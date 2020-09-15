Eagle Ride Investment : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

EAGLE RIDE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
鷹 力 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 901)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Eagle Ride Investment Holdings Limited as set out below:
Executive director
Mr. Chan Yiu Pun, Clement (陳耀彬)
Non-executive directors
Mr. Tung Shu Sun (董樹新)
Mr. Dang Yin Liang (黨銀良)
Dr. Xiao Yanming (肖艷明) (Chairman)
Mr. Wong Tsz Wai (黃子偉)
Independent non-executive directors
Mr. Vichai Phaisalakani (also known as Mr. Andy Hung) (熊敬柳)
Mr. Lai Kim Fung (厲劍峰)
Ms. Wang Zhongqiu (王中秋)
There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Investment
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Chan Yiu Pun, Clement
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Tung Shu Sun
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Dang Yin Liang
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. Xiao Yanming
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wong Tsz Wai
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Vichai Phaisalakani
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Lai Kim Fung
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Wang Zhongqiu
|
|
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 15 September 2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.