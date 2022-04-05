Ealixir : Shell Status Removal 04/05/2022 | 05:30pm EDT Send by mail :

EXPLANATORY DECLARATION The purpose of this Supplemental Filing is to provide information that is required to be publicly disclosed so as to declassify Ealixir Inc. (the "Company") as a shell company, as that term is defined in Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, as well as in SEC Release No. 33-8587. The Company hereby incorporates the information contained in its Disclosure Statement for the Twelve-Month Period Ended: Dec 31, 2021, herein as if set forth and supplements this information as follows. Summary Ealixir Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our'') was incorporated in the State of Nevada on June 7, 2019, under the name Bull Run Capital Holdings, Inc. We were a party to a holding company reorganization with various entities. On July 19, 2019, Flint Telecom Group, Inc. ("Predecessor") completed a holding company reorganization by merging with and into its indirect wholly owned subsidiary known as Flint Merger Group Sub Inc. with Flint Telecom Group, Inc. as the surviving corporation and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Budding Times, Inc. Concurrently with the Holding Company Reorganization, the Company, Budding Times, Inc., cancelled all its stock held in Flint Telecom Group, Inc. resulting in Budding Times, Inc. as a stand-alone entity with no subsidiaries. On January 8, 2020, our name was changed from "Bull Run Capital Holdings, Inc." to "Budding Times Inc." On May 21, 2020, we engaged in a merger with Ealixir Privacy Services, Ltd, Dublin, Ireland, whereby we issued an aggregate of 35,376,126 shares of our Common Stock to the shareholders of Ealixir, pro rata to their respective ownership prior to the Merger. We are an Internet technology company specializing in the management and protection of digital identity and computer technology rights. We believe in and enforce our customers' right to be forgotten, that is the lawful right of an individual or a company to remove from the internet outdated negative information or harmful content, first enshrined in law in the European Union by Directive 95/46/EC of 24 October 1995. We utilize our technological platform to provide online reputation management and digital privacy solutions for individuals and businesses. By providing our clients the ability to control, remove and edit information posted and available on the internet, individuals and companies can choose what information about them will appear on the internet. Our objective is to provide protection for the reputation of our clients on the worldwide web by assisting them in writing customized information, filtering harmful or negative information and misinformation from social engines, and by managing the online status of individuals, brands and companies. Furthermore, we aim to enhance the image, legacy and the web-reputation of our customers by creating positive links and original tailor-made content, which is then disseminated online through a vast network of newspapers, agencies and websites with whom we work. We aim to achieve this goal by providing seven distinct but synergic services: Ealixir Removal, Ealixir Story, NewsDelete, WebID, RepScore, Ealixir Analytics and Ealixir Event Launch: • Ealixir Removal - leveraging and enforcing the public's rights under privacy laws, this service aims to protect the online reputation of clients (individuals or corporations) utilizing the Company's innovative technological platform to achieve the removal, de-indexation or the anonymization of negative or unwanted information. • Ealixir Story - through this service, we aim to assist our clients in developing and spreading on the internet a new or revived story about themselves. Frequently following the completion of our Ealixir Removal work, it becomes apparent the need to replace the content which was removed with new and positive content. We thus offer our customers a customized editorial plan, with the aim of developing a new "story" through a number of articles and features to be published by a several online news outlets.

• NewsDelete - this service caters to customers concerned about their reputation in financial affairs, as it is portrayed by privately-managed databases such as World-Check, Dow Jones Compliance and LexisNexis, or government list such as the OFAC sanction list. Except in the case of PEPs, we are normally able to procure the removal of the client's name from World-Check or at least a modification of the information on such client contained therein.

• WebID is a detailed report of all online content relating to individuals, brands and companies. Based on such report, the client receives an immediate and accurate portrait of the dominant "sentiment" which is associated with the specific content - whether positive, neutral or negative. We uncover harmful information; we geo-localize online conversations related to the subject and analyze their demographic composition. At the end of this, we then prepare a report which summarizes the strengths and weaknesses, which is delivered to the customer's home or headquarters.

• RepScore is our latest offering, which we introduced in 2020. It is designed to offer an immediate and broad overview of a person's or company's web reputation. We scan the internet to analyze the sentiment which is mostly associated with the client, and we then assign a score from 1 to 1,000 (where a higher number denotes a more positive sentiment).

• Ealixir Analytics collects real-time big data about states, institutions, political parties, candidates and personalities working in these structures. Thanks to the web listening platform, we monitor more than 90 million sources and, with the help of Ealixir algorithms, we are able to identify trends in audience reading in order to propose contents and information of interest. Through a detailed analysis of sentiment related to specific targets, we identify strategic and business opportunities in target countries and propose communication plans of absolute effectiveness.

• Ealixir Event Launch gives companies the unique opportunity to promote their event on an international scale, guaranteeing visibility in more than 1200 online periodicals in 30 countries around the world. It works with accredited journalists and PR experts who will develop the most effective editorial plan to promote your event (the launch of a new product, an important anniversary or the grand opening of a new office) and draft articles and press releases for distribution in the target countries in the most authoritative periodicals. Our principal place of business is located at 40 SW 13th Street, Penthouse 1, Miami FL 33130. This space is a business suite and consists of 2,150 sq ft, for which we pay a monthly rent of $ 6,809 pursuant to a lease that terminates on June 30, 2023, with an option to extend for an additional 2-year period, at our option. We have begun expanding our operations in order to centralize our expansion into the US by utilizing this location as our principal center of operations. Ealixir, Inc. (the "Company") was previously a shell company. The Company is changing its status as a shell company. Effective May 21, 2020, the Company ceased to be a shell company. The reasons the Company believes it is no longer a shell company are defined as follows: Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 defines a shell company as a company that has (A) no or nominal operations; and (B) either (1) no or nominal assets; (2) assets consisting solely of cash and cash equivalents; or, (3) assets consisting of any amount of cash and cash equivalents and nominal other assets: 1. We are an Internet technology company specializing in the management and protection of digital identity and computer technology rights. We believe in and enforce our customers' right to be forgotten, that is the lawful right of an individual or a company to remove from the internet outdated negative information or harmful content, first enshrined in law in the European Union by Directive 95/46/EC of 24 October 1995.

2. We utilize our technological platform to provide online reputation management and digital privacy solutions for individuals and businesses. By providing our clients the ability to control, remove and edit information posted and available on the internet, individuals and companies can choose what information about them will appear on the internet. Our objective is to provide protection for the reputation of our clients on the worldwide web by assisting them in writing customized information, filtering harmful or negative information and misinformation from social engines, and by managing the online status of individuals, brands and companies. Furthermore, we aim to enhance the image, legacy and the web-reputation of our customers by creating positive links and original tailor-made content, which is then disseminated online through a vast network of newspapers, agencies and websites with whom we work.

3. We currently employ 20 full time persons, plus our officers.

4. Our principal place of business is located at 40 SW 13th Street, Penthouse 1, Miami FL 33130. This space is a business suite and consists of 2,150 sq ft, for which we pay a monthly rent of $ 6,809 pursuant to a lease that terminates on June 30, 2023, with an option to extend for an additional 2-year period, at our option. We have begun expanding our operations in order to centralize our expansion into the US by utilizing this location as our principal center of operations.

5. During the year ended December 31, 2021, we generated revenues of $3,239,432, compared to revenues of $1,671,042 during the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $1,568,390 (+94% y/y). Based on the business conducted by the Company since May 2020, the Company believes it ceased being a shell company as of May 21, 2020and has remained a non-shell company since such date. MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS Pricing Each of our service has a different price structure and applicable terms. Customers of our Ealixir Removal service pay a price which varies depending on the scope of the service required (volume of links to be removed and expected time required to complete the project). Once the objectives of the contract have been met, our agreement with the client terminates. Customers of our NewsDelete service are similarly provided with a particular price contingent on the specific scope of work required. Frequently customers for this service are simultaneously, or have been previously, customers of the Elixir Removal service, since the two services are synergic, with NewsDelete constituting the last stage in the removal of unwanted information from the internet and other databases. Our fees for this service tend to be higher than for those payable for the Ealixir Removal due to the complexity of the effort required. The price for our Ealixir Story service also depends on the scope of the campaign we are instructed to develop on behalf of the client; the number of news outlets and content providers to be involved and their profile. On the other hand, our WebID service is offered at fixed price, which as of the date of this Prospectus is USD 2,500. While the intensity of the efforts required varies depending on the notoriety and complexity of the customer's profile, we believe it is important to provide this service at a reasonable price, given that it is often the first instance in which our assistance is sought by client, leading then to the sale of our broader and premium services. When entering into an agreement with our customers, we aim to clearly set out the objectives which we deem are achievable, to establish realistic expectations regarding the outcome of our work. We are then so confident about our ability to meet those objectives that we offer a money back guarantee to any customer who is not satisfied with the results we achieve. As of the date of this Prospectus, and since the date of inception of our operations, no customer has exercised the right to be reimbursed. Sales and Marketing Our services are promoted through a network of approximately 80 agents spread across the countries where we operate. These are not employees of the Company, but rather independent agents earning a commission (of up to 20%) on the revenue generated by the customer relationships they have procured to the Company. Most of these agents operate through a variety of traditional channels (including online), while others have been chosen due to the breadth of personal relationships, they have established with high-ranking individuals and other public figures, and therefore their effectiveness in reaching a key target audience for our service. Our services are mostly targeted at corporations and individuals with high net worth and/or a public profile and are priced accordingly. Therefore, we do not employ mass-marketing tools and strategies, but instead rely on targeted marketing efforts, including through social media or professional networking sites (such as LinkedIn). To date, we have also benefited from recommendations and referrals from satisfied customers. EMPLOYEES We currently employ and associate 20 full time persons, including our officers. Employees include 1)Danila Pisati Trevisan President Director; 2)Enea Angelo Trevisan CEO & Director; 3) Bruno Polistina CFO; 4)Francesco Mazza Director Head of History Department; Ealixir; Financial Department; Administrative Department; Sales and Business Development Department; Foundation; Executive Committee; Human Resources Department; and Software Department. Our employees work at will and are not represented by a collective bargaining unit. We believe that internal climate and the relationships among our employees and managers are excellent. We require all our employees and consultants to sign a confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement. Our success also depends on our ability to hire qualified people as representatives, particularly on the local sales side. We believe there are numerous quality people to choose from throughout our area of targeted expansion. COMPETITION Our industry is highly competitive and fragmented. The number, size and strength of our competitors vary by continent and country. Our competitors also compete based on a number of factors, including speed of service, value, name recognition, and customer service. Our industry is often affected by changes in national, regional or local economic conditions; currency fluctuations; demographic trends; traffic patterns; and disposable purchasing power. Our business concept is expected to compete with international, national, and regional companies, some of whom may be larger or have significantly greater financial resources than we currently have available. We compete with a number of other companies in the web reputation market, such as: • Reputation.com

• Terokeet

• Repair Bad Reputation

• Internet Reputation.com • Brand Yourself We also compete with traditional public relations and communication agencies. However, we believe that none of these competitors offers the breadth of the services we provide. While some of them focus on the removal of unwanted internet links, and other manage promotional campaigns, we believe that few, if any, of them can match the scope, depth and reach of our services, commencing from a thorough assessment of the nature of the web content relating to our client, to targeted link and content removal: the creation of new and tailor-made web content; and the removal of information from databases and so called "blacklists".

