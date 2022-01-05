Log in
    EGRX   US2697961082

EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(EGRX)
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Shares Turn Positive After Positive 2022 Outlook

01/05/2022 | 02:10pm EST
By Chris Wack

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares pushed into positive territory Wednesday after the company said it expects significant revenue growth this year.

The stock was up 1% to $51.70 at 1:50 p.m. ET.

The company said it will begin shipping vasopressin on Jan. 17, with 180 days of marketing exclusivity. Vasostrict U.S. sales totaled $890 million for the last 12 months ended Sept. 30.

Eagle said that on Feb. 1, it will launch Pemfexy, a ready-to-use liquid with a unique J-code. Eagle has been building inventory and said it believes this is a significant opportunity, as the Alimta U.S. market totaled $1.2 billion for the last fiscal year.

The company said that based on discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it will begin human pilot studies of its fulvestrant product candidate for the treatment of HR+/HER- advanced breast cancer shortly. The company is also on track to submit a new drug application in the first half of 2022, seeking approval of Landiolol, a novel therapeutic for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in patients with supraventricular tachycardia, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter.

"Our already-strong balance sheet and cash position will benefit from the two launches and position us well to deploy our cash strategically through additional in-licensing opportunities, as well as potential acquisitions of companies or products," said Scott Tarriff, chief executive of Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-22 1410ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 181 M - -
Net income 2021 3,50 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 198x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 665 M 665 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 66,8%
Managers and Directors
Scott L. Tarriff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Cahill Chief Financial Officer
Michael Graves Chairman
Judith Ng-Cashin Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Moran Executive VP, Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.1.18%665