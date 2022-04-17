Ealixir : Disclosure Statement Q1 2022 04/17/2022 | 05:14pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines EALIXIR INC. 40 SW 13th Street, Penthouse 1 Miami, FL 33130 305 958-3438 SIC Code 7374 Quarterly Report For the Three Month Period Ending: March 31, 2022 As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 45,664,753.

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 45,599,330.

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 44,699,330.

As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 44,699,330.

As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 36,249,864.

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 36,167,464. Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ! No: ց Indicate by check mark whether the FRPSDQ¶V shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ! No: # Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ! No: # 1)Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) 1 ³&KDQJH in &RQWURO´ shall mean any events resulting in: (i) Any ³SHUVRQ´ (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the ³EHQHILFLDO RZQHU´ (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the &RPSDQ¶V then outstanding voting securities; (ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the &RPSDQ¶V assets;

(iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or (iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes. 7KH FXUUHQW QDPH DQG DGGUHVV RI WKH &RPSDQ LV ³(DOL[LU ,QF ´ 2Q 0D WKH &RPSDQ HQJDJHG LQ D UHYHUVH merger whereby Budding Times Inc., a Nevada corporation, acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Ealixir Privacy Services Ltd. in exchange for an aggregate of 35,376,126 shares of its Common Stock issued to the shareholders of Ealixir, pro rata to their respective ownership in Ealixir (the ³0HUJHU´ As part of the Merger, Budding Times Inc. changed its name to Ealixir, Inc. and also engaged in a reverse stock split whereby one share of its Common Stock was issued in exchange for every 25 shares then issued and outstanding. Prior to the Merger, Budding Times Inc. was a dormant company with no significant operations and sources of income. It was incorporated in the State of Nevada on September 7, 2019, under the name ³%XOO Run Capital Holdings, ,QF ´ Thereafter, it changed its name to ³%XGGLQJ Times ,QF ´ on January 8, 2020. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the LVVXHU¶V current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Nevada, active. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: We engaged in a reverse stock split of our Common Stock split whereby one share of Common Stock was issued in exchange for every 25 shares then issued and outstanding. This reverse stock split became effective July 8, 2020, as part of the terms of the Merger. All references to our issued and outstanding Common Stock in this report are presented on a post-reverse stock split basis, unless otherwise indicated. The address(es) of the LVVXHU¶V principal executive office: 40 SW 13th Street Penthouse 1 Miami, FL 33130 The address(es) of the LVVXHU¶V principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: # Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ! No: # If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: None 2)Security Information Trading symbol: EAXR Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 27005B 103 OTC Markets Group Inc. Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: Common 300,000,000 as of March 31, 2022 Preferred: 10,000,000 as of March 31, 2022 Total common shares outstanding: 45,664,753 as of March 31, 2022 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 624,338 as of March 31, 2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 459 as of March 31, 2022 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): none Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:as of date: as of date: Transfer Agent Name: Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer r, Inc. Phone: 732-872-2727 Email: transferagent@oldemonmouth.com Address: 200 Memorial Parkway, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: # No: ! 3)Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total VKDUHV RXWVWDQGLQJ RI DQ FODVV RI WKH LVVXHU¶V securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ܆ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance *Right-FOLFN WKH URZV EHORZ DQG VHOHFW ³,QVHUW´ WR DGG URZV DV needed. Date 12.31.2019 Common: 624,338 Preferred: 1,000,000 Date of Transaction(1)Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity type (e.g. Shares Securities shares shares Shares were new Issued (or issued issuance, cancelled) ($/per Reason for share Unrestricted n or issued at issued to (entities issuance as of this Registrati (e.g. for filing. on Type. a Restricted or Exemptiomust have 2 ³3XEOLF )ORDW´ VKDOO PHDQ WKH WRWDO QXPEHU RI XQUHVWULFWHG VKDUHV QRW KHOG GLUHFWO RU LQGLUHFWO E DQ RIILFHU GLUHFWRU DQy person who is the beneficial RZQHU RI PRUH WKDQ SHUFHQW RI WKH WRWDO VKDUHV RXWVWDQGLQJ D ³FRQWURO SHUVRQ´ RU DQ DIILOLDWHs thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. 3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. cancellatio n, shares returned to treasury) share) at Issuance discount to market price at the time of issuance ? (Yes/No) individual with voting / investment control disclosed) cash or debt conversion) -OR-Nature of Services Provided 5/21/2020 NEW 27,257,632 Common N/A NO Enea Angelo Trevisan MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 707,839 Common N/A NO Allianz Investments Inc (2) MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 20,340 Common N/A NO Allianz Investments Inc (2) MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 3,500,000 Common N/A NO Anastasia Trust (3) MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 500 Common N/A NO Kelstock Investment Corp (4) MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 1,181,250 Common N/A NO Tripanjeet Singh Ghuman MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 130,000 Common N/A NO Alberto Grua MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 150,000 Common N/A NO Mauro Marchiaro MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 150,000 Common N/A NO Francesco Mazza MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 150,000 Common N/A NO Abrahams Securities Ltd (5) MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 132,655 Common N/A NO Maurizio Conti MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 18,980 Common N/A NO Maurizio Conti MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 23,860 Common N/A NO Maurizio Conti MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 100,000 Common N/A NO Caruso Private Foundation (6) MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 50,000 Common N/A NO Michele Collini MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 100,000 Common N/A NO Camillo Gino Puliti MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 100,000 Common N/A NO Antonio Valentini MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 93,966 Common N/A NO Longobarda Iberica SL(7) MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 20,000 Common N/A NO Longobarda Iberica SL(7) MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 93,963 Common N/A NO Carlo Colella MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 30,680 Common N/A NO Carlo Colella MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 30,000 Common N/A NO Carlo Colella MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 80,000 Common N/A NO Andrew Telsey MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 75,000 Common N/A NO Marco Coletta MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 170,000 Common N/A NO Marco Coletta MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 36,848 Common N/A NO Attilio Conti MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 20,000 Common N/A NO Paola Caravaggi MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 13,062 Common N/A NO Donatella Molteni MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 14,681 Common N/A NO Donatella Molteni MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 New 33,000 Common N/A NO MIGNANI S.R.L. (8) MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 New 20,161 Common N/A NO Fumagalli Ingrid MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 New 20,000 Common N/A NO Fumagalli Angelo MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 New 20,146 Common N/A NO P AUTO SERVICE S.R.L (9) MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 New 40,313 Common N/A NO SIGMATRE SRL (10) MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 New 300,000 Common N/A NO Sunbiz Holdings (11) MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 New 50,000 Common N/A NO Roberto Zagnoni MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 New 100,000 Common N/A NO Mario '¶$UDJRQD MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 New 5,000 Common N/A NO Vincenzo Paolelli MERGER Restriced Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 New 40,000 Common N/A NO Massimo Galli MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 New 20,000 Common N/A NO Claudio Mirella MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 New 100,000 Common N/A NO Federica Maria Boni MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 New 20,000 Common N/A NO Alessandro Stradi MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 New 156,250 Common N/A NO LEMBERT HOLDINGS (12) MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 7/27/2020 New 5,000 Common N/A No Atlanta Capital Partners LLC(13) Consulting Services Restricted Sec 4/2 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Ealixir Inc. published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 21:13:10 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about EALIXIR, INC. 05:14p EALIXIR : Disclosure Statement Q1 2022 PU 04/05 EALIXIR : Shell Status Removal PU 04/04 EALIXIR : Annual Report 2021 - Amended PU 03/18 EALIXIR : Disclousure Statement Q4 2021 Second Amended PU 02/16 EALIXIR : Disclousure Statement Q4 2021 Amended PU 02/15 EALIXIR : Disclosure Statement Q4 2021 PU 01/26 EALIXIR : Announces Expansion in Latin America PU 01/25 Ealixir, Inc. Appoints Bruno Polistina as CFO CI 01/25 Ealixir, Inc. Appoints Samuele Conti as Commercial Head of Europe, Middle East and Asia.. CI 01/25 EALIXIR : Appoints New CFO & Commercial Head PU