U N C E M E N T | 1 5 M A R C H 2 0 2 2
Further High-Grade Drilling Results at Oracle Ridge
Thick high-grade intersections continue in both Resource extension and Infill drilling
Resource infill drilling in the Mine Area included the following results (WT-21-63):
13.2m at 3.50% Cu, 35.46g/t Ag and 0.43g/t Au including
1.7m at 7.34% Cu, 78.7g/t Ag and 0.70g/t Auo 21.7m at 2.85% Cu, 25.85g/t Ag and 0.53g/t Au o 26.9m at 2.01% Cu, 23.99g/t Ag and 0.23g/t Au o 24.0m at 2.22% Cu, 19.91g/t Ag and 0.24g/t Au
Resource extension drilling at the Talon included the following thick and high-grade results:
20.7m at 2.06% Cu, 16.43g/t Ag and 0.39g/t Au (WT-21-80) within
44.7m at 1.60% Cu, 12.75g/t Ag and 0.32g/t Au
6.6m at 3.28% Cu, 27.34g/t Ag and 0.83g/t Au (WT-21-62)
Very high-grade, though relatively thin, intercepts in extension drilling included:
1.3m at 10.40% Cu, 43.80g/t Ag and 0.36g/t Au (WT-21-62)
0.9m at 6.85% Cu, 49.20g/t Ag and 0.57 Au (WT-21-74)o 0.5m at 5.96% Cu, 45.40g/t Ag and 6.66g/t Au(WT-21-79)
Assays are currently pending for a further 57 holes
Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) ("Eagle Mountain", the "Company") is pleased to provide an Forupdate on its 100% owned Oracle Ridge Mine Project ("Oracle Ridge", "Project") in Arizona, USA.
Assays have been received for seven drill holes, comprising six resource extension holes and one resource infill hole. Figures 2 and 3 illustrate the location of significant new results while Tables 1 and 2 summarises key intercepts.
Eagle Mountain Mining CEO, Tim Mason, commented:
"On the back of our recent updated JORC resource, which saw a 36% increase in contained copper, these latest results show even further potential to build and upgrade this resource. In addition, each new hole is adding onlyvaluable knowledge of the geochemistry, lithology contacts and structures; the combination of which contributed to a new interpretation of a second Wave feature within the Talon - an exciting development which enhances our geological model and drill targeting. These latest drilling results continue to deliver with very
high-grade assays; up to 10% copper and 6 g/t gold received.
The team is busy working towards reopening the underground mine to enable underground drilling. Meanwhile we continue to drill with two rigs on a full-time basis and have 57 holes pending assay results."
Figure 1 - 3D view looking west showing the Oracle Ridge Project areas and the general location of recently
received assay results.
Figure 2 - Plan view of main mine area at Oracle Ridge showing the location of recent and previously reported assay results for the Resource Infill and Resource
Extension drill programs (refer ASX announcement 24 January 2022)
Figure 3 - Plan view of the Talon target showing the Wave Zones, including selected results. Due to the geometry of the drilling completed (fan drilling from a limited
number of pads), the points represent the approximate pierce point of each hole through the Leatherwood-Sediments contact (refer also to ASX announcements 30 July
2021 and 29 October 2021). The Wave Zones remains open to the east, while to the west it terminates against the Wave itself.
Resource Infill Results
The main objective of infill drilling is to integrate and confirm historical results and allow Measured Resources, the highest confidence level under the JORC Code, to be declared. Results have been received for one hole, WT-21-63, drilled in the north-west of Oracle Ridge ("main mine area") as part of the Resource Infill program. This drill hole provided very good support to nearby historical intercepts.
historically unsampled areas. While more work is required, these results are encouraging and could have favourable implications for reducing mining costs in a potential production scenario.
A second goal of the Resource Infill program is to collect samples for upcoming metallurgical studies. For this reason, WT-21-63 was drilled using a larger diameter to collect larger samples for metallurgical testwork. A summary of key intercepts from infill drilling is outlined in Table 1 below.
Note - intercepts shown are downhole widths and not true widths
Resource Expansion Results
The results for six resource expansion holes (WT-21-61,WT-21-62,WT-21-74,WT-21-78,WT-21-79 and WT-21-80) have been received. These holes were drilled in the Talon with the exception of the hole WT- 21-79 which was drilled in southern main mine area. The results continue to support potential further extensions and growth of the recently updated MRE. Key observations from the results of resource expansion drilling include:
• Drilling in the southern Talon (WT-21-80) intersected a strongly mineralised zone, with
mineralisation interpreted to be subvertical, dipping very steeply to the east (Figure 3, Figure 8).
Geology logs from surrounding holes (with assays pending) suggest that the rich intersection in
WT-21-80 abuts an upright section of Leatherwood intrusive to the west (Figure 8). This intrusion
joins the Leatherwood Q-Sill (The Wave) above to the main Leatherwood at depth. Preliminary
interpretation has this feature representing a second Wave-like structure striking in a north-
northwest-south southeast direction, sub parallel to the main Wave further to the west. Results
include:
o 20.7m at 2.06% Cu, 16.43/t Ag and 0.39g/t Au from 179.9m (WT-21-80) within
o 44.7m at 1.60% Cu, 12.75g/t Ag and 0.32g/t Au from 176.8m
• Drilling in a scarcely drilled area just south of the main mine area confirmed multiple, thin
mineralised horizons (Figure 2, Figure 5). Assays from several holes are still pending in this area.
Results from WT-21-78 include:
o 2.5m at 2.08% Cu, 32.18g/t Ag and 0.46g/t Au from 153.5m (WT-21-78).
