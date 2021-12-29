Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGRX   US2697961082

EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(EGRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Eagle Pharma Receives 180 Days of Marketing Exclusivity for Vasopressin

12/29/2021 | 12:07pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration determined Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has maintained its 180 days of marketing exclusivity for a recently approved abbreviated new drug application for vasopressin, the company said Wednesday.

Eagle said a U.S. District Court in August held that the pharmaceutical company's proposed vasopressin product "does not infringe any of the patents Par Pharmaceutical Inc. et al. asserted against the company." An appeal of that decision remains pending, Eagle said.

Earlier this month, a spokeswoman for Par Pharmaceuticals said it had withdrawn its preliminary injunction against Eagle.

Vasopressin is used to treat low blood pressure as well as other conditions.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1207ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -0.49% 52.57 Delayed Quote.13.44%
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC -1.00% 3.965 Delayed Quote.-44.29%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 181 M - -
Net income 2021 3,50 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 203x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 682 M 682 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 66,8%
