Eagle Ride Investment : NET LIABILITIES VALUE

EAGLE RIDE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

鷹力投資控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 901)

NET LIABILITIES VALUE

As at 31 August 2020, the Company had a total of 1,803,558,784 shares in issue and the Company's unaudited consolidated net liabilities value per share was approximately HK$0.06135.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight Directors. The executive Director is Mr. Chan Yiu Pun, Clement; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Tung Shu Sun, Mr. Dang Yin Liang, Dr. Xiao Yanming and Mr. Wong Tsz Wai; and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Vichai Phaisalakani, Mr. Lai Kim Fung and Ms. Wang Zhongqiu.

Hong Kong, 15 September 2020