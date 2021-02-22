Eagle Pharmaceuticals : to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Pipeline Review on March 2, 2021

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EGRX) today announced that the Company will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, before the market opens.

Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer, Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, senior members of Eagle’s executive leadership team, and other distinguished external speakers will host a 90- minute conference call as follows:

Date Tuesday, March 2, 2021 Time 8:30 a.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) 877-876-9173 International 785-424-1667 Webcast (live and replay) www.eagleus.com, under the “Investor Relations” section

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week after the call's completion by dialing 800-934-7612 (US) or 402-220-6980 (International) and entering conference call ID EGRXQ420. The webcast will be archived for 30 days at the aforementioned URL.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, and its oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

