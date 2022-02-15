Ealixir : Disclosure Statement Q4 2021

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines EALIXIR INC. 40 SW 13th Street, Penthouse 1 Miami, FL 33130 305 958-3438 SIC Code 7374 Quarterly Report For the Twelve Month Period Ended: Dec 31, 2021 As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 45,599,330. As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 44,699,330. As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 44,699,330. As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 36,249,864. As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 36,167,464. Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ! No: " Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: " No: ! Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: " No: ! Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes. "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019) Page 1 of 23

The current name and address of the Company is "Ealixir, Inc.". On May 21, 2020, the Company engaged in a reverse merger whereby Budding Times Inc., a Nevada corporation, acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Ealixir Privacy Services Ltd. in exchange for an aggregate of 35,376,126 shares of its Common Stock issued to the shareholders of Ealixir, pro rata to their respective ownership in Ealixir (the "Merger"). As part of the Merger, Budding Times Inc. changed its name to Ealixir, Inc. and also engaged in a reverse stock split whereby one share of its Common Stock was issued in exchange for every 25 shares then issued and outstanding. Prior to the Merger, Budding Times Inc. was a dormant company with no significant operations and sources of income. It was incorporated in the State of Nevada on September 7, 2019, under the name "Bull Run Capital Holdings, Inc." Thereafter, it changed its name to "Budding Times Inc." on January 8, 2020. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Nevada, active. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: We engaged in a reverse stock split of our Common Stock split whereby one share of Common Stock was issued in exchange for every 25 shares then issued and outstanding. This reverse stock split became effective July 8, 2020, as part of the terms of the Merger. All references to our issued and outstanding Common Stock in this report are presented on a post-reverse stock split basis, unless otherwise indicated. The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 40 SW 13th Street Penthouse 1 Miami, FL 33130 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ! Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: " No: ! If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: None 2) Security Information Trading symbol: EAXR Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 27005B 103 Par or stated value: $0.001 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019) Page 2 of 23

Total shares authorized: Common 300,000,000 as of December 31, 2021 Preferred 10,000,000 as of December 31, 2021 Total common shares outstanding: 45,599,330 as of December 31, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 624,338 as of December 31, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 459 as of December 31, 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): none Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: as of date: Total shares outstanding: as of date: Transfer Agent Name: Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer r, Inc. Phone: 732-872-2727 Email: transferagent@oldemonmouth.com Address: 200 Memorial Parkway, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ! No: " Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows Opening Balance as needed. Date 12.31.2019 Common: 624,338 Preferred: 1,000,000 Date of Transactio Number of Class of Value of Were Individual/ Entity Reason for Restricted Exempti Transaction(1) n type Shares Securities shares the Shares were share or on or (e.g. new Issued (or issued shares issued to issuance Unrestricte Registra issuance, cancelled) ($/per issued (entities must (e.g. for d as of this tion cancellatio share) at at a have individual cash or filing. Type. n, shares Issuance discoun with voting / debt returned t to investment conversio

to market control n) - treasury) price at disclosed) OR- the time Nature of of Services issuanc Provided e? (Yes/No)

to market control n) - treasury) price at disclosed) OR- the time Nature of of Services issuanc Provided e? (Yes/No) 5/21/2020 NEW 27,257,632 Common N/A NO Enea Angelo MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 Trevisan 5/21/2020 NEW 707,839 Common N/A NO Allianz MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 Investments Inc (2) 5/21/2020 NEW 20,340 Common N/A NO Allianz MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 Investments Inc (2) 5/21/2020 NEW 3,500,000 Common N/A NO Anastasia Trust MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 (3) 5/21/2020 NEW 500 Common N/A NO Kelstock MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 Investment Corp (4) 5/21/2020 NEW 1,181,250 Common N/A NO Tripanjeet Singh MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 Ghuman 5/21/2020 NEW 130,000 Common N/A NO Alberto Grua MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 150,000 Common N/A NO Mauro MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 Marchiaro 5/21/2020 NEW 150,000 Common N/A NO Francesco MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 Mazza 5/21/2020 NEW 150,000 Common N/A NO Abrahams MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 Securities Ltd (5) 5/21/2020 NEW 132,655 Common N/A NO Maurizio Conti MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 18,980 Common N/A NO Maurizio Conti MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 23,860 Common N/A NO Maurizio Conti MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 100,000 Common N/A NO Caruso Private MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 Foundation (6) 5/21/2020 NEW 50,000 Common N/A NO Michele Collini MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 100,000 Common N/A NO Camillo Gino MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 Puliti 5/21/2020 NEW 100,000 Common N/A NO Antonio MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 Valentini 5/21/2020 NEW 93,966 Common N/A NO Longobarda MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 Iberica SL(7) 5/21/2020 NEW 20,000 Common N/A NO Longobarda MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 Iberica SL(7) 5/21/2020 NEW 93,963 Common N/A NO Carlo Colella MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 5/21/2020 NEW 30,680 Common N/A NO Carlo Colella MERGER Restricted Sec 4/2 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019) Page 4 of 23