  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Eagle Mountain Mining Limited
  News
  Summary
    EM2   AU0000000366

EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED

(EM2)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/24 12:42:15 am EDT
0.3600 AUD   -2.70%
05/24EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED (ASX : EM2) Share Issue Completes Placement
AW
05/23EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING : Application for quotation of securities - EM2
PU
05/23EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING : Application for quotation of securities - EM2
PU
Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) Share Issue Completes Placement

05/24/2022 | 12:00am EDT
Share Issue Completes Placement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF) is pleased to confirm that the second and final tranche of a placement (ASX 4 April 2022) to raise $16 million before costs has settled.

The second tranche of the Placement, to an entity associated with Mr Charles Bass the Company's Managing Director and major shareholder, raised $1 million through the allotment of 2,222,223 shares at 45 cents and was completed following shareholder approval on 20 May 2022.

In addition, a further 70,000 shares were issued following the exercise of employee options.



About Eagle Mountain Mining Limited:

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF) is a copper-gold explorer focused on the strategic exploration and development of the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine and the highly prospective greenfield (Silver Mountain) project, both located in Arizona, USA.

Arizona is at the heart of America's mining industry and home to some of the world's largest copper discoveries such as Bagdad, Miami and Resolution, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world.



Source:
Eagle Mountain Mining Limited



Contact:

Tim Mason 
BEng, MBA, GAICD 
Chief Executive Officer 
tim@eaglemountain.com.au

Mark Pitts 
B.Bus, FCA, GAICD 
Company Secretary 
mark@eaglemountain.com.au

Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -19,2 M -13,6 M -13,6 M
Net Debt 2021 3,78 M 2,69 M 2,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 98,1 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 584x
EV / Sales 2021 4 564x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eagle Mountain Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,37 AUD
Average target price 1,30 AUD
Spread / Average Target 251%
Managers and Directors
Tim Mason Chief Executive Officer
Rick Wayne Crabb Non-Executive Chairman
Roger Maitland Port Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Bennett Bass Director & Managing Director
Mark Edward Pitts Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED-37.82%65
BHP GROUP LIMITED13.69%167 792
RIO TINTO PLC13.70%113 026
GLENCORE PLC36.82%80 919
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC21.15%53 326
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.53%40 129