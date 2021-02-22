Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    EGRX

EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(EGRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eagle Pharmaceuticals : to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Pipeline Review on March 2, 2021

02/22/2021 | 04:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EGRX) today announced that the Company will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, before the market opens.

Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer, Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, senior members of Eagle’s executive leadership team, and other distinguished external speakers will host a 90- minute conference call as follows:

Date

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Time

8:30 a.m. ET

Toll free (U.S.)

877-876-9173

International

785-424-1667

Webcast (live and replay)

www.eagleus.com, under the “Investor Relations” section

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week after the call's completion by dialing 800-934-7612 (US) or 402-220-6980 (International) and entering conference call ID EGRXQ420. The webcast will be archived for 30 days at the aforementioned URL.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, and its oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:33pEAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Resu..
BU
02/08EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
02/03EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives Additional FDA Questions Regarding Vasopressin,..
AQ
02/02EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma Gets More FDA Questions on Vasopressin; Court Dat..
MT
02/02EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives Additional FDA Questions Regarding Vasopressin;..
BU
02/02EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Update in Vasopressin Trial, Trial Date Postpo..
AQ
02/01EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
02/01EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Update in Vasopressin Trial; Trial Date Postpo..
BU
01/26INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Eagle Pharmaceuticals Makes Tax Sale Extends 90-Day ..
MT
01/13EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 190 M - -
Net income 2020 -14,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -42,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 592 M 592 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 50,00 $
Last Close Price 45,47 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,96%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott L. Tarriff Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Pernock President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian Cahill Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Graves Chairman
Judith Ng-Cashin Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-2.36%592
MERCK KGAA-0.96%73 325
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD32.34%35 790
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.9.63%16 057
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.19.19%8 569
YUHAN CORPORATION-15.31%3 822
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ