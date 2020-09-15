Log in
EAGLE RIDE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(901)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/14
0.232 HKD   +4.98%
EAGLE RIDE INVESTMENT : List of directors and their role and function
PU
05:47aEAGLE RIDE INVESTMENT : Net liabilities value
PU
05:25aEAGLE RIDE INVESTMENT : Retirement and appointment of chairman
PU
Eagle Ride Investment : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

09/15/2020 | 05:47am EDT

EAGLE RIDE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

鷹 力 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 901)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Eagle Ride Investment Holdings Limited as set out below:

Executive director

Mr. Chan Yiu Pun, Clement (陳耀彬)

Non-executive directors

Mr. Tung Shu Sun (董樹新)

Mr. Dang Yin Liang (黨銀良)

Dr. Xiao Yanming (肖艷明) (Chairman)

Mr. Wong Tsz Wai (黃子偉)

Independent non-executive directors

Mr. Vichai Phaisalakani (also known as Mr. Andy Hung) (熊敬柳)

Mr. Lai Kim Fung (厲劍峰)

Ms. Wang Zhongqiu (王中秋)

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Investment

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Chan Yiu Pun, Clement

C

Mr. Tung Shu Sun

Mr. Dang Yin Liang

Dr. Xiao Yanming

Mr. Wong Tsz Wai

M

M

M

M

Mr. Vichai Phaisalakani

C

M

M

Mr. Lai Kim Fung

M

C

M

M

Ms. Wang Zhongqiu

C

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 15 September 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eagle Ride Investment Holdings Limited published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:29:02 UTC
