Eagle Ride Investment : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

EAGLE RIDE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

鷹 力 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 901)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Eagle Ride Investment Holdings Limited as set out below:

Executive director

Mr. Chan Yiu Pun, Clement (陳耀彬)

Non-executive directors

Mr. Tung Shu Sun (董樹新)

Mr. Dang Yin Liang (黨銀良)

Dr. Xiao Yanming (肖艷明) (Chairman)

Mr. Wong Tsz Wai (黃子偉)

Independent non-executive directors

Mr. Vichai Phaisalakani (also known as Mr. Andy Hung) (熊敬柳)

Mr. Lai Kim Fung (厲劍峰)

Ms. Wang Zhongqiu (王中秋)

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee Audit Remuneration Nomination Investment Director Committee Committee Committee Committee Mr. Chan Yiu Pun, Clement C Mr. Tung Shu Sun Mr. Dang Yin Liang Dr. Xiao Yanming Mr. Wong Tsz Wai M M M M Mr. Vichai Phaisalakani C M M Mr. Lai Kim Fung M C M M Ms. Wang Zhongqiu C M

Notes: