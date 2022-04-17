Log in
EALIXIR : Disclosure Statement Q1 2022
PU
04/05EALIXIR : Shell Status Removal
PU
04/04EALIXIR : Annual Report 2021 - Amended
PU
Ealixir : Disclosure Statement Q1 2022

04/17/2022
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

EALIXIR INC.

40 SW 13th Street, Penthouse 1

Miami, FL 33130 305 958-3438 SIC Code 7374

Quarterly Report

For the Three Month Period Ending: March 31, 2022

  • As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 45,664,753.

  • As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 45,599,330.

  • As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 44,699,330.

  • As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 44,699,330.

  • As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 36,249,864.

  • As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 36,167,464.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: !

No: ց

Indicate by check mark whether the FRPSDQ¶V shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: !

No: #

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes: !

No: #

1)Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

1 ³&KDQJH in &RQWURO´ shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any ³SHUVRQ´ (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the ³EHQHILFLDO RZQHU´ (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the &RPSDQ¶V then outstanding voting securities;

  • (ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the &RPSDQ¶V assets;

  • (iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes.

7KH FXUUHQW QDPH DQG DGGUHVV RI WKH &RPSDQ LV ³(DOL[LU ,QF ´ 2Q 0D WKH &RPSDQ HQJDJHG LQ D UHYHUVH merger whereby Budding Times Inc., a Nevada corporation, acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Ealixir Privacy Services Ltd. in exchange for an aggregate of 35,376,126 shares of its Common Stock issued to the shareholders of Ealixir, pro rata to their respective ownership in Ealixir (the ³0HUJHU´ As part of the Merger, Budding Times Inc. changed its name to Ealixir, Inc. and also engaged in a reverse stock split whereby one share of its Common Stock was issued in exchange for every 25 shares then issued and outstanding.

Prior to the Merger, Budding Times Inc. was a dormant company with no significant operations and sources of income. It was incorporated in the State of Nevada on September 7, 2019, under the name ³%XOO Run Capital Holdings, ,QF ´ Thereafter, it changed its name to ³%XGGLQJ Times ,QF ´ on January 8, 2020.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the LVVXHU¶V current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Nevada, active.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

We engaged in a reverse stock split of our Common Stock split whereby one share of Common Stock was issued in exchange for every 25 shares then issued and outstanding. This reverse stock split became effective July 8, 2020, as part of the terms of the Merger.

All references to our issued and outstanding Common Stock in this report are presented on a post-reverse stock split basis, unless otherwise indicated.

The address(es) of the LVVXHU¶V principal executive office:

40 SW 13th Street

Penthouse 1

Miami, FL 33130

The address(es) of the LVVXHU¶V principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: #

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: !

No: #

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

None

2)Security Information

Trading symbol:

EAXR

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

27005B 103

OTC Markets Group Inc.

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized: Common

300,000,000

as of March 31, 2022

Preferred:

10,000,000

as of March 31, 2022

Total common shares outstanding:

45,664,753

as of March 31, 2022

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

624,338

as of March 31, 2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

459

as of March 31, 2022

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): none

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:as of date: as of date:

Transfer Agent

Name:

Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer r, Inc.

Phone:

732-872-2727

Email:

transferagent@oldemonmouth.com

Address:

200 Memorial Parkway, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: #

No: !

3)Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total VKDUHV RXWVWDQGLQJ RI DQ FODVV RI WKH LVVXHU¶V securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ܆

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

*Right-FOLFN WKH URZV EHORZ DQG VHOHFW ³,QVHUW´ WR DGG URZV DV needed.

Date 12.31.2019

Common: 624,338

Preferred: 1,000,000

Date of Transaction(1)Transaction Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

type (e.g.

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

new

Issued (or

issued

issuance,

cancelled)

($/per

Reason for

share

Unrestricted

n or

issued at issued to (entities

issuance

as of this

Registrati

(e.g. for

filing.

on Type.

a

Restricted or Exemptiomust have

2 ³3XEOLF )ORDW´ VKDOO PHDQ WKH WRWDO QXPEHU RI XQUHVWULFWHG VKDUHV QRW KHOG GLUHFWO RU LQGLUHFWO E DQ RIILFHU GLUHFWRU DQy person who is the beneficial RZQHU RI PRUH WKDQ SHUFHQW RI WKH WRWDO VKDUHV RXWVWDQGLQJ D ³FRQWURO SHUVRQ´ RU DQ DIILOLDWHs thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

cancellatio n, shares returned to treasury)

share) at Issuance

discount to market price at the time of issuance ?

(Yes/No)

individual with voting / investment control disclosed)

cash or debt conversion)

-OR-Nature of Services Provided

5/21/2020

NEW

27,257,632

Common

N/A

NO

Enea Angelo Trevisan

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

707,839

Common

N/A

NO

Allianz Investments Inc

(2)

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

20,340

Common

N/A

NO

Allianz Investments Inc

(2)

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

3,500,000

Common

N/A

NO

Anastasia Trust

(3)

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

500

Common

N/A

NO

Kelstock Investment Corp

(4)

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

1,181,250

Common

N/A

NO

Tripanjeet Singh Ghuman

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

130,000

Common

N/A

NO

Alberto Grua

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

150,000

Common

N/A

NO

Mauro Marchiaro

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

150,000

Common

N/A

NO

Francesco Mazza

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

150,000

Common

N/A

NO

Abrahams Securities Ltd (5)

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

132,655

Common

N/A

NO

Maurizio Conti

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

18,980

Common

N/A

NO

Maurizio Conti

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

23,860

Common

N/A

NO

Maurizio Conti

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

100,000

Common

N/A

NO

Caruso Private Foundation (6)

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

50,000

Common

N/A

NO

Michele Collini

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

100,000

Common

N/A

NO

Camillo Gino Puliti

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

100,000

Common

N/A

NO

Antonio Valentini

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

93,966

Common

N/A

NO

Longobarda Iberica SL(7)

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

20,000

Common

N/A

NO

Longobarda Iberica SL(7)

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

93,963

Common

N/A

NO

Carlo Colella

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

30,680

Common

N/A

NO

Carlo Colella

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

30,000

Common

N/A

NO

Carlo Colella

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

80,000

Common

N/A

NO

Andrew Telsey

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

75,000

Common

N/A

NO

Marco Coletta

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

170,000

Common

N/A

NO

Marco Coletta

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

36,848

Common

N/A

NO

Attilio Conti

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

20,000

Common

N/A

NO

Paola Caravaggi

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

13,062

Common

N/A

NO

Donatella Molteni

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

NEW

14,681

Common

N/A

NO

Donatella Molteni

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

New

33,000

Common

N/A

NO

MIGNANI S.R.L.

(8)

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

New

20,161

Common

N/A

NO

Fumagalli Ingrid

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

New

20,000

Common

N/A

NO

Fumagalli Angelo

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

New

20,146

Common

N/A

NO

P AUTO SERVICE S.R.L

(9)

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

New

40,313

Common

N/A

NO

SIGMATRE SRL

(10)

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

New

300,000

Common

N/A

NO

Sunbiz Holdings

(11)

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

New

50,000

Common

N/A

NO

Roberto Zagnoni

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

New

100,000

Common

N/A

NO

Mario '¶$UDJRQD

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

New

5,000

Common

N/A

NO

Vincenzo Paolelli

MERGER

Restriced

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

New

40,000

Common

N/A

NO

Massimo Galli

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

New

20,000

Common

N/A

NO

Claudio Mirella

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

New

100,000

Common

N/A

NO

Federica Maria Boni

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

New

20,000

Common

N/A

NO

Alessandro Stradi

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

5/21/2020

New

156,250

Common

N/A

NO

LEMBERT HOLDINGS (12)

MERGER

Restricted

Sec 4/2

7/27/2020

New

5,000

Common

N/A

No

Atlanta Capital Partners LLC(13)

Consulting Services

Restricted

Sec 4/2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ealixir Inc. published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 21:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
