Eagle Mountain Mining : Infill Drilling Delivers Thick High Grade 15m at 4.1% Cu
01/23/2022 | 04:34pm EST
A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t | 2 4 J a n u a r y 2 0 2 2
15.3m at 4.10% Cu
Intersected in Resource Upgrade Drill Hole
Infill drilling designed to upgrade the Mineral Resources, including to the Measured category, has intersected:
o 46.7m at 2.16% Cu, 19.55g/t Ag and 0.27g/t Au; including
▪ 15.3m at 4.10% Cu, 37.01g/t Ag and 0.53g/t Au; including
6.3m at 7.15% Cu, 67.14g/t Ag and 1.00g/t Au
• Mineralisation significantly higher grade in copper and gold than nearby holes
• Mineralisation includes skarn with thick veins with abundant chalcopyrite (copper
mineral)
• JORC Mineral Resource Estimate upgrade on track for completion in Q1 2022
Eagle Mountain Mining CEO, Tim Mason, commented:
"This latest hole has unexpectedly delivered spectacular grades over significant minable widths. The assays from hole WT-21-51 are some of the best results that we have encountered at Oracle Ridge, with copper and gold grades significantly better than the surrounding holes. Interestingly, the very high-grade assays are associated with veins carrying abundant copper sulphides (chalcopyrite) and overprinting the more typical skarn-hosted mineralisation. This different style of mineralisation is unusual at Oracle Ridge, and we are working towards unravelling its significance in controlling high-grade mineralisation and spatial continuity. It is opportunities like this that continue to excite us!
The updated JORC Mineral Resource Estimate is on track for completion by the end of Q1 2022 and will include assays up to hole WT-21-50. This upgrade will include 59 new holes with the aim of building and upgrading the MRE, including a portion in the Measured category for the first time. The results for WT 21-51 will be included in the next update planned for later in the year."
ForEagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) ("Eagle Mountain", the "Company") is very pleased to announce further assay results from its ongoing drilling program at its 100% owned Oracle Ridge Project ("Oracle Ridge", "Project") in Arizona, USA. Drilling results from hole WT-21-51 intersected three high- grade zones within a thick mineralised zone.
Assays included:
46.7m at 2.16% Cu, 19.55g/t Ag and 0.27g/t Au including o 4.1m at 3.31% Cu, 27.51/t Ag and 0.30g/t Au; o 6.3m at 2.42% Cu, 24.36/t Ag and 0.32g/t Au; and o 15.3m at 4.10% Cu, 37.01g/t Ag and 0.53g/t Au (Figure 1); including
6.3m at 7.15% Cu, 67.14g/t Ag and 1.00g/t Au
These are some of the best drilling results ever received from Oracle Ridge.
Individual assays for the high-grade zone are shown in blue.
Figure 1 - Strongly mineralised intersection in drill hole WT-21-51. The broader interval within the red boundaries
returned 15.3m at 4.10% Cu, 37.01g/t Ag and 0.53g/t Au from 139.4m. This interval includes an exceptionally
high-grade zone of 6.3m at 7.15% Cu, 67.14g/t Ag and 1.00g/t Au from 144.8m, shown in green on the image.
WT-21-51 was drilled in the northwest of the mine area (Figures 3 and 4) and was part of the Resource Upgrade drilling program, which was designed to validate historical drilling and increase confidence in the historical data.
Results from this hole show significantly higher copper and gold grades than adjacent historical drill holes. A closer inspection of these very high-grade intervals (Figure 2) shows abundant quart-calcite- chalcopyrite veins overprinting the skarn-hosted mineralisation.
Figure 2 - a)High-gradequartz-calcite-chalcopyriteveincross-cuttingskarn-hostedmineralisation in drill holeWT-21-51(145.4 to 146.5m downhole). Vein boundaries are shown in blue. b) Detail of image a) (orange inset) with abundant chalcopyrite in darkyellow-greencolour.
personalThis style of mineralisation is unusual at Oracle Ridge and has prompted a reassessment of the key features controlling mineralisation in this part of the mine. While the majority of the copper is hosted in
layers parallel to the local stratigraphy, significant mineralisation could be hosted by veins and fault zones with a different orientation. Interestingly, these features have never been specifically targeted or mapped in detail by previous drilling programs. The Company's technical team is currently revisiting recent and historical information to establish the potential endowment of this style of copper
Formineralisation. Further drilling will be planned based on the outcome of the ongoing review.
Figures 3 and 4 show the location of drill hole WT-21-51 and the density and proximity of previous drilling in its immediate area. The section map in Figure 4 shows the relatively small amount of mineralisation that has been previously mined out as stopes. The existing underground workings also present an exciting opportunity to drill further infill holes from underground rather than surface and take bulk samples for metallurgical testwork, once the mine has been fully reconditioned.
Figure 3 -Plan view of the northwest mine area showing the location of drill hole WT-21-51 and other results from the Company's Resource Upgrade program (Refer
also to ASX announcements 29 July 2021, 31 August 2021 and 15 September 2021).
Figure 4 - East-west section through drill hole WT-21-51 showing the location of mineralised intersections and their spatial correlation historical drilling results. (Refer also
to ASX announcements 25 May 2020). See Figure 3 for section location.
