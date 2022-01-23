Eagle Mountain Mining : Infill Drilling Delivers Thick High Grade 15m at 4.1% Cu

A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t | 2 4 J a n u a r y 2 0 2 2

15.3m at 4.10% Cu

Intersected in Resource Upgrade Drill Hole

Infill drilling designed to upgrade the Mineral Resources, including to the Measured category, has intersected:

Infill drilling designed to upgrade the Mineral Resources, including to the Measured category, has intersected:

46.7m at 2.16% Cu, 19.55g/t Ag and 0.27g/t Au; including
15.3m at 4.10% Cu, 37.01g/t Ag and 0.53g/t Au; including
6.3m at 7.15% Cu, 67.14g/t Ag and 1.00g/t Au

Mineralisation significantly higher grade in copper and gold than nearby holes
Mineralisation includes skarn with thick veins with abundant chalcopyrite (copper mineral)
JORC Mineral Resource Estimate upgrade on track for completion in Q1 2022

Eagle Mountain Mining CEO, Tim Mason, commented:

"This latest hole has unexpectedly delivered spectacular grades over significant minable widths. The assays from hole WT-21-51 are some of the best results that we have encountered at Oracle Ridge, with copper and gold grades significantly better than the surrounding holes. Interestingly, the very high-grade assays are associated with veins carrying abundant copper sulphides (chalcopyrite) and overprinting the more typical skarn-hosted mineralisation. This different style of mineralisation is unusual at Oracle Ridge, and we are working towards unravelling its significance in controlling high-grade mineralisation and spatial continuity. It is opportunities like this that continue to excite us!

The updated JORC Mineral Resource Estimate is on track for completion by the end of Q1 2022 and will include assays up to hole WT-21-50. This upgrade will include 59 new holes with the aim of building and upgrading the MRE, including a portion in the Measured category for the first time. The results for WT 21-51 will be included in the next update planned for later in the year."

ForEagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) ("Eagle Mountain", the "Company") is very pleased to announce further assay results from its ongoing drilling program at its 100% owned Oracle Ridge Project ("Oracle Ridge", "Project") in Arizona, USA. Drilling results from hole WT-21-51 intersected three high- grade zones within a thick mineralised zone.

Assays included:

These are some of the best drilling results ever received from Oracle Ridge.

