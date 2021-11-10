Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Eagle Mountain Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EM2   AU0000000366

EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED

(EM2)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIDEO: Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) CEO Tim Mason Explains the Results at Talon

11/10/2021 | 09:35pm EST
CEO Tim Mason Explains the Results at Talon

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF) CEO Tim Mason provides a video exploration update at its 100% owned Oracle Ridge Mine Project in Arizona, USA.

- Further high-grade copper assays have been received along the Western Talon at Oracle Ridge

- Results occur outside the existing JORC Resource and within a strong geophysical anomaly stretching over 750m. Assays include:

o 5.8m at 2.72% Cu, 29.59g/t Ag and 0.72g/t Au (WT-21-33); within
o 16.6m at 1.87% Cu, 18.53g/t Ag and 0.51g/t Au
o 7.6m at 2.20% Cu, 20.70g/t Ag and 0.25g/t Au (WT-21-34); and
o 3.3m at 2.06% Cu, 22.48g/t Ag and 0.56g/t Au (WT-21-34).

- The results are within the recently defined 'Wave' zone, now interpreted to connect to the historic Leatherwood Mine (production included 12% Cu, 200g/t Ag and 1g/t Au)

- Enhanced potential to expand the existing JORC Resource with the Wave zone which remains open to the east and along strike

- Three drill rigs operating with two testing the Wave zone and one completing resource upgrade drilling

- Assays pending for 13 holes in the Mine Area and further 11 holes at Golden Eagle

To view the video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/107968/em2



About Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd:

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF) is a copper-gold explorer focused on the strategic exploration and development of the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine and the highly prospective greenfield (Silver Mountain) project, both located in Arizona, USA.

Arizona is at the heart of America's mining industry and home to some of the world's largest copper discoveries such as Bagdad, Miami and Resolution, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world.



Source:
Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd



Contact:

Tim Mason 
BEng, MBA, GAICD 
Chief Executive Officer 
tim@eaglemountain.com.au

Mark Pitts 
B.Bus, FCA, GAICD 
Company Secretary 
mark@eaglemountain.com.au

Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -19,2 M -14,0 M -14,0 M
Net Debt 2021 3,78 M 2,76 M 2,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 155 M 114 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2020 584x
EV / Sales 2021 4 564x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eagle Mountain Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,68 AUD
Average target price 1,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target 132%
Managers and Directors
Tim Mason Chief Executive Officer
Rick Wayne Crabb Non-Executive Chairman
Roger Maitland Port Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Bennett Bass Director & Managing Director
Mark Edward Pitts Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING LIMITED49.45%116
BHP GROUP-15.77%133 925
RIO TINTO PLC-18.82%99 214
GLENCORE PLC52.55%63 188
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.58%45 364
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.85%33 856