Eagle Mountain Mining : High-Grade Assays Underline Resource Expansion Potential

Recent assays will be included in the update to the JORC Mineral Resource Estimate, which is on track for completion in Q1 2022

Assays are currently pending for 28 holes in the mine area and 11 holes at Golden Eagle

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) ("Eagle Mountain", the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update at its 100% owned Oracle Ridge Mine Project ("Oracle Ridge", "Project") in Arizona, USA. Assays have been received for seven drill holes completed in the Western Talon area. Figures 2 and 3 illustrate the location of significant new results at the Talon.

Eagle Mountain Mining CEO, Tim Mason, commented:

"We are delighted that drilling continues to deliver further strong results which supports the upside prospectivity at Oracle Ridge. All these results are outside the existing JORC Mineral Resources Estimate (JORC MRE), further supporting the potential to build our mineral resources. These results are from the Wave Zone, part of the Western Talon, which continues to excite us with a combination of both high-grade mineralisation and broad mineralised zones which may be more amendable to larger scale mining methods with relatively lower mining costs on a unit basis.

usecosts on a unit basis.

To provide improved access to target this prospective area, we are currently constructing two new pads above the historic Leatherwood mine which reported historic production of 12% Cu, 200g/t Ag and 1g/t Au (see ASX announcement 11 November 2021).

The longer turnaround time for assays means we now have 39 holes pending results. This is certainly

disappointing, although not unique as these delays are impacting most companies in our sector. We remain on track to deliver an update on our JORC MRE in Q1 2022 which will include these latest results."

For

Figure 2 - 3D view looking west showing the Oracle Ridge Project areas and the general location of recently received assay results.

received assay results.

