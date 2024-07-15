Note: Amounts shown in this report are rounded and therefore totals may not foot.

The Company determines its net asset value on a quarterly basis. The net asset value and net asset value per share shown herein (A) are unaudited and estimated by management, (B) are shown for informational purposes only, and (C) are as of the date noted above. Estimates with respect to a calendar quarter end are subject to revision when the Company determines its quarterly net asset value. The net asset value of the Company is calculated as the sum of the value of the Company's portfolio, any cash or cash equivalents held by the Company and the Company's other assets less the Company's liabilities. Net asset value per share is determined by dividing the net asset value of the Company by the number of shares of the Company's common stock outstanding as of the date shown above. The summary of portfolio investments shown in the chart is based on the estimated fair value of the underlying positions as of June 30, 2024. Cash and borrowing capacity represents cash net of pending trade settlements and includes available capacity on the Company's credit facility as of June 30, 2024. Borrowings under the credit facility are subject to applicable regulatory and contractual limits. Premium/discount is calculated to the midpoint of management's unaudited and estimated range of the net asset value per share. Premium/discount for periods after June 30, 2024 will vary based on stock price performance and Company performance. Combined market capitalization of EIC, EICA, EICB and EICC as of June 28, 2024 closing price. Market capitalization for periods after June 30, 2024 will vary based on stock price performance. The performance of an index is not an exact representation of any particular investment, as you cannot invest directly in an index. The indices shown herein have not been selected to represent a benchmark for a strategy's performance, but are instead disclosed to allow for comparison of the Company's returns to that of known, recognized and/or similar indices. The Credit Suisse ("CS" Leveraged Loan Index tracks the investable universe of the US-denominated leveraged loan market. The ICE BofA US High Yield Index tracks the performance of high-yield securities traded in the U.S. bond market. The S&P BDC Index is intended to measure the performance of all Business Development Companies (BDCs) that are listed on the NYSE or NASDAQ and satisfy market capitalization and other eligibility requirements. Although EIC is not a BDC, BDCs generally invest in high yielding credit investments, as does EIC. In addition, similar to EIC, BDCs generally elect to be classified as a regulated investment company under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, which generally requires an investment company to distribute its taxable The information presented herein is on a look ‐ through basis to the collateralized loan obligation, or "CLO" and other related investments held by the Company as of June 30, 2024 (except as income to shareholders.

otherwise noted) and reflects the aggregate underlying exposure of the Company based on the portfolios of those investments. The data is estimated and unaudited and is derived from CLO trustee reports received by the Company relating to June 2024 and from custody statements and/or other information received from CLO collateral managers and other third party sources. Information relating to the market price of underlying collateral is as of month end; however, with respect to other information shown, depending on when such information was received, the data may reflect a lag in the information reported. As such, while this information was obtained from third party data sources, June 2024 trustee reports and similar reports, other than market price, it does not reflect actual underlying portfolio characteristics as of June 30, 2024 and this data may not be representative of current or future holdings. The weighted average remaining reinvestment period information is based on the fair value of CLO equity investments held by the Company at the end of the reporting period.

6. CLO positions are entitled to recurring distributions which for CLO equities are generally equal to the remaining cash flow of payments made by underlying assets less contractual payments to debt holders and CLO expenses. The effective yield is estimated based upon the current projection of the amount and timing of these recurring distributions in addition to the estimated amount of terminal principal payment. The weighted average effective yield is calculated based on the current amortized cost of investments. This statistic is being provided for informational purposes only and does not necessarily reflect the yield at which the Company's records its investment income for each investment. The estimated yield and investment cost may ultimately not be realized.

7. Data represents aggregate indirect exposure. We obtain our exposure in underlying senior secured loans indirectly through our CLO and related investments.

8. Overcollateralization ("OC") refers to the fact that the value of the assets (i.e., broadly syndicated US loans) underlying a CLO exceeds the principal due on the liabilities (i.e., CLO debt securities) required to be repaid. The weighted average OC cushion senior to the security is calculated using the BBB OC cushion for all BB-rated CLO debt securities in the portfolio and the BB OC cushion for all other securities in the portfolio, in each case as held on June 30, 2024.

9. Credit ratings shown are based on those assigned by Standard & Poor's Rating Group, or "S&P," or, for comparison and informational purposes, if S&P does not assign a rating to a particular obligor, the weighted average rating shown reflects the S&P equivalent rating of a rating agency that rated the obligor provided that such other rating is available with respect to a CLO or related investment held by us. In the event multiple ratings are available, the lowest S&P rating, or if there is no S&P rating, the lowest equivalent rating, is used. The ratings of specific borrowings by an obligor may differ from the rating assigned to the obligor and may differ among rating agencies. For certain obligors, no rating is available in the reports received by the Company. Such obligors are not shown in the graphs and, accordingly, the sum of the percentages in the graphs may not equal 100%. Ratings below BBB- are below investment grade. Further information regarding S&P's rating methodology and definitions may be found on its website (www.standardandpoors.com).

10. Industry categories are based on the S&P industry categorization of each obligor as reported in CLO trustee reports to the extent so reported. Certain CLO trustee reports do not report the industry category of all of the underlying obligors and where such information is not reported, it is not included in the summary look-through industry information shown. As such, ‐the Company's exposure to a particular industry may be higher than that shown if industry categories were available for all underlying obligors. In addition, certain underlying obligors may be re classified from time to time based on developments in their respective businesses and/or market practices. Accordingly, certain underlying borrowers that are currently, or were previously, summarized as a single borrower in a particular industry may in current or future periods be reflected as multiple borrowers or in a different industry, as applicable.

11. Certain CLO trustee reports do not provide the industry classification for certain underlying obligors. These obligors are not summarized in the look-through industry data shown; if they were reflected, they would represent 4.0%.