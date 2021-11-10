VIDEO: Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) CEO Tim Mason Explains the Results at Talon

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF) CEO Tim Mason provides a video exploration update at its 100% owned Oracle Ridge Mine Project in Arizona, USA.



- Further high-grade copper assays have been received along the Western Talon at Oracle Ridge



- Results occur outside the existing JORC Resource and within a strong geophysical anomaly stretching over 750m. Assays include:



o 5.8m at 2.72% Cu, 29.59g/t Ag and 0.72g/t Au (WT-21-33); within

o 16.6m at 1.87% Cu, 18.53g/t Ag and 0.51g/t Au

o 7.6m at 2.20% Cu, 20.70g/t Ag and 0.25g/t Au (WT-21-34); and

o 3.3m at 2.06% Cu, 22.48g/t Ag and 0.56g/t Au (WT-21-34).



- The results are within the recently defined 'Wave' zone, now interpreted to connect to the historic Leatherwood Mine (production included 12% Cu, 200g/t Ag and 1g/t Au)



- Enhanced potential to expand the existing JORC Resource with the Wave zone which remains open to the east and along strike



- Three drill rigs operating with two testing the Wave zone and one completing resource upgrade drilling



- Assays pending for 13 holes in the Mine Area and further 11 holes at Golden Eagle



To view the video, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/107968/em2







About Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd:



Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF) is a copper-gold explorer focused on the strategic exploration and development of the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine and the highly prospective greenfield (Silver Mountain) project, both located in Arizona, USA.



Arizona is at the heart of America's mining industry and home to some of the world's largest copper discoveries such as Bagdad, Miami and Resolution, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world.





