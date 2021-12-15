Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EGRX   US2697961082

EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(EGRX)
U.S. FDA approves Eagles generic version of Endo blood pressure drug

12/15/2021 | 02:54pm EST
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. health regulator approved its generic version of Endo International's blood pressure drug, Vasostrict, sending its shares to a more than one-month high.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval comes just months after a Delaware federal court ruled that Eagle's proposed generic, vasopressin, did not infringe on patents held by Endo subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical.

Vasostrict brought in sales of more than $786 million last year, making it the Endo's best-selling drug.

Par sued Eagle in 2018 for seeking FDA approval of the generic, alleging it infringed its patents. Eagle had denied that, saying its formulation of the drug's active ingredient had a pH value below the range covered by Par's patents.

Eagle said on Wednesday it expects a 180-day marketing exclusivity for vasopressin.

Shares of Eagle were up 8.5% at $50.6 in afternoon trading, while those of Endo were down 2.3%.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 10.31% 51.31 Delayed Quote.0.19%
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC -3.02% 4.1973 Delayed Quote.-40.53%
Analyst Recommendations on EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 181 M - -
Net income 2021 3,50 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 179x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 603 M 603 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 66,8%
Managers and Directors
Scott L. Tarriff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Cahill Chief Financial Officer
Michael Graves Chairman
Judith Ng-Cashin Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Moran Executive VP, Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.19%603
MERCK KGAA58.10%108 743
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD76.07%44 626
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.14.43%15 216
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-39.35%6 773
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-22.52%5 426