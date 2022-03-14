Log in
    EM2   AU0000000366

EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED

(EM2)
Eagle Mountain Mining : Further High Grade Drilling Results at Oracle Ridge

03/14/2022 | 06:00pm EDT
A S X A N N O U N C E M E N T | 1 5 M A R C H 2 0 2 2

Further High-Grade Drilling Results at Oracle Ridge

  • Thick high-grade intersections continue in both Resource extension and Infill drilling
  • Resource infill drilling in the Mine Area included the following results (WT-21-63):
  1. 13.2m at 3.50% Cu, 35.46g/t Ag and 0.43g/t Au including
    • 1.7m at 7.34% Cu, 78.7g/t Ag and 0.70g/t Au o 21.7m at 2.85% Cu, 25.85g/t Ag and 0.53g/t Au
      o 26.9m at 2.01% Cu, 23.99g/t Ag and 0.23g/t Au o 24.0m at 2.22% Cu, 19.91g/t Ag and 0.24g/t Au
  • Resource extension drilling at the Talon included the following thick and high-grade results:
  1. 20.7m at 2.06% Cu, 16.43g/t Ag and 0.39g/t Au (WT-21-80) within
    • 44.7m at 1.60% Cu, 12.75g/t Ag and 0.32g/t Au
    1. 6.6m at 3.28% Cu, 27.34g/t Ag and 0.83g/t Au (WT-21-62)
  • Very high-grade, though relatively thin, intercepts in extension drilling included:
    1. 1.3m at 10.40% Cu, 43.80g/t Ag and 0.36g/t Au (WT-21-62)
    1. 0.9m at 6.85% Cu, 49.20g/t Ag and 0.57 Au (WT-21-74)o 0.5m at 5.96% Cu, 45.40g/t Ag and 6.66g/t Au(WT-21-79)
  • Assays are currently pending for a further 57 holes

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) ("Eagle Mountain", the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Oracle Ridge Mine Project ("Oracle Ridge", "Project") in Arizona, USA.

Assays have been received for seven drill holes, comprising six resource extension holes and one resource infill hole. Figures 2 and 3 illustrate the location of significant new results while Tables 1 and 2 summarises key intercepts.

Eagle Mountain Mining CEO, Tim Mason, commented:

"On the back of our recent updated JORC resource, which saw a 36% increase in contained copper, these latest results show even further potential to build and upgrade this resource. In addition, each new hole is adding onlyvaluable knowledge of the geochemistry, lithology contacts and structures; the combination of which contributed to a new interpretation of a second Wave feature within the Talon - an exciting development which enhances our geological model and drill targeting. These latest drilling results continue to deliver with very

high-grade assays; up to 10% copper and 6 g/t gold received.

The team is busy working towards reopening the underground mine to enable underground drilling. Meanwhile we continue to drill with two rigs on a full-time basis and have 57 holes pending assay results."

Figure 1 - 3D view looking west showing the Oracle Ridge Project areas and the general location of recently

received assay results.

Figure 2 - Plan view of main mine area at Oracle Ridge showing the location of recent and previously reported assay results for the Resource Infill and Resource

Extension drill programs (refer ASX announcement 24 January 2022)

Figure 3 - Plan view of the Talon target showing the Wave Zones, including selected results. Due to the geometry of the drilling completed (fan drilling from a limited

number of pads), the points represent the approximate pierce point of each hole through the Leatherwood-Sediments contact (refer also to ASX announcements 30 July

2021 and 29 October 2021). The Wave Zones remains open to the east, while to the west it terminates against the Wave itself.

Resource Infill Results

The main objective of infill drilling is to integrate and confirm historical results and allow Measured Resources, the highest confidence level under the JORC Code, to be declared. Results have been received for one hole, WT-21-63, drilled in the north-west of Oracle Ridge ("main mine area") as part of the Resource Infill program. This drill hole provided very good support to nearby historical intercepts.

historically unsampled areas. While more work is required, these results are encouraging and could have favourable implications for reducing mining costs in a potential production scenario.

A second goal of the Resource Infill program is to collect samples for upcoming metallurgical studies. For this reason, WT-21-63 was drilled using a larger diameter to collect larger samples for metallurgical testwork. A summary of key intercepts from infill drilling is outlined in Table 1 below.

Table 1 - Summary of significant Resource Infill results above 1% Copper cut-off grade

Hole ID

From

To

Width

Cu

Ag

Au

[m]

[m]

[m]

[%]

[g/t]

[g/t]

WT-21-63

69.8

91.5

21.7

2.85

25.85

0.53

including

86.7

89.0

2.3

5.47

55.76

1.07

115.1

128.3

13.2

3.50

35.46

0.43

including

125.3

127.0

1.7

7.34

78.70

0.70

139.5

145.7

6.2

2.45

25.54

0.47

165.3

166.1

0.8

10.20

66.90

0.65

within

164.2

166.1

1.9

5.71

41.66

0.49

190.6

217.5

26.9

2.01

23.99

0.23

236.3

260.3

24.0

2.22

19.91

0.24

Note - intercepts shown are downhole widths and not true widths

Resource Expansion Results

The results for six resource expansion holes (WT-21-61,WT-21-62,WT-21-74,WT-21-78,WT-21-79 and WT-21-80) have been received. These holes were drilled in the Talon with the exception of the hole WT- 21-79 which was drilled in southern main mine area. The results continue to support potential further extensions and growth of the recently updated MRE. Key observations from the results of resource expansion drilling include:

Drilling in the southern Talon (WT-21-80) intersected a strongly mineralised zone, with

mineralisation interpreted to be subvertical, dipping very steeply to the east (Figure 3, Figure 8).

Geology logs from surrounding holes (with assays pending) suggest that the rich intersection in

WT-21-80 abuts an upright section of Leatherwood intrusive to the west (Figure 8). This intrusion

joins the Leatherwood Q-Sill (The Wave) above to the main Leatherwood at depth. Preliminary

interpretation has this feature representing a second Wave-like structure striking in a north-

northwest-south southeast direction, sub parallel to the main Wave further to the west. Results

include:

o 20.7m at 2.06% Cu, 16.43/t Ag and 0.39g/t Au from 179.9m (WT-21-80) within

o 44.7m at 1.60% Cu, 12.75g/t Ag and 0.32g/t Au from 176.8m

Drilling in a scarcely drilled area just south of the main mine area confirmed multiple, thin

mineralised horizons (Figure 2, Figure 5). Assays from several holes are still pending in this area.

Results from WT-21-78 include:

o 2.5m at 2.08% Cu, 32.18g/t Ag and 0.46g/t Au from 153.5m (WT-21-78).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 21:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
