Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.    EPL   CA2699062022

EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD.

(EPL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 09/25 01:18:10 pm
0.15 CAD   -6.25%
01:55pEAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Closes Fully-Subscribed Financing
PU
09/24EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Announces Financing
AQ
09/23EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Announces Financing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eagle Plains Resources : Closes Fully-Subscribed Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

Cranbrook, BC; September 25th, 2020: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:'EPL'), ('the Company') announces that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement to arms-length and non-arms-length investors as announced on September 23rd, 2020. Eagle Plains has closed subscriptions for a total of 1,015,000 non-flow-through units at a price of $.16 CDN per unit for gross proceeds of $162,400 CDN. Each unit consists of a non-flow-through common share and one-half non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable at $.30 CDN for a 24 month period.

The Company has also closed subscriptions for a total of 2,037,000 flow-through units at a price of $.18 CDN per unit for total proceeds of $366,660 CDN. Each flow-through unit consists of a flow-through common share and one-half non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable at $.30 CDN for a 24 month period.

The common share purchase warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry at the option of the Company if the published closing trade price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than or equal to $.50 for any 20 consecutive trading days, in which event the holder may be given notice that the warrants will expire 30 days following the date of such notice. The common share purchase warrants may be exercised by the holder during the 30 day period between the notice and the expiration of the common share purchase warrants.

A 7% commission or finders fee may be paid to registered dealers or eligible arms-length third parties involved in the financing.

Proceeds of the concurrent financings have raised a total of $529,060 CDN. Proceeds from the sale of units will be used to fund exploration of the company's various projects in British Columbia and Saskatchewan and for general working capital. Funds earmarked for exploration will qualify as Canadian exploration expenses as defined in the Income Tax Act and will be renounced for the 2020 taxation year.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team. Managements' current focus is to preserve its treasury while advancing its most promising exploration projects. In addition, Eagle Plains continues to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Since 2012, Eagle Plains has added to its portfolio a number of new projects exceeding 130,000 ha targeting mainly gold, uranium and base-metals in Saskatchewan, a highly-prospective mining jurisdiction which was recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as one of the top 3 jurisdictions in the world in terms of Investment Attractiveness. Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

Expenditures from 2011-2019 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $20M, most of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 30,000 m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

'Tim J. Termuende'
President and CEO

For further information on EPL, please contact Mike Labach at 1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)
Email: mgl@eagleplains.com or visit our website at http://www.eagleplains.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Disclaimer

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 17:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD.
01:55pEAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Closes Fully-Subscribed Financing
PU
09/24EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Announces Financing
AQ
09/23EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Announces Financing
PU
09/14EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Options Pine Channel Gold Project to Amaroq
AQ
09/11EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Options Pine Channel Gold Project to Amaroq
PU
09/10EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : SKRR Announce Phase One Fieldwork Results from the Olso..
PU
09/09EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Acquires Nyberg Lake Iron Project
AQ
09/08EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Acquires Nyberg Lake Iron Project
PU
09/04EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey, Plans Fall Drill..
PU
09/02EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : SKRR Execute Purchase Sale Agreement on Manson Bay Sout..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 4,91 M 3,66 M 3,66 M
Net income 2019 -0,48 M -0,36 M -0,36 M
Net cash 2019 5,38 M 4,01 M 4,01 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Termuende President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen John Diduck CFO, Treasurer & Non-Independent Director
Charles Claude Downie Director & Vice President-Exploration
Darren B. Fach Co-Secretary & Director
William Bennett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD.52.38%11
BHP GROUP-3.39%122 468
RIO TINTO PLC6.87%101 609
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-16.25%28 582
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.09%19 089
FRESNILLO PLC85.88%11 161
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group