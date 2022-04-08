Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Eagle Mountain Mining Limited
  News
  Summary
    EM2   AU0000000366

EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED

(EM2)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/08 01:51:57 am EDT
0.4550 AUD   +1.11%
04/06EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING : Application for quotation of securities - EM2
PU
04/04EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED (ASX : EM2) Placement Completes
AW
04/03EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING : Application for quotation of securities - EM2
PU
Eagle Mountain Mining : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EM2

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED

Date of this announcement Friday April 08, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security codeSecurity description

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of

+securities to be issued/transferred Issue date

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code EM2

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022

Registration number 34621541204

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

EM2AH : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 6/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

Tim Mason

Tim Mason

300,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02294907-6A1001544?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification Performance Rights issued as pursuant to the Company's Employee Incentive Plan

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

100,000

For personal use only

Number of +securities

100,000

Number of +securities

100,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 06:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -19,2 M -14,3 M -14,3 M
Net Debt 2021 3,78 M 2,82 M 2,82 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 119 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 584x
EV / Sales 2021 4 564x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,45 AUD
Average target price 1,50 AUD
Spread / Average Target 233%
Managers and Directors
Tim Mason Chief Executive Officer
Rick Wayne Crabb Non-Executive Chairman
Roger Maitland Port Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Bennett Bass Director & Managing Director
Mark Edward Pitts Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED-24.37%89
BHP GROUP LIMITED23.88%196 121
RIO TINTO PLC24.45%132 917
GLENCORE PLC37.27%88 613
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.90%64 290
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)87.52%46 977