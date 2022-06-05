Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Eagle Mountain Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EM2   AU0000000366

EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED

(EM2)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/03 02:10:49 am EDT
0.4450 AUD   +7.23%
05/24EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED (ASX : EM2) Share Issue Completes Placement
AW
05/23EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING : Application for quotation of securities - EM2
PU
05/23EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING : Application for quotation of securities - EM2
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) Positive Drill Results Continue at Oracle Ridge

06/05/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Positive Drill Results Continue for Eagle at Oracle Ridge

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF) is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Oracle Ridge Copper Mine Project (Oracle Ridge, or the Project) in Arizona, USA.

Commenting on the strong copper results, Eagle Mountain Mining CEO, Tim Mason, said:

"New drilling over a 1.5km strike continues to deliver strong results that supports our thesis that Oracle Ridge has the potential to be a copper project of significance in the U.S.

The Company's new geologic model, backed by over 100 new drill holes, is being used to refine the resource estimate and is driving new and successful high-value targets particularly in the southern Talon region. This area will be a key focus for exploration activities in the short term.

We are also seeing some very high gold values, which could provide attractive sweeteners for a future operation."

Resource Expansion Results

Results for 17 resource expansion holes have been received (Table 1, Attachment 1*) which continue to support potential growth of the recently updated MRE at a 1% copper cut-off grade. Key observations from the new drill holes include:

Talon

- WT-22-99 was drilled in the Western Talon, between previously reported thick intersections in holes WT-21-56 (63.1m at 1.84% Cu, 15.68 g/t Ag and 0.30g/t Au) and WT-21-59 (38.1m at 1.97% Cu, 20.64g/t Ag and 0.51g/t Au). The drill hole reported several high-grade intercepts within a broader interval of 60.7m at 1.56% Cu, 14.15g/t Ag and 0.32g/t Au. High-grade intervals within this broader zone include 14.6m at 2.83% Cu, 27.54g/t Ag and 0.51g/t Au and 0.9m at 10.55% Cu, 91.1g/t Ag and 1.31g/t Au (Figure 2*). Results from WT-22-99 are expected to improve the tonnage and grade of the mineral resource in this area;

- WT-22-106 was drilled in the Western Talon, approximately 50 metres southeast of WT-22-99. The drill hole intersected thick mineralisation of slightly lower grade than in WT-22-99, with best intervals of 10.8m at 1.67% Cu, 12.56g/t Ag and 0.72g/t Au in the upper part of the hole and 8m at 1.62% Cu, 16.45g/t Au and 0.40g/t Au in the lower part of the hole. The upper intersection was contained within a broader zone returning 44.2m at 0.96% Cu, 7.77g/t Ag and 0.34g/t Au, just below the reportable cutoff of 1% Cu (Figure 2*);

- WT-22-112 was drilled in the Western Talon, at the southern end of the drilling in that area. Strong, discontinuous mineralisation was intersected across two zones: the upper zone returning a best intercept of 8.9m at 1.53% Cu, 14.11g/t Ag and 0.34g/t Au within 42.7m at 0.81% Cu, 5.62g/t Ag and 0.13g/t Au (using a 0.6% Cu cut-off grade); the lower zone returning a best interval of 9.4m at 1.35% Cu, 14.88g/t Ag and 0.23g/t Au within 41.9m at 0.69% Cu, 8.29g/t Ag and 0.12g/t Au (using a 0.6% Cu cut-off grade);

- WT-21-69, drilled in the Southern Talon, intersected moderately mineralized zones in a scarcely drilled area. Best results include 4.3m at 2.27% Cu, 31.42g/t Ag and 1.48g/t Au;

- WT-22-83, WT-22-96, WT-22-100 and WT-22-103 were completed in the south-western Talon region to verify the extent of prospective stratigraphy in the area. These drill holes encountered Leatherwood intrusive at shallower depth than anticipated with only minor mineralised intersections in the sediments. Best results include 4.5m at 1.61% Cu, 13.04g/t Ag and 0.24g/t Au in drill hole WT-22-83; and

- WT-22-89 was drilled in the Central Talon area and did not return significant intercepts. The hole encountered an unusually thick quartzite, a rock type not conducive to skarn mineralisation.

Southern mine area

- Results from six holes completed in this area have been received: WT-21-73, WT-21-81, WT-22-82, WT22-92, WT-22-97 and WT-22-98. Localised mineralisation and alteration were encountered in every hole with results up to 3.7m at 2.32% Cu, 18.39g/t Ag and 0.21g/t Au in WT-21-73 and 6.4m at 1.62% Cu, 21.01g/t Ag and 0.39g/t Au in WT-22-82.

Northern mine area

Results from two holes completed in this area have been received: WT-22-104, WT-22-107. Both holes intersected thin, discontinuous mineralisation only.

Resource Infill Results

The results for five resource infill holes have been received (Table 2, Attachment 1*). These holes were drilled at a nominal Inferred spacing of 50 metres within the footprint of the recently updated MRE at a 1% copper cut-off grade. These holes are designed to improve resource confidence as part of a program to upgrade resource categories. Key observations from the results of resource infill holes include:

- WT-22-90 was drilled in the Southern Talon and intersected multiple mineralised zones across a downhole length of 130 metres. Best results include 10.6m at 2.63% Cu, 17.97g/t Ag and 0.39g/t Au including 0.8m at 7.88% Cu, 51.10g/t Ag and 1.08g/t Au;

- WT-21-76 was drilled between the area linking the Southern and Western Talon. Surprisingly, a sample within the Leatherwood sill returned a gold grade of 40.30g/t over one metre. This is the highest gold assay ever recorded at Oracle Ridge. The sample was collected near a structure characterised by some veining and oxidation. While the intercept is structurally controlled along a vein, such high-grade zones, while likely to be limited in size, could provide incremental value for future mining operations;

- WT-22-101 and WT-22-102 were drilled in the northern part of Project, testing the north-western mineralisation in the main mine area. Both holes intersected only limited alteration and mineralisation; and

- WT-22-108 was drilled in the Southern Talon and intersected multiple thin mineralised zones in the lower part of the hole, with best results of 3.5m at 2.04% Cu, 5.11g/t Ag and 0.07g/t Au.

Underground Refurbishment

The Company is planning the refurbishment of the existing underground mine. This will enable drilling from underground along with access to obtain samples for metallurgical test work. Various contractors and consultants have undertaken site visits and a contract is expected to be awarded in the coming weeks with underground operations to commence shortly thereafter.

Drilling from underground is scheduled to commence in the September quarter of 2022. The average hole length of the underground holes is expected to be approximately half that from surface, which provides significant improvements in drilling efficiency.

Wave Zone Extensional Drilling

Two drill pads have recently been completed at the southern end of the Talon. Drilling is now in progress from one of these pads, targeting the prospective Wave zone towards the historic Leatherwood mine. The Leatherwood mine includes two tunnels extending for approximately 50 metres connected by an internal shaft. A shipment of ore in 1969 consisted of about 45 tonnes of hand-sorted ore composed of approximately 12% copper, 200g/t silver and 1g/t gold (Figure 3*). No other production records are known.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6LK08511



About Eagle Mountain Mining Limited:

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF) is a copper-gold explorer focused on the strategic exploration and development of the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine and the highly prospective greenfield (Silver Mountain) project, both located in Arizona, USA.

Arizona is at the heart of America's mining industry and home to some of the world's largest copper discoveries such as Bagdad, Miami and Resolution, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world.



Source:
Eagle Mountain Mining Limited



Contact:

Tim Mason 
BEng, MBA, GAICD 
Chief Executive Officer 
tim@eaglemountain.com.au

Mark Pitts 
B.Bus, FCA, GAICD 
Company Secretary 
mark@eaglemountain.com.au

Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED
05/24EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED (ASX : EM2) Share Issue Completes Placement
AW
05/23EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING : Application for quotation of securities - EM2
PU
05/23EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING : Application for quotation of securities - EM2
PU
05/09EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED (ASX : EM2) Investor Presentation RIU Sydney Resources Round..
AW
05/09EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED (ASX : EM2) Investor Presentation RIU Sydney Resources Round..
AQ
04/28EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED (ASX : EM2) Quarterly Activities Report
AW
04/28EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED (ASX : EM2) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
04/20Eagle Mountain Mining Hits Copper, Silver, Gold at Arizona's Oracle Ridge Mine Project
MT
04/19EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING : Strong Copper Results Support Resource Expansion Potential
PU
04/19Eagle Mountain Mining Limited Provides Update on its 100% Owned Oracle Ridge Mine Proje..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -19,2 M -13,9 M -13,9 M
Net Debt 2021 3,78 M 2,73 M 2,73 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 119 M 85,9 M 85,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 584x
EV / Sales 2021 4 564x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eagle Mountain Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,45 AUD
Average target price 1,30 AUD
Spread / Average Target 192%
Managers and Directors
Tim Mason Chief Executive Officer
Rick Wayne Crabb Non-Executive Chairman
Roger Maitland Port Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Bennett Bass Director & Managing Director
Mark Edward Pitts Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED-25.21%86
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.67%170 762
RIO TINTO PLC17.70%120 955
GLENCORE PLC39.67%85 434
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.65%58 467
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.77%39 664