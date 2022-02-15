Ealixir : Disclosure Statement Q4 2021

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
EALIXIR INC.
40 SW 13th Street, Penthouse 1
Miami, FL 33130
305 958-3438 SIC Code 7374
Quarterly Report
For the Twelve Month Period Ended: Dec 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 45,599,330. As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 44,699,330. As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 44,699,330.
As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 36,249,864.
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 36,167,464.
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ! No: "
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: " No: !
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: " No: !
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes.
"Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019)
Page 1 of 23
The current name and address of the Company is "Ealixir, Inc.". On May 21, 2020, the Company engaged in a reverse merger whereby Budding Times Inc., a Nevada corporation, acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Ealixir Privacy Services Ltd. in exchange for an aggregate of 35,376,126 shares of its Common Stock issued to the shareholders of Ealixir, pro rata to their respective ownership in Ealixir (the "Merger"). As part of the Merger, Budding Times Inc. changed its name to Ealixir, Inc. and also engaged in a reverse stock split whereby one share of its Common Stock was issued in exchange for every 25 shares then issued and outstanding.
Prior to the Merger, Budding Times Inc. was a dormant company with no significant operations and sources of income. It was incorporated in the State of Nevada on September 7, 2019, under the name "Bull Run Capital Holdings, Inc." Thereafter, it changed its name to "Budding Times Inc." on January 8, 2020.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Nevada, active.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
We engaged in a reverse stock split of our Common Stock split whereby one share of Common Stock was issued in exchange for every 25 shares then issued and outstanding. This reverse stock split became effective July 8, 2020, as part of the terms of the Merger.
All references to our issued and outstanding Common Stock in this report are presented on a post-reverse stock split basis, unless otherwise indicated.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
40 SW 13th Street
Penthouse 1
Miami, FL 33130
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: !
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: " No: !
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
None
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
EAXR
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
27005B 103
Par or stated value:
$0.001
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019)
Page 2 of 23
Total shares authorized: Common
300,000,000
as of December 31, 2021
Preferred
10,000,000
as of December 31, 2021
Total common shares outstanding:
45,599,330
as of December 31, 2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
624,338 as of December 31, 2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
459 as of December 31, 2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): none
Trading symbol:
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
CUSIP:
Par or stated value:
Total shares authorized:
as of date:
Total shares outstanding:
as of date:
Transfer Agent
Name:
Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer r, Inc.
Phone:
732-872-2727
Email:
transferagent@oldemonmouth.com
Address: 200 Memorial Parkway, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: !
No: "
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year
End:
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows
Opening Balance
as needed.
Date 12.31.2019
Common:
624,338
Preferred: 1,000,000
Date of
Transactio
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were
Individual/ Entity
Reason for
Restricted
Exempti
Transaction(1)
n type
Shares
Securities
shares
the
Shares were
share
or
on or
(e.g. new
Issued (or
issued
shares
issued to
issuance
Unrestricte
Registra
issuance,
cancelled)
($/per
issued
(entities must
(e.g. for
d as of this
tion
cancellatio
share) at
at a
have individual
cash or
filing.
Type.
n, shares
Issuance
discoun
with voting /
debt
returned
t to
investment
conversio
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial
owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019)
Page 3 of 23
to
market
control
n)
-
treasury)
price at
disclosed)
OR-
the time
Nature of
of
Services
issuanc
Provided
e?
(Yes/No)
5/21/2020
NEW
27,257,632
Common
N/A
NO
Enea Angelo
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Trevisan
5/21/2020
NEW
707,839
Common
N/A
NO
Allianz
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Investments Inc
(2)
5/21/2020
NEW
20,340
Common
N/A
NO
Allianz
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Investments Inc
(2)
5/21/2020
NEW
3,500,000
Common
N/A
NO
Anastasia Trust
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
(3)
5/21/2020
NEW
500
Common
N/A
NO
Kelstock
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Investment Corp
(4)
5/21/2020
NEW
1,181,250
Common
N/A
NO
Tripanjeet Singh
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Ghuman
5/21/2020
NEW
130,000
Common
N/A
NO
Alberto Grua
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
5/21/2020
NEW
150,000
Common
N/A
NO
Mauro
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Marchiaro
5/21/2020
NEW
150,000
Common
N/A
NO
Francesco
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Mazza
5/21/2020
NEW
150,000
Common
N/A
NO
Abrahams
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Securities Ltd (5)
5/21/2020
NEW
132,655
Common
N/A
NO
Maurizio Conti
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
5/21/2020
NEW
18,980
Common
N/A
NO
Maurizio Conti
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
5/21/2020
NEW
23,860
Common
N/A
NO
Maurizio Conti
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
5/21/2020
NEW
100,000
Common
N/A
NO
Caruso Private
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Foundation (6)
5/21/2020
NEW
50,000
Common
N/A
NO
Michele Collini
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
5/21/2020
NEW
100,000
Common
N/A
NO
Camillo Gino
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Puliti
5/21/2020
NEW
100,000
Common
N/A
NO
Antonio
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Valentini
5/21/2020
NEW
93,966
Common
N/A
NO
Longobarda
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Iberica SL(7)
5/21/2020
NEW
20,000
Common
N/A
NO
Longobarda
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Iberica SL(7)
5/21/2020
NEW
93,963
Common
N/A
NO
Carlo Colella
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
5/21/2020
NEW
30,680
Common
N/A
NO
Carlo Colella
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019)
Page 4 of 23
5/21/2020
NEW
30,000
Common
N/A
NO
Carlo Colella
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
5/21/2020
NEW
80,000
Common
N/A
NO
Andrew Telsey
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
5/21/2020
NEW
75,000
Common
N/A
NO
Marco Coletta
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
5/21/2020
NEW
170,000
Common
N/A
NO
Marco Coletta
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
5/21/2020
NEW
36,848
Common
N/A
NO
Attilio Conti
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
5/21/2020
NEW
20,000
Common
N/A
NO
Paola Caravaggi
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
5/21/2020
NEW
13,062
Common
N/A
NO
Donatella
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Molteni
5/21/2020
NEW
14,681
Common
N/A
NO
Donatella
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Molteni
5/21/2020
New
33,000
Common
N/A
NO
MIGNANI S.R.L.
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
(8)
5/21/2020
New
20,161
Common
N/A
NO
Fumagalli Ingrid
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
5/21/2020
New
20,000
Common
N/A
NO
Fumagalli
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Angelo
5/21/2020
New
20,146
Common
N/A
NO
P AUTO
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
SERVICE S.R.L
(9)
5/21/2020
New
40,313
Common
N/A
NO
SIGMATRE
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
SRL (10)
5/21/2020
New
300,000
Common
N/A
NO
Sunbiz Holdings
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
(11)
5/21/2020
New
50,000
Common
N/A
NO
Roberto
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Zagnoni
5/21/2020
New
100,000
Common
N/A
NO
Mario
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
D'Aragona
5/21/2020
New
5,000
Common
N/A
NO
Vincenzo
MERGER
Restriced
Sec 4/2
Paolelli
5/21/2020
New
40,000
Common
N/A
NO
Massimo Galli
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
5/21/2020
New
20,000
Common
N/A
NO
Claudio Mirella
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
5/21/2020
New
100,000
Common
N/A
NO
Federica Maria
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Boni
5/21/2020
New
20,000
Common
N/A
NO
Alessandro
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Stradi
5/21/2020
New
156,250
Common
N/A
NO
LEMBERT
MERGER
Restricted
Sec 4/2
HOLDINGS (12)
7/27/2020
New
5,000
Common
N/A
No
Atlanta Capital
Consultin
Restricted
Sec 4/2
Partners LLC(13)
g Services
08/03/2020
New
80,000
Common
$2.50
Yes
Alessandro
Cash
Restricted
Reg S
Nicasi
OTC Markets Group
Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019)
Page 5 of 23
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Ealixir Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:53:04 UTC.